Run apps with .env file.
Command line tool to execute applications with
.envfile
The tool is based on dotenv library.
$ npm install -g run.env
Create a
.env file with environment variables for your application.
Sample
.env file
DB_HOST=localhost
DB_USER=root
DB_PASS=dadada
Now, you can execute your app with
run.env command.
(No need to include
dotenv in your code.)
$ run.env app arg1 arg2 ...
Your application will have the environment values from
.env file.
Example
$ run.env node my-node-app.js
Pass in the path to your
.env-file using the
-p flag:
$ run.env -p my/path/env-file node my-node-app.js