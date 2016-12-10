openbase logo
runkoa

by 17koa
1.5.9

DEPRECATED runkoa：使用koa1和koa2的时候，不用在意babel的细节，无论哪种写法（common, generator, async）都完美支持

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

runkoa

npm version Build

执行koa用到async的时候需要babel环境，这里稍微简单的封装了一下，以便于更简单的使用koa的时候，不用在意babel的细节

它是koa-generator的核心组件

  • 暂时不支持Windows

依赖

  • "babel-core": "^6.7.5",
  • "babel-polyfill": "^6.1.4",
  • "babel-preset-es2015-node": "^6.1.4",
  • "babel-preset-stage-3": "^6.5.0",
  • "babel-plugin-add-module-exports": "^0.1.2",

Features

  • if use node v7.x，runkoa is an alias with node --harmony-async-await
  • 不需要了解babel即可使用koa2+async组合
  • 对koa项目代码无入侵，启动时入口处理而已
  • 支持koa@2.x里的3种异步调用方式，无需其他，完美支持
  • 支持cli命令，即runkoa执行
  • 默认读取bin/www文件，启动koa服务
  • 遵循小而美

Install

npm i -g runkoa

Usages

runkoa app.js

Code Example

require('runkoa')(__dirname + '/app.js' )

Test

koa2支持3种写法，分别测试如下

Koa is an middleware framework, it can take 3 different kind function as middleware:

  • common function
  • async function
  • generatorFunction

Here we write an logger middleware with different function.

runkoa app.js
runkoa app-async.js     
runkoa app-generator.js

集成supervisor或nodemon

代码变动，使用supervisor或nodemon自动重启服务是开发里比较好的实践，runkoa可以非常好的和它们进行集成，让开发更简单

首先通过runkoa来加载bin/www里,代码如下

require('runkoa')(__dirname + '/app.js')

然后执行

nodemon bin/www

此时，你可以放心的去修改你的代码了

集成pm2

touch bin/run

var current_path = process.cwd();

require('runkoa')(current_path + '/bin/www' )

然后执行pm2即可

 #npm run pm2
 pm2 start bin/run

FAQ

重复引用require("babel-polyfill")可能出现的问题

➜  koa-demo runkoa index.js 
index.js
/Users/sang/workspace/17koa/koa-demo/node_modules/babel-polyfill/lib/index.js:14
  throw new Error("only one instance of babel-polyfill is allowed");
  ^

Error: only one instance of babel-polyfill is allowed
    at Object.<anonymous> (/Users/sang/workspace/17koa/koa-demo/node_modules/babel-polyfill/lib/index.js:14:9)
    at Module._compile (module.js:434:26)
    at Module._extensions..js (module.js:452:10)
    at Object.require.extensions.(anonymous function) [as .js] (/Users/sang/workspace/github/runkoa/node_modules/babel-register/lib/node.js:134:7)
    at Module.load (module.js:355:32)
    at Function.Module._load (module.js:310:12)
    at Module.require (module.js:365:17)
    at require (module.js:384:17)
    at Object.<anonymous> (index.js:3:1)
    at Module._compile (module.js:434:26)
➜  koa-demo cat index.js 
'use strict';
   
require("babel-polyfill");

// set babel in entry file
require('babel-core/register')({
  presets: ['es2015-node5', 'stage-3']
});

require('./app'); // this is es7 - gets transpiled

这时正确的操作是

runkoa  app.js

如果本地已安装runkoa的依赖，会报错

依赖

  • "babel-core": "^6.7.5",
  • "babel-polyfill": "^6.1.4",
  • "babel-preset-es2015-node": "^6.1.4",
  • "babel-preset-stage-3": "^6.5.0"

请保持你的package.json或node_modules目录下无这些依赖即可

这是因为runkoa需要指定babel需要的preset地址

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

版本历史

  • 1.5.4 fix #6 #12 #13
  • 1.5.3 测试办法，请不要用
  • v1.5.1 add module-export-default && npm3 + npm2 && ci support
  • v1.3.1 更新pm2部署和faq出错的2个问题，另外在cli和模块上都已经测试过了，在koa-generator上已作为核心模块使用，欢迎使用和反馈
  • v1.1.0 实现可编程调用
  • v1.0.0 初始化版本cli,实现kp导出

欢迎fork和反馈

如有建议或意见，请在issue提问或邮件

License

this repo is released under the MIT License.

