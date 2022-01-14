Zero-config MongoDB runner. Starts a replica set with no non-Node dependencies, not even MongoDB.

Usage

To install:

npm install run-rs -g

With run-rs, starting a 3 node replica set running MongoDB 3.6 is a one-liner.

To use a different version, use the -v flag. For example, this will start a 3 node replica set using MongoDB 4.0.0.

run-rs -v 4 .0 .0

On linux, for 4.2.0 version, by default download ubuntu1604 , change with command

Clearing the Database

Run-rs clears the database every time it starts by default. To override this behavior, use the --keep ( -k ) flag.

run-rs

OS Support

Run-rs supports Linux, OSX, and Windows 10 (via git bash or powershell).

Shell Option

Use the --shell flag to start a MongoDB shell connected to your replica set once the replica set is running.

$ run-rs --shell Purging database... Running '/home/node/lib/node_modules/run-rs/3.6.5/mongod' Starting replica set ... Started replica set on "mongodb://localhost:27017,localhost:27018,localhost:27019" Connecting shell /home/node/lib/node_modules/run-rs/3.6.5/mongo rs:PRIMARY>

Notes on Connecting

Use replicaSet=rs in your connection string.

For Windows Users: Do NOT use localhost or 127.0.0.1 for the host name in your connection string, use computer name instead. See example connection string below:

mongodb :

where sk-zm-los-bdb is the hostname or the name of your computer, dbname is the name of your database, and rs is the name of your replica set.

Reusing a Pre-installed MongoDB Version

By default, run-rs will download whatever version of MongoDB you've specified. If you already have MongoDB installed, you can use the --mongod option:

run-rs

The above command will just run whatever mongod is on your PATH. If you want to run a specific mongod server, you can do this:

run-rs --mongod /home/user/path/ to /mongod

Specify the data directory

By default, run-rs will store data files in a directory named 'data'. To specify a dbPath for run-rs to use as a data directory, use the --dbpath option.

run-rs --dbpath /path/ to /data/directory

IP Binding

Use the --host option to ensure that run-rs allows MongoDB to listen for connections on configured IP addresses or hostnames other than localhost and 127.0.0.1 . See examples below:

run-rs --host 198 .51 .100 .1

OR

run-rs

Note: Before you bind to other ip addresses, consider enabling access control and other security measures listed in Security Checklist to prevent unauthorized access.

Ports

By default, run-rs will start MongoDB servers on ports 27017, 27018, and 27019. You can override this default using the --portStart option. For example, the below command will start MongoDB servers on ports 27000, 27001, and 27002.

run-rs

Running in Production

Do not use run-rs for running your production database. Run-rs is designed for local development and testing, and is not intended for production use. If you want to run MongoDB in production and don't want to manage a replica set yourself, use MongoDB Atlas.