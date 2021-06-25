Automatically run your script once Webpack's build completes.
NOTE: mostly copied from this repo, but strongly typed from scratch
npm i -D run-script-webpack-plugin
In
webpack.config.ts:
import { RunScriptWebpackPlugin } from "run-script-webpack-plugin";
export default {
plugins: [
...
// Only use this in DEVELOPMENT
new RunScriptWebpackPlugin({
name: 'server.js',
nodeArgs: ['--inspect'], // allow debugging
args: ['scriptArgument1', 'scriptArgument2'], // pass args to script
signal: false | true | 'SIGUSR2', // signal to send for HMR (defaults to `false`, uses 'SIGUSR2' if `true`)
keyboard: true | false, // Allow typing 'rs' to restart the server. default: only if NODE_ENV is 'development'
cwd: undefined | string, // set a current working directory for the child process default: current cwd
}),
],
}
The
name argument in
RunScriptWebpackPluginOptions refers to the built asset, which is named by the output options of webpack (in the example the entry
server becomes
server.js. This way, the plugin knows which entry to start in case there are several.
If you don't pass a name, the plugin will tell you the available names.
You can use
nodeArgs and
args to pass arguments to node and your script, respectively. For example, you can use this to use the node debugger.
To use Hot Module Reloading with your server code, set Webpack to "hot" mode and include the
webpack/hot/poll or
webpack/hot/signal modules. Make sure they are part of your server bundle, e.g. if you are using
node-externals put them in your whitelist. The latter module requires the
signal option.
Refer to LICENSE file