Run code blocks in your markdown and annotate them with the output.
Creating README files is a pain, especially when it comes to writing code samples. Code gets out of date, authors get sloppy, details get omitted, etc. RunMD takes the pain out of this process.
With RunMD, your readers can trust your code blocks are runnable and that code output will be as-claimed.
npm install runmd
runmd [options] input_file
Where
options may be zero or more of:
--output=output_file file to write specify an output file
--watch Watch
input_file for changes and rerender
--lame Suppress attribution footer
For example, to port an existing README.md file:
cp README.md README_js.md
Edit README_js.md to add Markdown Options (below) to your ```
javascript
blocks, then ...
runmd README_js.md --output README.md
RunMD scripts are run using Node.js'
vm module.
This environment is limited in "interesting" ways, and RunMD runs fast and loose with some APIs. Specifically:
console.log() works, but no other
console methods are supported at this
time
setTimeout() works, but all timers fire immediately at the end of script
execution.
clearTimeout,
setInterval, and
clearInterval are not
supported
[Note: PRs fleshing out these and other missing APIs would be "well received"]
Some ES6 import incantations will work, however this feature should be considered very experimental at this point. Read the source for details.
To avoid publishing when compilation of your README file fails:
"scripts": {
"prepare": "runmd README_js.md --output README.md"
}
Runs the script, appending any console.log output. E.g.:
|Input
|Output
|
```javascript --run console.log('Hello, World!'); ```
|
```javascript console.log('Hello, World!'); ⇨ Hello, World! ```
--run may be omitted if other options are present.
Allows for the creation of different JS contexts with different variable name spaces. Blocks with the same context name share the same variables. E.g...
|Input
|Output
|
```javascript --run sample let text = 'World'; ```
|
```javascript let text = 'Hello'; ```
|Continuing on ...
|
```javascript --run sample console.log(text); ```
|
```javascript console.log(text); ⇨ Hello ```
|Attempting to reference state in a different context will error...
|
```javascript --run console.log(text); ```
|ReferenceError: text is not defined
Run the script, but do not render the script source or output. This is useful for setting up context that's necessary for code, but not germane to documentation.
|Input
|Output
|
Welcome! ```javascript --run foo --hide // Setup/utility code or whatever ... function hello() { console.log('Hello, World!'); } ``` Here is a code snippet: ```javascript --run foo hello(); ```
|
Welcome! Here's a code snippet: ```javascript hello(); ⇨ Hello, World! ```
Result values may be displayed for for single line expressions by appending "// RESULT" to the end of a line.
RunMD will error if the line is not a self-contained, evaluate-able, expression.
|Input
|Output
|
```javascript --run var x = 'foo' + 'bar'; // RESULT ```
|
```javascript var x = 'foo' + 'bar'; // ⇨ 'foobar' ```
A global
runmd object is provided to all contexts. It supports the following
events:
The
onRequire event gives pages the opportunity to transform module require
paths. This is useful if the module context in which you render markdown is
different from what your readers will typically encounter. (Often the case with
npm-published modules).
```javascript --hide
// Remap `require('uuid/*') to `require('./*')
runmd.onRequire = function(path) {
return path.replace(/^uuid\//, './');
}
```
The
onOutputLine event gives pages the opportunity to transform markdown output.
```javascript --hide
runmd.onOutputLine = function(line, isRunning) {
return !isRunning ? line.toUpperCase() : line);
}
```
The
isRunning argument will be
true for any lines that are interpreted as
code by this module. Transformations do not affect interpreted source, only how
source is rendered.
Return
null to omit the line from the rendered output.
There's more than one way to visualize changes to Markdown files as you edit them, but the following works pretty well for me:
runmd with the
--watch option to have it continuously re-render your output file as you make changes