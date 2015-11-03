Run command synchronously with administrator privilege.
npm install runas
npm install
grunt to compile the native and CoffeeScript code
grunt test to run the specs
runas = require 'runas'
options Object
hide Boolean - Hide the console window,
true by default.
admin Boolean - Run command as administrator,
false by default.
catchOutput Boolean - Catch the stdout and stderr of the command,
false
by default.
stdin String - String which would be passed as stdin input.
Launches a new process with the given
command, with command line arguments in
args.
This function is synchronous and returns the exit code when the
command
finished.
When the
catchOutput option is specified to
true, an object that contains
exitCode,
stdout and
stderr will be returned.
admin option has only been implemented on Windows and OS X.
stdin option has only been implemented on POSIX systems.
hide option is only meaningful on Windows.
catchOutput is
true,
exitCode,
stdout and
stderr will be returned,
admin is
false,
exitCode,
stdout and
stderr will be returned,
admin is
true,
exitCode and
stdout will be returned,
exitCode will be returned.