Run an array of functions in series

install

npm install run-series

usage

Run the functions in the tasks array in series, each one running once the previous function has completed. If any functions in the series pass an error to its callback, no more functions are run, and callback is immediately called with the value of the error. Otherwise, callback receives an array of results when tasks have completed.

arguments

tasks - An array containing functions to run, each function is passed a callback(err, result) which it must call on completion with an error err (which can be null ) and an optional result value.

- An array containing functions to run, each function is passed a which it must call on completion with an error (which can be ) and an optional result value. callback(err, results) - An optional callback to run once all the functions have completed. This function gets a results array containing all the result arguments passed to the task callbacks.

example

var series = require ( 'run-series' ) series([ function ( callback ) { callback( null , 'one' ) }, function ( callback ) { callback( null , 'two' ) } ], function ( err, results ) { })

This module is basically equavalent to async.series , but it's handy to just have the functions you need instead of the kitchen sink. Modularity! Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your javascript bundle size.

Works great in the browser with browserify!

see also

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.