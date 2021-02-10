npm install run-parallel
Run the
tasks array of functions in parallel, without waiting until the previous
function has completed. If any of the functions pass an error to its callback, the main
callback is immediately called with the value of the error. Once the
tasks have
completed, the results are passed to the final
callback as an array.
It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a
function and the results will be passed to the final
callback as an object instead of
an array. This can be a more readable way of handling the results.
tasks - An array or object containing functions to run. Each function is passed a
callback(err, result) which it must call on completion with an error
err (which can
be
null) and an optional
result value.
callback(err, results) - An optional callback to run once all the functions have
completed. This function gets a results array (or object) containing all the result
arguments passed to the task callbacks.
var parallel = require('run-parallel')
parallel([
function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'one')
}, 200)
},
function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'two')
}, 100)
}
],
// optional callback
function (err, results) {
// the results array will equal ['one','two'] even though
// the second function had a shorter timeout.
})
This module is basically equavalent to
async.parallel, but it's
handy to just have the one function you need instead of the kitchen sink. Modularity!
Especially handy if you're serving to the browser and need to reduce your javascript
bundle size.
Works great in the browser with browserify!
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.