Zero-config MongoDB runner. Starts a replica set with no non-Node dependencies, not even MongoDB.
To install:
npm install run-rs -g
With run-rs, starting a 3 node replica set running MongoDB 3.6 is a one-liner.
To use a different version, use the
-v flag. For example, this will start a 3 node replica set using MongoDB 4.0.0.
run-rs -v 4.0.0
On linux, for 4.2.0 version, by default download
ubuntu1604, change with command
Run-rs clears the database every time it starts by default. To override this behavior, use the
--keep (
-k) flag.
run-rs --keep
Run-rs supports Linux, OSX, and Windows 10 (via git bash or powershell).
Use the
--shell flag to start a MongoDB shell connected to your replica
set once the replica set is running.
$ run-rs --shell
Purging database...
Running '/home/node/lib/node_modules/run-rs/3.6.5/mongod'
Starting replica set...
Started replica set on "mongodb://localhost:27017,localhost:27018,localhost:27019"
Connecting shell /home/node/lib/node_modules/run-rs/3.6.5/mongo
rs:PRIMARY>
Use
replicaSet=rs in your connection string.
For Windows Users: Do NOT use
localhost or
127.0.0.1 for the host name in your connection string, use computer name instead. See example connection string below:
mongodb://sk-zm-los-bdb:27017,sk-zm-los-bdb:27018,sk-zm-los-bdb:27019/dbname?replicaSet=rs
where
sk-zm-los-bdb is the hostname or the name of your computer,
dbname is the name of your database, and rs is the name of your replica set.
By default, run-rs will download whatever version of MongoDB you've specified. If you already have MongoDB installed, you can use the
--mongod option:
run-rs --mongod
The above command will just run whatever
mongod is on your PATH. If you want to run a specific
mongod server, you can do this:
run-rs --mongod /home/user/path/to/mongod
By default, run-rs will store data files in a directory named 'data'. To specify a dbPath for run-rs to use as a data directory, use the
--dbpath option.
run-rs --dbpath /path/to/data/directory
Use the
--host option to ensure that
run-rs allows MongoDB to listen for connections on configured IP addresses or hostnames other than
localhost and
127.0.0.1. See examples below:
run-rs --host 198.51.100.1
OR
run-rs --host example-associated-hostname
Note: Before you bind to other ip addresses, consider enabling access control and other security measures listed in Security Checklist to prevent unauthorized access.
By default, run-rs will start MongoDB servers on ports 27017, 27018, and 27019.
You can override this default using the
--portStart option.
For example, the below command will start MongoDB servers on ports 27000, 27001, and 27002.
run-rs --portStart 27000
Do not use run-rs for running your production database. Run-rs is designed for local development and testing, and is not intended for production use. If you want to run MongoDB in production and don't want to manage a replica set yourself, use MongoDB Atlas.