React components for building composable and flexible charts to visualize your data.
It's based on D3.js under the hood, but most of the time you will not feel that.
All examples are live editable on "Playroom" tab.
https://rumble-charts.github.io
https://rumble-charts.github.io/playroom/
npm install --save rumble-charts
<script src='https://unpkg.com/rumble-charts/umd/rumble-charts.min.js'></script>
Just include it:
import {
// main component
Chart,
// graphs
Bars, Cloud, Dots, Labels, Lines, Pies, RadialLines, Ticks, Title,
// wrappers
Layer, Animate, Transform, Handlers,
// helpers
helpers, DropShadow, Gradient
} from 'rumble-charts';
And use:
const series = [{
data: [1, 2, 3]
}, {
data: [5, 7, 11]
}, {
data: [13, 17, 19]
}];
<Chart width={600} height={250} series={series} minY={0} maxY={20}>
<Bars innerPadding={5} groupPadding={10} />
<Lines />
<Dots />
</Chart>;
Result:
MIT