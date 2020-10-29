openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

run-series

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
1.1.9 (see all)

Run an array of functions in series

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

620K

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

run-series travis npm downloads javascript style guide

Run an array of functions in series

series Sauce Test Status

install

npm install run-series

usage

series(tasks, [callback])

Run the functions in the tasks array in series, each one running once the previous function has completed. If any functions in the series pass an error to its callback, no more functions are run, and callback is immediately called with the value of the error. Otherwise, callback receives an array of results when tasks have completed.

arguments
  • tasks - An array containing functions to run, each function is passed a callback(err, result) which it must call on completion with an error err (which can be null) and an optional result value.
  • callback(err, results) - An optional callback to run once all the functions have completed. This function gets a results array containing all the result arguments passed to the task callbacks.
example
var series = require('run-series')

series([
  function (callback) {
    // do some stuff ...
    callback(null, 'one')
  },
  function (callback) {
    // do some stuff ...
    callback(null, 'two')
  }
],
// optional callback
function (err, results) {
  // the results array will equal ['one','two']
})

This module is basically equavalent to async.series, but it's handy to just have the functions you need instead of the kitchen sink. Modularity! Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your javascript bundle size.

Works great in the browser with browserify!

see also

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial