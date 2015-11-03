Runas

Run command synchronously with administrator privilege.

Installing

npm install runas

Building

Clone the repository

Run npm install

Run grunt to compile the native and CoffeeScript code

Docs

runas = require 'runas'

options Object hide Boolean - Hide the console window, true by default. admin Boolean - Run command as administrator, false by default. catchOutput Boolean - Catch the stdout and stderr of the command, false by default. stdin String - String which would be passed as stdin input.

Object

Launches a new process with the given command , with command line arguments in args .

This function is synchronous and returns the exit code when the command finished.

When the catchOutput option is specified to true , an object that contains exitCode , stdout and stderr will be returned.

Limitations