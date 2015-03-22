openbase logo
by David Trejo
1.4.0 (see all)

Reruns the given node.js file whenever there's a change in the current directory — avoid alt-tabbing to restart your code

Documentation
Downloads/wk

53.9K

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Install

$ npm -g install run

Usage

$ runjs yourcode.js

What does it do?

runjs will rerun server.js whenever one of the watched files is changed. It ignores files in your .gitignore.

$ runjs server.js
Watching /Dropbox/dev/server.js and all sub-directories not excluded by your .gitignore
Found & ignored file.db ; is dotfile or has ignored extension

Starting: server.js
> Listening on http://localhost:8888/

No more switching to the terminal to rerun your code. Just change a file and your code will be rerun.

This is especially nice for web-servers, as you can skip the terminal and alt-tab to the browser to see your updated code happily running.

Features

  • supports globs in .gitignore (e.g. *.log)
  • any arguments, including debug arguments, are relayed to your code
  • stdin is relayed to your code [not supported by nodemon as of 12/5/11]
  • files and directories in .gitignore are not watched, neither are dotfiles.
  • coffeescript is supported: runjs yourcode.coffee (by rockymeza)

Source at github.com/DTrejo/run.js

Screenshot of runjs

Contributors

Ordered by date of first contribution. Auto-generated on Wed Aug 08 2012 20:27:26 GMT-0700 (PDT).

