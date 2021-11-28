Runtypes allow you to take values about which you have no assurances and check that they conform to some type
This is done by means of composable type validators of primitives, literals, arrays, tuples, records, unions,
intersections and more.
npm install --save runtypes
Suppose you have objects which represent asteroids, planets, ships and crew members. In TypeScript, you might write their types like so:
type Vector = [number, number, number];
type Asteroid = {
type: 'asteroid';
location: Vector;
mass: number;
};
type Planet = {
type: 'planet';
location: Vector;
mass: number;
population: number;
habitable: boolean;
};
type Rank = 'captain' | 'first mate' | 'officer' | 'ensign';
type CrewMember = {
name: string;
age: number;
rank: Rank;
home: Planet;
};
type Ship = {
type: 'ship';
location: Vector;
mass: number;
name: string;
crew: CrewMember[];
};
type SpaceObject = Asteroid | Planet | Ship;
If the objects which are supposed to have these shapes are loaded from some external source, perhaps a JSON file, we need to
validate that the objects conform to their specifications. We do so by building corresponding
Runtypes in a very straightforward
manner:
import { Boolean, Number, String, Literal, Array, Tuple, Record, Union } from 'runtypes';
const Vector = Tuple(Number, Number, Number);
const Asteroid = Record({
type: Literal('asteroid'),
location: Vector,
mass: Number,
});
const Planet = Record({
type: Literal('planet'),
location: Vector,
mass: Number,
population: Number,
habitable: Boolean,
});
const Rank = Union(
Literal('captain'),
Literal('first mate'),
Literal('officer'),
Literal('ensign'),
);
const CrewMember = Record({
name: String,
age: Number,
rank: Rank,
home: Planet,
});
const Ship = Record({
type: Literal('ship'),
location: Vector,
mass: Number,
name: String,
crew: Array(CrewMember),
});
const SpaceObject = Union(Asteroid, Planet, Ship);
(See the examples directory for an expanded version of this.)
Now if we are given a putative
SpaceObject we can validate it like so:
// spaceObject: SpaceObject
const spaceObject = SpaceObject.check(obj);
If the object doesn't conform to the type specification,
check will throw an exception.
In TypeScript, the inferred type of
Asteroid in the above example is
Runtype<{
type: 'asteroid'
location: [number, number, number]
mass: number
}>
That is, it's a
Runtype<Asteroid>, and you could annotate it as such. But we don't really have to define the
Asteroid type in TypeScript at all now, because the inferred type is correct. Defining each of your types
twice, once at the type level and then again at the value level, is a pain and not very DRY.
Fortunately you can define a static
Asteroid type which is an alias to the
Runtype-derived type like so:
import { Static } from 'runtypes';
type Asteroid = Static<typeof Asteroid>;
which achieves the same result as
type Asteroid = {
type: 'asteroid';
location: [number, number, number];
mass: number;
};
In addition to providing a
check method, runtypes can be used as type guards:
function disembark(obj: {}) {
if (SpaceObject.guard(obj)) {
// obj: SpaceObject
if (obj.type === 'ship') {
// obj: Ship
obj.crew = [];
}
}
}
The
Union runtype offers the ability to do type-safe, exhaustive case analysis across its variants using the
match method:
const isHabitable = SpaceObject.match(
asteroid => false,
planet => planet.habitable,
ship => true,
);
if (isHabitable(spaceObject)) {
// ...
}
There's also a top-level
match function which allows testing an ad-hoc sequence of runtypes. You should use it along with
when helper function to enable type inference of the parameters of the case functions:
const makeANumber = match(
when(Number, n => n * 3),
when(Boolean, b => (b ? 1 : 0)),
when(String, s => s.length),
);
makeANumber(9); // = 27
To allow the function to be applied to anything and then handle match failures, simply use an
Unknown case at the end:
const makeANumber = match(
when(Number, n => n * 3),
when(Boolean, b => (b ? 1 : 0)),
when(String, s => s.length),
when(Unknown, () => 42),
);
Beyond mere type checking, we can add arbitrary runtime constraints to a
Runtype:
const Positive = Number.withConstraint(n => n > 0);
Positive.check(-3); // Throws error: Failed constraint check
You can provide more descriptive error messages for failed constraints by returning
a string instead of
false:
const Positive = Number.withConstraint(n => n > 0 || `${n} is not positive`);
Positive.check(-3); // Throws error: -3 is not positive
You can set a custom name for your runtype, which will be used in default error
messages and reflection, by using the
name prop on the optional
options
parameter:
const C = Number.withConstraint(n => n > 0, { name: 'PositiveNumber' });
To change the type, there are two ways to do it: passing a type guard function
to a new
Runtype.withGuard() method, or using the familiar
Runtype.withConstraint() method. (Both methods also accept an
options
parameter to optionally set the name.)
Using a type guard function is the easiest option to change the static type, because TS will infer the desired type from the return type of the guard function.
