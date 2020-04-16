Run

This is Run's monorepo.

What is Run?

When we work on a project, we usually use several tools such as (in the case of a modern web project), a dependency manager, a transpiler, a bundler, etc. So we need a way to install, configure and compose all these tools. Unfortunately, our good old command line is not very good at this. The interface of the executables is not quite user-friendly, and since typical shells cannot handle several versions of the same tool, managing our development environment is painful when we have to deal with many projects.

Run solves these problems by introducing the concept of resource. A resource adds an object-oriented interface to the tools, making them easier to use both from the command line and, programmatically, from other tools. Using inheritance and composition, it is possible to define projects composed of several tools in an elegant way. Also, since Run installs tools automatically, we get development environments that are easily transportable and shareable.

Installation

To install (or update) Run on macOS or Linux (Windows support will come later), invoke the following command in the terminal:

curl https://install.run.tools | bash

Then, open a new terminal session to make the run command available.

Let's get started by writing a simple "Hello, World!" resource. First, create a file named @resource.json with the following content:

{ "hello" : { "@type" : "method" , "@run" : "@console print 'Hello, World!'" } }

Then, invoke Run:

run .

You should see a description of the resource you just created. When you invoke Run without any commands, you get a handy help showing what the current resource is capable of. In the present case, there is only one thing exposed: the hello method. Let's invoke it:

run . hello

Voila! You wrote your first resource. 🎉

Documentation

The full documentation can be found here:

https://run.tools/docs

Contributing

Contributions are more than welcome. Before contributing please read the code of conduct & search the issue tracker; your issue may have already been discussed or fixed in master . To contribute, fork Run, commit your changes, & send a pull request.

License

MIT