You will be able to use OS specific operations in npm scripts.
If you have experienced the pain of trying to make npm scripts usable across different operating system, this package is for you! Looking at you
rm and
del!
npm install --save-dev run-script-os
Set
run-script-os (or
run-os) as the value of the npm script field that you want different functionality per OS. In the example below, we set
test, but it can be any npm script. It also uses
pre and
post commands (explained more below).
Then create OS specific scripts. In the example below, you can see:
test:win32
test:linux:darwin
test:default
Those can have OS specific logic.
package.json
{
...
"scripts": {
...
"test": "run-script-os",
"test:win32": "echo 'del whatever you want in Windows 32/64'",
"test:darwin:linux": "echo 'You can combine OS tags and rm all the things!'",
"test:default": "echo 'This will run on any platform that does not have its own script'"
...
},
...
}
Windows Output:
> npm test
del whatever you want in Windows 32/64
macOS and Linux Output:
> npm test
You can combine OS tags and rm all the things!
You can use the following aliases:
:windows - Alias for win32
:macos - Alias for darwin
:nix - This will run on anything considered to be a *nix OS (aix, darwin, freebsd, linux, openbsd, sunos, android)
:default - This will run if no platform-specific scripts are found
By default, run-script-os will detect cygwin/git bash as Windows. If you would rather your platform be detected as Linux under these environments:
Set environment variable:
RUN_OS_WINBASH_IS_LINUX=true
When you call a script like
npm test, npm will first call
pretest if it exists. It will then call
test, which, if you are using
run-script-os, it will then call
npm run test:YOUR OS, which in turn will call
pretest:YOUR OS before actually running
test:YOUR OS. Then
posttest:YOUR OS will run, and then after that
posttest will finally execute.
There is an example showing
pre and
post commands found in the
package.json of this repository.
OS Options:
darwin,
freebsd,
linux,
sunos,
win32
More information can be found in Node's
process.platform and Node's
os.platform().