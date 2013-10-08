This Javascript package creates Photoshop-like guides and rulers interface on a web page.

DEMO

Main window:

Menu:

Guides are created by click-and-dragging corresponding horizontal or vertical ruler. Guide position is shown while dragging and on mouse over.

It is possible to open/save created guides as grids (Note: grids will be saved on a page location basis, so it's not possible to use the same grids in another browser window/tab).

Rulers can be unlocked, so that one of the rulers will scroll along the page and the other will be always visible.

Guides can be snapped to defined number of pixels.

Detailed info mode is available, which shows position and size of regions created by the guides. Works on guide position change too.

Guides can be snapped to DOM elements (experimental, use with caution, can be slow or unresponsive on complex pages with lots of elements).

Following hotkeys are available:

Toggle rulers - Ctrl + Alt + R

Toggle guides - Ctrl + Alt + G

Toggle rulers and guides - Ctrl + Alt + A

Clear all guides - Ctrl + Alt + D

Save grid dialog - Ctrl + Alt + S

Open grid dialog - Ctrl + Alt + O

Lock/unlock rulers - Ctrl + Alt + L

Open Snap to dialog - Ctrl + Alt + C

Toggle detailed info - Ctrl + Alt + I

Toggle snap to DOM - Ctrl + Alt + E

Look-and-feel can be adjusted using CSS.

RulersGuides.js is available as a bookmarklet, please see bookmarklet.js file provided with the package.

For IE users there is a bookmarklet_ie.js file, which loads necessary packages externally due to IE bookmark size restriction.

You can copy and include them locally by changing paths in the bookmarklet.

RulersGuides.js is available as an extension for Google Chrome browser, download it here, and drag and drop downloaded file to extensions tab (chrome://extensions).

RulersGuides.js requires Event.js and Dragdrop.js packages, which can be acquired at the following links:

Event.js

Dragdrop.js

Browser Compatibility

Currently tested in:

Chrome 24

Firefox 18

IE 7, 8 and 9 (without grid saving functionality)

Safari for Windows 5.1.7

Bug tracker

Have a bug? Please create an issue here on GitHub!

https://github.com/mark-rolich/RulersGuides.js/issues

Copyright and License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Mark Rolich

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.