Smart Processes Management

Readme

Smart Processes Management

What is?

Runnerty is an orchestrator of processes, an open source tool written in Node.js which allows you to manage and plan workflows and processes. Focus on the business logic and keep yourself away of dependencies between processes, data exchange, schedule jobs and error notifications.

Install and configure it in a few minutes to manage the processes that you already have developed. Instantly, you will have a powerful monitoring system with notifications of your workflows, logs system, and much more.

Installation

npm install -g runnerty

Documentation

Want to know more? have a look at the documentation here!

Contributors

Contributors are more than welcome. If you want to help please have a look to the contributing guide

Sponsors

