rupture-sass

by Volodymyr Sen
1.0.0

Better media queries mixins library for SASS

Overview

1.2K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Rupture-sass

Simple media queries for SASS (Rupture mixins for SASS)

Write scss code as follows:

.some-class {
  color: red;
  @include above(32em) {
    color: green;
  }
  @include tablet() {
    color: yellow;
  }
}

Which compiles to:

.some-class {
  color: red;
}
@media only screen and (min-width: 32em) {
  .some-class {
    color: green;
  }
}
@media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 1050px) {
  .some-class {
    color: yellow;
  }
}

Installation

npm install rupture-sass

Use

  • Import package via @import directive
    @import 'node_modules/rupture-sass/rupture';
// ...
  • If using Webpack as a bundler, with node-sass packge
    @import '~rupture-sass/rupture';
// ...
  • Download package, and directly include file to project

API Documentation

Customization

Default values

$rupture: (
  mobile-cutoff: 400px,
  desktop-cutoff: 1050px,
  hd-cutoff: 1800px,
  enable-em-breakpoints: false, 
  anti-overlap: false,
  density-queries: 'dppx' 'webkit' 'moz' 'dpi',
  retina-density: 1.5,
  use-device-width: false
);

In order to override any value use $rupture: map-merge($rupture, (key: value, ..., keyN: valueN)

$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
  mobile-cutoff: 768px,
  desktop-cutoff: 1366px
));

mobile-cutoff (value)

Upper bound where mobile() mixin has an effect and lower bound of the tablet() mixin.

desktop-cutoff (value)

Lower bound where desktop() mixin has an effect and upper bound of the tablet() mixins.

hd-cutoff (value)

Lower bound where hd() mixin starts to have an affect

enable-em-breakpoints (boolean)

Convert pixel values into EM's values:

$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
  enable-em-breakpoints: true
));
@include below(768px) {/*...*/};
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (max-width: 48em) {...}

anti-overlap (boolean | value | list)

Fixes overlaped boundaries of two or more media queries, for example we might have

@media only screen and (max-width: 48em) {/*...*/}
@media only screen and (min-width: 48em) {/*...*/}

in this case, when screen size is exactly 48em's or 768px two media queries will be applied in one time. In order to prevent this, override the anti-overlap value

$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
  anti-overlap: true
));
// Resolves to:
// @media only screen and (max-width: 48em) {/*...*/}
// @media only screen and (min-width: 48.0625em) {/*...*/}

By default adjustement happens with +1px value or +0.0625em if enable-em-breakpoints is true but also specific values, like 1px or 0.5rem might be assigned

anti-overlap: false // default value
anti-overlap: true // enables 1px (or em equivalent) overlap correction globally
anti-overlap: 0px // same as anti-overlap = false
anti-overlap: 1px // same as anti-overlap = true
anti-overlap: -1px // negative offsets decrease the `max-width` arguments
anti-overlap: 0.001em // positive offsets increase the `min-width` arguments
anti-overlap: 1px 0.0625em 0.0625rem // explicit relative values will be used if they are provided instead of calculating them from the font size

density-queries (list)

Set of vendor prefixes for generating vendor specific density media queries. Valid values are 'webkit', 'moz', 'o', 'ratio', 'dpi', and 'dppx' Used in density() and retina() mixins as well as when $density or $retina specified as parameter

$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
  density-queries: 'dppx' 'webkit' 'moz' 'dpi',
));
div {
  @include density(2) {/*...*/}
}

Compiles to:

@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx), /* dppx */
only screen and (-webkit_min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* webkit */
only screen and (min--moz-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* moz */
only screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi) { /* dpi */
    div {/*...*/}
}

retina-density (value)

Density value for retina density mixins, by default 1.5

use-device-width (boolean)

Toggles min-width and max-width media queries to min-device-width and max-device-width

rasterise-media-queries (boolean)

Supresses all adjustements like density or retina from all media queries. Mostly used to generate fallback styles for legasy browsers

scale (list)

A list of breakpoint bounds for referencing breakpoint span as an index. The idea is taken from breakpoint-slicer.

$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
  scale: 0 400px 600px 800px 1050px 1800px
));

In this case, 0 to 400px will have index 1, 400px to 600px index 2, an so on... Then you can reference index in mixins, like:

@include at(2) {/*...*/}
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 600px) {}

scale-names (list)

A list of string reppresentation for indexes in scale property

$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
  scale: 0 400px 600px 800px 1050px 1800px,
  scale-names: 'xs' 's' 'm' 'l' 'xl' 'hd'
));

scale:                 0        400px       600px       800px       1050px      1800px
//                     └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────
//                          1           2           3           4           5           6
scale-names:               'xs'        's'         'm'         'l'         'xl'        'hd'

@include at(s) {/*...*/}
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 600px) {}

Mixins

above(value)

Media query kicks in above the specified value, index or scale name

from-width(value)

Alias to above()

from(value)

Alias to above() using breakpoint-slicer syntax

below(value)

Media query kicks in below the specified value, index or scale name

to-width(value)

Alias to below()

to(value)

Alias to below() using breakpoint-slicer syntax

between(minVal, maxVal)

Media query takes an affect between minVal and maxVal value, index or scale name

at(value)

Used for specifying media query only at exact index or scale-name

@include at(s) {/*...*/}
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 600px) {}

Has no reason with px, em or rem values

mobile()

Media query for screens width like mobile, by default from 0 till 400px, upper bound could be changed with mobile-cutoff

tablet()

Media query for screens width like tablet, by default from 400px till 1050px, lower bound could be changed with mobile-cutoff and upper bound with desktop-cutoff

desktop()

Media query for desktop like screens, by default from 1050px and above, lower bound could be changed with desktop-cutoff

hd()

Media query for large screens, by default from 1800px and above, lower bound could be changed with hd-cutoff

density(number)

Media query for specific device pixel density, possible values 1.5, 2

div {
  @include density(2) {/*...*/}
}

Compiles to:

@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx), /* dppx */
only screen and (-webkit_min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* webkit */
only screen and (min--moz-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* moz */
only screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi) { /* dpi */
    div {/*...*/}
}

retina()

Add density media queries with retina-density, default retina density is 1.5 but migth be changed with retina-density

landscape()

Add a media query for screen when the viewport is wider than it is tall or in landscape mode

portrait()

Add a media query for screen when the viewport is taller than it is wide or in portrait mode

hover()

Add media queries for devices with hover over element's ability

touch()

Add media queries for devices with touch only ability

Mixins Arguments

Almost all mixins receive parameters to make media query more specific. Following parameters are: $scale-point, $anti-overlap, $density, $orientation, $use-device-width, $fallback-class and can be added to mixin separately.

div {
  @include above(32em, $orientation: portrait, $fallback-class: '.tablet-portrait') {
    color: red;
  }
}

Compiles to:

@media only screen and (min-width: 32em) and (orientation: portrait) {
  div {
    color: red;
  }
}

.tablet-portrait div {
  color: red;
}

Miscellaneous

Inspired by Rupture mixins lib for Stylus

Thanks

elgandoz Honza

