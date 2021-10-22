Simple media queries for SASS (Rupture mixins for SASS)
Write
scss code as follows:
.some-class {
color: red;
@include above(32em) {
color: green;
}
@include tablet() {
color: yellow;
}
}
Which compiles to:
.some-class {
color: red;
}
@media only screen and (min-width: 32em) {
.some-class {
color: green;
}
}
@media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 1050px) {
.some-class {
color: yellow;
}
}
npm install rupture-sass
@import directive
@import 'node_modules/rupture-sass/rupture';
// ...
node-sass packge
@import '~rupture-sass/rupture';
// ...
$rupture: (
mobile-cutoff: 400px,
desktop-cutoff: 1050px,
hd-cutoff: 1800px,
enable-em-breakpoints: false,
anti-overlap: false,
density-queries: 'dppx' 'webkit' 'moz' 'dpi',
retina-density: 1.5,
use-device-width: false
);
In order to override any value use
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (key: value, ..., keyN: valueN)
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
mobile-cutoff: 768px,
desktop-cutoff: 1366px
));
Upper bound where
mobile() mixin has an effect and lower bound of the
tablet() mixin.
Lower bound where
desktop() mixin has an effect and upper bound of the
tablet() mixins.
Lower bound where
hd() mixin starts to have an affect
Convert pixel values into EM's values:
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
enable-em-breakpoints: true
));
@include below(768px) {/*...*/};
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (max-width: 48em) {...}
Fixes overlaped boundaries of two or more media queries, for example we might have
@media only screen and (max-width: 48em) {/*...*/}
@media only screen and (min-width: 48em) {/*...*/}
in this case, when screen size is exactly
48em's or
768px two media queries will be
applied in one time. In order to prevent this, override the
anti-overlap value
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
anti-overlap: true
));
// Resolves to:
// @media only screen and (max-width: 48em) {/*...*/}
// @media only screen and (min-width: 48.0625em) {/*...*/}
By default adjustement happens with
+1px value or
+0.0625em if
enable-em-breakpoints is
true but also specific values, like
1px or
0.5rem might be assigned
anti-overlap: false // default value
anti-overlap: true // enables 1px (or em equivalent) overlap correction globally
anti-overlap: 0px // same as anti-overlap = false
anti-overlap: 1px // same as anti-overlap = true
anti-overlap: -1px // negative offsets decrease the `max-width` arguments
anti-overlap: 0.001em // positive offsets increase the `min-width` arguments
anti-overlap: 1px 0.0625em 0.0625rem // explicit relative values will be used if they are provided instead of calculating them from the font size
Set of vendor prefixes for generating vendor specific density media queries. Valid values are 'webkit', 'moz', 'o', 'ratio', 'dpi', and 'dppx'
Used in
density() and
retina() mixins as well as when
$density or
$retina specified as parameter
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
density-queries: 'dppx' 'webkit' 'moz' 'dpi',
));
div {
@include density(2) {/*...*/}
}
Compiles to:
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx), /* dppx */
only screen and (-webkit_min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* webkit */
only screen and (min--moz-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* moz */
only screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi) { /* dpi */
div {/*...*/}
}
Density value for retina density mixins, by default
1.5
Toggles
min-width and
max-width media queries to
min-device-width and
max-device-width
Supresses all adjustements like
density or
retina from all media queries.
Mostly used to generate fallback styles for legasy browsers
A list of breakpoint bounds for referencing breakpoint span as an index. The idea is taken from breakpoint-slicer.
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
scale: 0 400px 600px 800px 1050px 1800px
));
In this case,
0 to 400px will have index
1,
400px to 600px index
2, an so on...
Then you can reference index in mixins, like:
@include at(2) {/*...*/}
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 600px) {}
A list of string reppresentation for indexes in
scale property
$rupture: map-merge($rupture, (
scale: 0 400px 600px 800px 1050px 1800px,
scale-names: 'xs' 's' 'm' 'l' 'xl' 'hd'
));
scale: 0 400px 600px 800px 1050px 1800px
// └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────┘ └────┬────
// 1 2 3 4 5 6
scale-names: 'xs' 's' 'm' 'l' 'xl' 'hd'
@include at(s) {/*...*/}
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 600px) {}
Media query kicks in above the specified value, index or scale name
Alias to
above()
Alias to
above() using breakpoint-slicer syntax
Media query kicks in below the specified value, index or scale name
Alias to
below()
Alias to
below() using breakpoint-slicer syntax
Media query takes an affect between
minVal and
maxVal value, index or scale name
Used for specifying media query only at exact index or scale-name
@include at(s) {/*...*/}
// Compiles to:
// @media only screen and (min-width: 400px) and (max-width: 600px) {}
Has no reason with
px,
em or
rem values
Media query for screens width like mobile, by default from
0 till
400px, upper bound could be changed with
mobile-cutoff
Media query for screens width like tablet, by default from
400px till
1050px, lower bound could be changed with
mobile-cutoff and upper bound with
desktop-cutoff
Media query for desktop like screens, by default from
1050px and above, lower bound could be changed with
desktop-cutoff
Media query for large screens, by default from
1800px and above, lower bound could be changed with
hd-cutoff
Media query for specific device pixel density, possible values
1.5,
2
div {
@include density(2) {/*...*/}
}
Compiles to:
@media only screen and (min-resolution: 2dppx), /* dppx */
only screen and (-webkit_min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* webkit */
only screen and (min--moz-device-pixel-ratio: 2), /* moz */
only screen and (min-resolution: 192dpi) { /* dpi */
div {/*...*/}
}
Add
density media queries with
retina-density, default retina density is
1.5 but migth be changed with
retina-density
Add a media query for screen when the viewport is wider than it is tall or in landscape mode
Add a media query for screen when the viewport is taller than it is wide or in portrait mode
Add media queries for devices with hover over element's ability
Add media queries for devices with touch only ability
Almost all mixins receive parameters to make media query more specific.
Following parameters are:
$scale-point,
$anti-overlap,
$density,
$orientation,
$use-device-width,
$fallback-class and can be added to mixin separately.
div {
@include above(32em, $orientation: portrait, $fallback-class: '.tablet-portrait') {
color: red;
}
}
Compiles to:
@media only screen and (min-width: 32em) and (orientation: portrait) {
div {
color: red;
}
}
.tablet-portrait div {
color: red;
}
Inspired by Rupture mixins lib for Stylus