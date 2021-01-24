Run the Node.js binary no matter what
You can't always assume running
$ node file.js will just work. The user might have the
node binary in a non-standard location. They might be using a Node.js version manager like
nvm, which is sourced in a subshell and not available from the outside. Or they might have
node installed as a local dependency in an npm project. It also depends from where you're trying to run it. For example, GUI apps on macOS doesn't inherit the
$PATH, so the
node binary would not be found. Most projects that depend on Node.js just end up telling the user to manually set the full path to the
node binary in some project specific settings. Now every project has to do this. Ugh... I prefer things to just work. With this module it will.
This Bash script uses some tricks to find the Node.js binary on your system and run it.
Can be used from any environment that can spawn a process (Shell, Python, Ruby, Swift, Objective-C, etc).
$ npm install run-node
$ ./node_modules/.bin/run-node file.js
Or in an npm run script:
{
"start": "run-node file.js"
}
If the
node package is found in the local
node_modules directory (for instance, if you have it installed as a devDependency of your npm project), this is the
node binary that will be used.
Download the run-node file:
$ curl -sSLO https://github.com/sindresorhus/run-node/raw/master/run-node && chmod +x run-node
./run-node file.js
The cache path and error message are defined by the
RUN_NODE_CACHE_PATH and
RUN_NODE_ERROR_MSG environment variables. You could use them in a script or add them to your
~.bashrc.
Default config:
export RUN_NODE_ERROR_MSG="Couldn't find the Node.js binary. Ensure you have Node.js installed. Open an issue on https://github.com/sindresorhus/run-node"
export RUN_NODE_CACHE_PATH="/home/username/.node_path"
If the
RUN_NODE_CACHE_PATH environment variable is defined explicitly, the script it points to will be sourced before looking for a
node binary. You can use this script to override your
PATH variable so that a specific
node binary is found.