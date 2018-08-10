Run Electron without all the junk terminal output

Electron spews out a lot of junk terminal output when you run it. No more!

I have tried to get the Electron team to fix this, but they are not responding to my issue, nor any others: electron/electron#12185, electron/electron#13008, electron/electron#13502.

Before

$ electron . 2018-08-10 22:52:14.068 Electron[90710:4891777] *** WARNING: Textured window <AtomNSWindow: 0x7fd508e75020> is getting an implicitly transparent titlebar. This will break when linking against newer SDKs. Use NSWindow 's -titlebarAppearsTransparent=YES instead. 2018-08-10 22:52:37.919 Electron Helper[90714:4892173] Couldn' t set selectedTextBackgroundColor from default () [90789:0810/225757.360355:ERROR:CONSOLE(0)] "Failed to load https://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_file/@7accc8730b0f99b5e7c0702ea89d1fa7c17bfe33/product_registry_impl/product_registry_impl_module.js: No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource. Origin 'chrome-devtools://devtools' is therefore not allowed access. The response had HTTP status code 404." , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.html?remoteBase=https://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_file/@7accc8730b0f99b5e7c0702ea89d1fa7c17bfe33/&can_dock= true &toolbarColor=rgba(223,223,223,1)&textColor=rgba(0,0,0,1)&experiments= true (0) [90789:0810/225757.360445:ERROR:CONSOLE(22)] "Empty response arrived for script 'https://chrome-devtools-frontend.appspot.com/serve_file/@7accc8730b0f99b5e7c0702ea89d1fa7c17bfe33/product_registry_impl/product_registry_impl_module.js'" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (22) [90789:0810/225757.361236:ERROR:CONSOLE(105)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Could not instantiate: ProductRegistryImpl.Registry" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (105) [90789:0810/225757.361293:ERROR:CONSOLE(105)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Could not instantiate: ProductRegistryImpl.Registry" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (105) App logging [90789:0810/225802.898597:ERROR:CONSOLE(105)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Could not instantiate: ProductRegistryImpl.Registry" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (105) [90789:0810/225803.872738:ERROR:CONSOLE(105)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Could not instantiate: ProductRegistryImpl.Registry" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (105) [90789:0810/225803.898240:ERROR:CONSOLE(105)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Could not instantiate: ProductRegistryImpl.Registry" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (105) [90789:0810/225803.898297:ERROR:CONSOLE(105)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Could not instantiate: ProductRegistryImpl.Registry" , source : chrome-devtools://devtools/bundled/inspector.js (105) ...

After

run-electron . App logging

Install

npm install run-electron electron

Note: Electron is not bundled in this package.

Usage

Just use it like it's electron .

run-electron -- help

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus