A beautiful vue component for image crop and upload.

Notice: This component is designed for pc, not recommended for use on the mobile side.

Change log

Compatible vue3

Demo

Click me.

Screenshot

Brower compatibility

IE10+

Install

npm

npm install vue-image-crop-upload

Usage

Props

Name Type Default Description url String '' Server api path,like "/avatar/upload", If empty, will not be uploaded method String 'POST' request http method field String 'upload' Upload input filename, used for server side get the file stream. value Boolean twoWay show or not params Object null POST Params，like "{k:v}" headers Object null POST request header，like "{k:v}" langType String 'zh' language type langExt Object language extend width Number 200 width of receive image height Number 200 height of receive image imgFormat string 'png' jpg/png, Server api receive file type. imgBgc string '#fff' background color, if the imgFormat prop is jpg noCircle Boolean false disable circle preview noSquare Boolean false disable square preview noRotate Boolean true disable rotate function withCredentials Boolean false support cross-domain

Events

Name Description srcFileSet Once you've selected the file, params( fileName, fileType, fileSize ) cropSuccess image crop success, params( imageDataUrl, field ) cropUploadSuccess upload success, params( jsonData, field ) cropUploadFail upload fail, params( status, field )

Language package

view details.

Example Of "langExt"

{ hint : 'Click or drag the file here to upload' , loading : 'Uploading…' , noSupported : 'Browser is not supported, please use IE10+ or other browsers' , success : 'Upload success' , fail : 'Upload failed' , preview : 'Preview' , btn : { off : 'Cancel' , close : 'Close' , back : 'Back' , save : 'Save' }, error : { onlyImg : 'Image only' , outOfSize : 'Image exceeds size limit: ' , lowestPx : 'Image\'s size is too low. Expected at least: ' } }

Example vue@3

< div id = "app" > < a class = "btn" @ click = "toggleShow" > set avatar </ a > < my-upload field = "img" @ crop-success = "cropSuccess" @ crop-upload-success = "cropUploadSuccess" @ crop-upload-fail = "cropUploadFail" v-model = "show" :width = "300" :height = "300" url = "/upload" :params = "params" :headers = "headers" img-format = "png" > </ my-upload > < img :src = "imgDataUrl" > </ div > < script > import 'babel-polyfill' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { show : true , params : { token : '123456798' , name : 'avatar' }, headers : { smail : '*_~' }, imgDataUrl : '' }, components : { 'my-upload' : myUpload }, methods : { toggleShow() { this .show = ! this .show; }, cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){ console .log( '-------- crop success --------' ); this .imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl; }, cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){ console .log( '-------- upload success --------' ); console .log(jsonData); console .log( 'field: ' + field); }, cropUploadFail(status, field){ console .log( '-------- upload fail --------' ); console .log(status); console .log( 'field: ' + field); } } }); </ script >

Example vue@2

< div id = "app" > < a class = "btn" @ click = "toggleShow" > set avatar </ a > < my-upload field = "img" @ crop-success = "cropSuccess" @ crop-upload-success = "cropUploadSuccess" @ crop-upload-fail = "cropUploadFail" v-model = "show" :width = "300" :height = "300" url = "/upload" :params = "params" :headers = "headers" img-format = "png" > </ my-upload > < img :src = "imgDataUrl" > </ div > < script > import 'babel-polyfill' ; import Vue from 'vue' ; import myUpload from 'vue-image-crop-upload/upload-2.vue' ; new Vue({ el : '#app' , data : { show : true , params : { token : '123456798' , name : 'avatar' }, headers : { smail : '*_~' }, imgDataUrl : '' }, components : { 'my-upload' : myUpload }, methods : { toggleShow() { this .show = ! this .show; }, cropSuccess(imgDataUrl, field){ console .log( '-------- crop success --------' ); this .imgDataUrl = imgDataUrl; }, cropUploadSuccess(jsonData, field){ console .log( '-------- upload success --------' ); console .log(jsonData); console .log( 'field: ' + field); }, cropUploadFail(status, field){ console .log( '-------- upload fail --------' ); console .log(status); console .log( 'field: ' + field); } } }); </ script >

Example vue@1