// use Buffer.isBuffer, which is typed as: isBuffer(obj: any): obj is Buffer;
const B = Unknown.withGuard(Buffer.isBuffer);
type T = Static<typeof B>; // T is Buffer
However, if you want to return a custom error message from your constraint
function, you can't do this with a type guard because these functions can only
return boolean values. Instead, you can roll your own constraint function and
use the
withConstraint<T>() method. Remember to specify the type parameter for
the
Constraint because it can't be inferred from your check function!
const check = (o: any) => Buffer.isBuffer(o) || 'Dude, not a Buffer!';
const B = Unknown.withConstraint<Buffer>(check);
type T = Static<typeof B>; // T will have type of `Buffer`
One important choice when changing
Constraint static types is choosing the
correct underlying type. The implementation of
Constraint will validate the
underlying type before running your constraint function. So it's important to
use a lowest-common-denominator type that will pass validation for all expected
inputs of your constraint function or type guard. If there's no obvious
lowest-common-denominator type, you can always use
Unknown as the underlying
type, as shown in the
Buffer examples above.
Speaking of base types, if you're using a type guard function and your base type
is
Unknown, then there's a convenience runtype
Guard available, which is a
shorthand for
Unknown.withGuard.
// use Buffer.isBuffer, which is typed as: isBuffer(obj: any): obj is Buffer;
const B = Guard(Buffer.isBuffer);
type T = Static<typeof B>; // T will have type of `Buffer`
The
Template runtype validates that a value is a string that conforms to the template.
You can use the familiar syntax to create a
Template runtype:
const T = Template`foo${Literal('bar')}baz`;
But then the type inference won't work:
type T = Static<typeof T>; // inferred as string
Because TS doesn't provide the exact string literal type information (
["foo", "baz"] in this case) to the underlying function. See the issue microsoft/TypeScript#33304, especially this comment microsoft/TypeScript#33304 (comment) we hope to be implemented.
If you want the type inference rather than the tagged syntax, you have to manually write a function call:
const T = Template(['foo', 'baz'] as const, Literal('bar'));
type T = Static<typeof T>; // inferred as "foobarbaz"
As a convenient solution for this, it also supports another style of passing arguments:
const T = Template('foo', Literal('bar'), 'baz');
type T = Static<typeof T>; // inferred as "foobarbaz"
You can pass various things to the
Template constructor, as long as they are assignable to
string | number | bigint | boolean | null | undefined and the corresponding
Runtypes:
// Equivalent runtypes
Template(Literal('42'));
Template(42);
Template(Template('42'));
Template(4, '2');
Template(Literal(4), '2');
Template(String.withConstraint(s => s === '42'));
Template(
Intersect(
Number.withConstraint(n => n === 42),
String.withConstraint(s => s.length === 2),
// `Number`s in `Template` accept alternative representations like `"0x2A"`,
// thus we have to constraint the length of string, to accept only `"42"`
),
);
Trivial items such as bare literals,
Literals, and single-element
Unions and
Intersects are all coerced into strings at the creation time of the runtype. Additionally,
Unions of such runtypes are converted into
RegExp patterns like
(?:foo|bar|...), so we can assume
Union of
Literals is a fully supported runtype in
Template.
A
Template internally constructs a
RegExp to parse strings. This can lead to a problem if it contains multiple non-literal runtypes:
const UpperCaseString = Constraint(String, s => s === s.toUpperCase(), {
name: 'UpperCaseString',
});
const LowerCaseString = Constraint(String, s => s === s.toLowerCase(), {
name: 'LowerCaseString',
});
Template(UpperCaseString, LowerCaseString);
The only thing we can do for parsing such strings correctly is brute-forcing every single possible combination until it fulfills all the constraints, which must be hardly done. Actually
Template treats
String runtypes as the simplest
RegExp pattern
.* and the “greedy” strategy is always used, that is, the above runtype won't work expectedly because the entire pattern is just
^(.*)(.*)$ and the first
.* always wins. You have to avoid using
Constraint this way, and instead manually parse it using a single
Constraint which covers the entire string.
Runtypes along with constraint checking are a natural fit for enforcing function
contracts. You can construct a contract from
Runtypes for the parameters and
return type of the function:
const divide = Contract(
// Parameters:
Number,
Number.withConstraint(n => n !== 0 || 'division by zero'),
// Return type:
Number,
).enforce((n, m) => n / m);
divide(10, 2); // 5
divide(10, 0); // Throws error: division by zero
Branded types is a way to emphasize the uniqueness of a type. This is useful until we have nominal types:
const Username = String.withBrand('Username');
const Password = String.withBrand('Password').withConstraint(
str => str.length >= 8 || 'Too short password',
);
const signIn = Contract(Username, Password, Unknown).enforce((username, password) => {
/*...*/
});
const username = Username.check('someone@example.com');
const password = Password.check('12345678');
// Static type OK, runtime OK
signIn(username, password);
// Static type ERROR, runtime OK
signIn(password, username);
// Static type ERROR, runtime OK
signIn('someone@example.com', '12345678');
Branded types are like opaque types and work as expected, except it is impossible to use as a key of an object type:
const StringBranded = String.withBrand('StringBranded');
type StringBranded = Static<typeof StringBranded>;
// Then the type `StringBranded` is computed as:
// string & { [RuntypeName]: "StringBranded" }
// TS1023: An index signature parameter type must be either `string` or `number`.
