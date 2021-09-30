React components for building composable and flexible charts to visualize your data.

It's based on D3.js under the hood, but most of the time you will not feel that.

Real-world examples

Documentation

All examples are live editable on "Playroom" tab.

https://rumble-charts.github.io

Demo / live edit

https://rumble-charts.github.io/playroom/

Installation

NPM

npm install --save rumble-charts

CDN

< script src = 'https://unpkg.com/rumble-charts/umd/rumble-charts.min.js' > </ script >

Usage

Just include it:

import { Chart, Bars, Cloud, Dots, Labels, Lines, Pies, RadialLines, Ticks, Title, Layer, Animate, Transform, Handlers, helpers, DropShadow, Gradient } from 'rumble-charts' ;

And use:

const series = [{ data : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }, { data : [ 5 , 7 , 11 ] }, { data : [ 13 , 17 , 19 ] }]; < Chart width = {600} height = {250} series = {series} minY = {0} maxY = {20} > < Bars innerPadding = {5} groupPadding = {10} /> < Lines /> < Dots /> </ Chart > ;

Result:

License

MIT