Install

$ npm -g install run

Usage

$ runjs yourcode.js

What does it do?

runjs will rerun server.js whenever one of the watched files is changed. It ignores files in your .gitignore .

$ runjs server .js Watching /Dropbox/dev/ server .js and all sub-directories not excluded by your .gitignore Found & ignored file.db ; is dotfile or has ignored extension Starting: server .js > Listening on http://localhost: 8888 /

No more switching to the terminal to rerun your code. Just change a file and your code will be rerun.

This is especially nice for web-servers, as you can skip the terminal and alt-tab to the browser to see your updated code happily running.

Features

supports globs in .gitignore (e.g. *.log )

) any arguments, including debug arguments, are relayed to your code

stdin is relayed to your code [not supported by nodemon as of 12/5/11]

[not supported by nodemon as of 12/5/11] files and directories in .gitignore are not watched, neither are dotfiles.

are not watched, neither are dotfiles. coffeescript is supported: runjs yourcode.coffee (by rockymeza)

Source at github.com/DTrejo/run.js

Contributors

Ordered by date of first contribution. Auto-generated on Wed Aug 08 2012 20:27:26 GMT-0700 (PDT).