runas

by atom-archive
3.1.1 (see all)

Run command synchronously (with Administrator privilege)

Readme

Runas

Run command synchronously with administrator privilege.

Installing

npm install runas

Building

  • Clone the repository
  • Run npm install
  • Run grunt to compile the native and CoffeeScript code
  • Run grunt test to run the specs

Docs

runas = require 'runas'

runas(command, args[, options])

  • options Object
    • hide Boolean - Hide the console window, true by default.
    • admin Boolean - Run command as administrator, false by default.
    • catchOutput Boolean - Catch the stdout and stderr of the command, false by default.
    • stdin String - String which would be passed as stdin input.

Launches a new process with the given command, with command line arguments in args.

This function is synchronous and returns the exit code when the command finished.

When the catchOutput option is specified to true, an object that contains exitCode, stdout and stderr will be returned.

Limitations

  • The admin option has only been implemented on Windows and OS X.
  • The stdin option has only been implemented on POSIX systems.
  • The hide option is only meaningful on Windows.
  • When catchOutput is true,
    • on Linux exitCode, stdout and stderr will be returned,
    • on OS X
      • if admin is false, exitCode, stdout and stderr will be returned,
      • if admin is true, exitCode and stdout will be returned,
    • on Windows only exitCode will be returned.

