by Palani Kumanan
1.1.0 (see all)

command line tool 🏃 to execute applications with `.env` file

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

run.env

Run apps with .env file.

Command line tool to execute applications with .env file

The tool is based on dotenv library.

Installation

NPM version

$ npm install -g run.env

Usage

Create a .env file with environment variables for your application.

Sample .env file

DB_HOST=localhost
DB_USER=root
DB_PASS=dadada

Now, you can execute your app with run.env command. (No need to include dotenv in your code.)

$ run.env app arg1 arg2 ...

Your application will have the environment values from .env file.

Example

$ run.env node my-node-app.js

Pass in the path to your .env-file using the -p flag:

$ run.env -p my/path/env-file node my-node-app.js

License

MIT