type SomeObject1 = { [K: StringBranded]: number };
// Both of these result in empty object type i.e. `{}`
type SomeObject2 = { [K in StringBranded]: number };
type SomeObject3 = Record<StringBranded, number>;
// You can do like this, but...
const key = StringBranded.check('key');
const SomeRecord = Record({ [key]: Number });
// This type results in { [x: string]: number }
type SomeRecord = Static<typeof SomeRecord>;
// So you have to use `Map` to achieve strongly-typed branded keys
type SomeMap = Map<StringBranded, number>;
Runtypes can be used to represent a variable that may be undefined.
// For variables that might be `string | undefined`
Union(String, Undefined);
String.Or(Undefined); // shorthand syntax for the above
Optional(String); // equivalent to the above two basically
String.optional(); // shorthand syntax for the above
The last syntax is not any shorter than writing
Optional(String) when you import
Optional directly from
runtypes, but if you use scoped import i.e.
import * as rt from 'runtypes', it would look better to write
rt.String.optional() rather than
rt.Optional(rt.String).
If a
Record may or may not have some properties, we can declare the optional properties using
Record({ x: Optional(String) }) (or formerly
Partial({ x: String })). Optional properties validate successfully if they are absent or
undefined or the type specified.
// Using `Ship` from above
const RegisteredShip = Ship.And(
Record({
// All registered ships must have this flag
isRegistered: Literal(true),
// We may or may not know the ship's classification
shipClass: Optional(Union(Literal('military'), Literal('civilian'))),
// We may not know the ship's rank (so we allow it to be undefined via `Optional`),
// we may also know that a civilian ship doesn't have a rank (e.g. null)
rank: Optional(Rank.Or(Null)),
}),
);
There's a difference between
Union(String, Undefined) and
Optional(String) iff they are used within a
Record; the former means "it must be present, and must be
string or
undefined", while the latter means "it can be present or missing, but must be
string or
undefined if present".
Prior to v5.2,
Union(..., Undefined) in a
Record was passing even if the property was missing. Although some users considered this behavior was a bug especially for the sake of mirroring TS behavior, it was a long-standing thing, and some other users have been surprised with this fix. So the v5.2 release has been marked deprecated on npm, due to the breaking change.
Note that
null is a quite different thing than
undefined in JS and TS, so
Optional doesn't take care of it. If your
Record has properties which can be
null, then use the
Null runtype explicitly.
const MilitaryShip = Ship.And(
Record({
shipClass: Literal('military'),
// Must NOT be undefined, but can be null
lastDeployedTimestamp: Number.Or(Null),
}),
);
You can save an import by using
nullable shorthand instead. All three below are equivalent things.
Union(Number, Null);
Number.Or(Null);
Number.nullable();
Array and Record runtypes have a special function
.asReadonly(), that creates a new runtype where the values are readonly.
For example:
const Asteroid = Record({
type: Literal('asteroid'),
location: Vector,
mass: Number,
}).asReadonly();
type Asteroid = Static<typeof Asteroid>;
// { readonly type: 'asteroid', readonly location: Vector, readonly mass: number }
const AsteroidArray = Array(Asteroid).asReadonly();
type AsteroidArray = Static<typeof AsteroidArray>;
// ReadonlyArray<Asteroid>
Record
Record runtype has the methods
.pick() and
.omit(), which will return a new
Record with or without specified fields (see Example section for detailed definition of
Rank and
Planet):
const CrewMember = Record({
name: String,
age: Number,
rank: Rank,
home: Planet,
});
const Visitor = CrewMember.pick('name', 'home');
type Visitor = Static<typeof Visitor>; // { name: string; home: Planet; }
const Background = CrewMember.omit('name');
type Background = Static<typeof Background>; // { age: number; rank: Rank; home: Planet; }
Also you can use
.extend() to get a new
Record with extended fields:
const PetMember = CrewMember.extend({
species: String,
});
type PetMember = Static<typeof PetMember>;
// { name: string; age: number; rank: Rank; home: Planet; species: string; }
It is capable of reporting compile-time errors if any field is not assignable to the base runtype. You can suppress this error by using
@ts-ignore directive or
.omit() before, and then you'll get an incompatible version from the base
Record.
const WrongMember = CrewMember.extend({
rank: Literal('wrong'),
// Type '"wrong"' is not assignable to type '"captain" | "first mate" | "officer" | "ensign"'.
});
Runtype for property-based testing