runkoa

执行koa用到async的时候需要babel环境，这里稍微简单的封装了一下，以便于更简单的使用koa的时候，不用在意babel的细节

它是koa-generator的核心组件

暂时不支持Windows

依赖

"babel-core": "^6.7.5",

"babel-polyfill": "^6.1.4",

"babel-preset-es2015-node": "^6.1.4",

"babel-preset-stage-3": "^6.5.0",

"babel-plugin-add-module-exports": "^0.1.2",

Features

if use node v7.x，runkoa is an alias with node --harmony-async-await

不需要了解babel即可使用koa2+async组合

对koa项目代码无入侵，启动时入口处理而已

支持koa@2.x里的3种异步调用方式，无需其他，完美支持

支持cli命令，即runkoa执行

默认读取bin/www文件，启动koa服务

遵循小而美

Install

npm i -g runkoa

Usages

runkoa app .js

Code Example

require ( 'runkoa' ) (__dirname + '/app.js' )

Test

koa2支持3种写法，分别测试如下

Koa is an middleware framework, it can take 3 different kind function as middleware:

common function

async function

generatorFunction

Here we write an logger middleware with different function.

runkoa app .js runkoa app-async .js runkoa app-generator .js

集成supervisor或nodemon

代码变动，使用supervisor或nodemon自动重启服务是开发里比较好的实践，runkoa可以非常好的和它们进行集成，让开发更简单

首先通过runkoa来加载 bin/www 里,代码如下

require ( 'runkoa' ) (__dirname + '/app.js' )

然后执行

nodemon bin/www

此时，你可以放心的去修改你的代码了

集成pm2

touch bin/run

var current_path = process.cwd(); require ( 'runkoa' )(current_path + '/bin/www' )

然后执行pm2即可

pm2 start bin/run

FAQ

➜ koa-demo runkoa index.js index.js /Users/sang/workspace/ 17 koa/koa-demo/node_modules/babel-polyfill/lib/index.js: 14 throw new Error ( "only one instance of babel-polyfill is allowed" ); ^ Error : only one instance of babel-polyfill is allowed at Object .<anonymous> ( /Users/ sang/workspace/ 17 koa/koa-demo/node_modules/babel-polyfill/lib/index.js: 14 : 9 ) at Module._compile ( module .js: 434 : 26 ) at Module._extensions..js ( module .js: 452 : 10 ) at Object .require.extensions.(anonymous function ) [ as . js ] ( /Users/sang/workspace/github/runkoa/node_modules/babel-register/lib/node.js:134:7 ) at Module . load ( module .js:355:32 ) at Function . Module . _load ( module .js:310:12 ) at Module . require ( module .js:365:17 ) at require ( module .js:384:17 ) at Object .< anonymous > ( index.js:3:1 ) at Module . _compile ( module .js:434:26 ) ➜ koa - demo cat index . js ' use strict ' ; require ( "babel-polyfill" ); require ( 'babel-core/register' )({ presets: [ 'es2015-node5' , 'stage-3' ] }); require ( './app' );

这时正确的操作是

runkoa app .js

请保持你的package.json或node_modules目录下无这些依赖即可

这是因为runkoa需要指定babel需要的preset地址

Contributing

版本历史

1.5.4 fix #6 #12 #13

1.5.3 测试办法，请不要用

v1.5.1 add module-export-default && npm3 + npm2 && ci support

v1.3.1 更新pm2部署和faq出错的2个问题，另外在cli和模块上都已经测试过了，在koa-generator上已作为核心模块使用，欢迎使用和反馈

v1.1.0 实现可编程调用

v1.0.0 初始化版本cli,实现kp导出

欢迎fork和反馈

write by i5ting i5ting@126.com

如有建议或意见，请在issue提问或邮件

