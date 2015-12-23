The simplest way to run testling type tests in the browser

Installation

npm install run-browser -g

Usage

run-browser <file> <options> Options: -p --port < number > The port number to run the server on ( default : 3000 ) -b --phantom Use the phantom headless browser to run tests and then exit with the correct status code ( if tests output TAP) -r --report Generate coverage Istanbul report. Repeat for each type of coverage report desired. ( default : text only) -t --timeout Global timeout in milliseconds for tests to finish. ( default : Infinity ) Example: run-browser test-file.js --port 3030 --report text --report html --report=cobertura

API Usage

Basic usage:

var runBrowser = require ( 'run-browser' ); var server = runBrowser( 'tests/test.js' ); server.listen( 3000 );

Advanced Usage:

var runBrowser = require ( 'run-browser' ); var handler = runBrowser.createHandler( 'tests/test.js' ); var server = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { if (runBrowser.handles(req)) { return handler(req, res); } }); server.listen( 3000 );

For advanced phantomjs usage, just read the source in ./bin/cli.js

License

MIT