$ npm -g install run
$ runjs yourcode.js
runjs will rerun server.js whenever one of the watched files is
changed. It ignores files in your
.gitignore.
$ runjs server.js
Watching /Dropbox/dev/server.js and all sub-directories not excluded by your .gitignore
Found & ignored file.db ; is dotfile or has ignored extension
Starting: server.js
> Listening on http://localhost:8888/
No more switching to the terminal to rerun your code. Just change a file and your code will be rerun.
This is especially nice for web-servers, as you can skip the terminal and alt-tab to the browser to see your updated code happily running.
*.log)
.gitignore are not watched, neither are dotfiles.
runjs yourcode.coffee
(by rockymeza)
Source at github.com/DTrejo/run.js
