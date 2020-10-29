npm install run-series
Run the functions in the
tasks array in series, each one running once the previous
function has completed. If any functions in the series pass an error to its callback, no
more functions are run, and
callback is immediately called with the value of the error.
Otherwise,
callback receives an array of results when
tasks have completed.
tasks - An array containing functions to run, each function is passed a
callback(err, result) which it must call on completion with an error
err (which can
be
null) and an optional result value.
callback(err, results) - An optional callback to run once all the functions have
completed. This function gets a results array containing all the result arguments passed
to the task callbacks.
var series = require('run-series')
series([
function (callback) {
// do some stuff ...
callback(null, 'one')
},
function (callback) {
// do some stuff ...
callback(null, 'two')
}
],
// optional callback
function (err, results) {
// the results array will equal ['one','two']
})
This module is basically equavalent to
async.series, but it's
handy to just have the functions you need instead of the kitchen sink. Modularity!
Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your javascript
bundle size.
Works great in the browser with browserify!
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.