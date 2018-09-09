Run apps with .env file.

Command line tool to execute applications with .env file

The tool is based on dotenv library.

Installation

$ npm install -g run.env

Usage

Create a .env file with environment variables for your application.

Sample .env file

DB_HOST =localhost DB_USER =root DB_PASS =dadada

Now, you can execute your app with run.env command. (No need to include dotenv in your code.)

$ run.env app arg1 arg2 ...

Your application will have the environment values from .env file.

Example

$ run .env node my-node-app .js

Pass in the path to your .env -file using the -p flag:

$ run .env - p my/path/env-file node my-node-app .js

License

MIT