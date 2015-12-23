openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

484

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

run-browser

The simplest way to run testling type tests in the browser

Dependency Status NPM version

Installation

npm install run-browser -g

Usage

run-browser <file> <options>

Options:
  -p --port <number> The port number to run the server on (default: 3000)
  -b --phantom       Use the phantom headless browser to run tests and then exit with the correct status code (if tests output TAP)
  -r --report        Generate coverage Istanbul report. Repeat for each type of coverage report desired. (default: text only)
  -t --timeout       Global timeout in milliseconds for tests to finish. (default: Infinity)

Example:
  run-browser test-file.js --port 3030 --report text --report html --report=cobertura

API Usage

Basic usage:

var runBrowser = require('run-browser');

var server = runBrowser('tests/test.js');
server.listen(3000);

Advanced Usage:

var runBrowser = require('run-browser');

var handler = runBrowser.createHandler('tests/test.js');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
  if (runBrowser.handles(req)) {
    return handler(req, res);
  }
  // any other server logic here
});
server.listen(3000);

For advanced phantomjs usage, just read the source in ./bin/cli.js

License

MIT

