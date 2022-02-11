The Customer Data Platform for Developers
Website · Documentation · Community Slack
The RudderStack JavaScript SDK leverages the
rudder-analytics.js library to track and send user events from your website to RudderStack. You can then further transform and route this event data to the destination platform of your choice.
For detailed documentation on the RudderStack JavaScript SDK, click here.
ready API
|IMPORTANT: We have deprecated the Autotrack feature for the RudderStack JavaScript SDK and it will soon be removed. If you still wish to use it for your project, refer to this repository.
To integrate the JavaScript SDK with your website, place the following code snippet in the
<head> section of your website.
<script type="text/javascript">
!function(){var e=window.rudderanalytics=window.rudderanalytics||[];e.methods=["load","page","track","identify","alias","group","ready","reset","getAnonymousId","setAnonymousId"],e.factory=function(t){return function(){var r=Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments);return r.unshift(t),e.push(r),e}};for(var t=0;t<e.methods.length;t++){var r=e.methods[t];e[r]=e.factory(r)}e.loadJS=function(e,t){var r=document.createElement("script");r.type="text/javascript",r.async=!0,r.src="https://cdn.rudderlabs.com/v1/rudder-analytics.min.js";var a=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];a.parentNode.insertBefore(r,a)},e.loadJS(),
e.load(<WRITE_KEY>,<DATA_PLANE_URL>),
e.page()}();
</script>
The above snippet lets you integrate the SDK with your website and load it asynchronously to keep your page load time unaffected.
To load
rudder-analytics.js on to your page synchronously, you can refer to the minified or non-minified versions of the code in the following sections:
<script>
rudderanalytics=window.rudderanalytics=[];for(var methods=["load","page","track","identify","alias","group","ready","reset","getAnonymousId","setAnonymousId"],i=0;i<methods.length;i++){var method=methods[i];rudderanalytics[method]=function(a){return function(){rudderanalytics.push([a].concat(Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments)))}}(method)}rudderanalytics.load(<WRITE_KEY>,<DATA_PLANE_URL>),rudderanalytics.page();
</script>
<script src="https://cdn.rudderlabs.com/v1/rudder-analytics.min.js"></script>
<script>
rudderanalytics = window.rudderanalytics = [];
var methods = [
"load",
"page",
"track",
"identify",
"alias",
"group",
"ready",
"reset",
"getAnonymousId",
"setAnonymousId",
];
for (var i = 0; i < methods.length; i++) {
var method = methods[i];
rudderanalytics[method] = (function (methodName) {
return function () {
rudderanalytics.push(
[methodName].concat(Array.prototype.slice.call(arguments))
);
};
})(method);
}
rudderanalytics.load(<WRITE_KEY>, <DATA_PLANE_URL>);
//For example,
//rudderanalytics.load("1Qb1F3jSWv0eKFBPZcrM7ypgjVo", "http://localhost:8080");
rudderanalytics.page();
</script>
<script src="https://cdn.rudderlabs.com/v1/rudder-analytics.min.js"></script>
In all the above versions, there is an explicit
page call at the end. This is added to ensure that whenever the SDK loads in a page, a
page call is sent. You can remove this call completely or modify it with the extra page properties to suit your requirement. You can also add
page calls in your application in places not tied directly to page load, e.g., virtual page views, page renders on route change such as in SPAs, etc.
To integrate and initialize the JavaScript SDK, you will need the source write key and the data plane URL.
Although we recommend using the snippets mentioned above to use the JavaScript SDK with your website, you can also use this NPM module to package RudderStack directly into your project.
To install the SDK via npm, run the following command:
npm install rudder-sdk-js --save
Note that this NPM module is only meant to be used for a browser installation. If you want to integrate RudderStack with your Node.js application, refer to the RudderStack Node.js repository.
IMPORTANT: Since the module exports the related APIs on an already-defined object combined with the Node.js module caching, you should run the following code snippet only once and use the exported object throughout your project:
import * as rudderanalytics from "rudder-sdk-js";
rudderanalytics.ready(() => {
console.log("we are all set!!!");
});
rudderanalytics.load(<WRITE_KEY>, <DATA_PLANE_URL>);
export { rudderanalytics };
You can also do this with ES5 using the
require method, as shown:
var rudderanalytics = require("rudder-sdk-js");
rudderanalytics.load(<WRITE_KEY>, <DATA_PLANE_URL>);
exports.rudderanalytics = rudderanalytics;
For destinations where you don't want the SDK to load the third-party scripts separately, modify the
load call as shown:
rudderanalytics.load(<YOUR_WRITE_KEY>, <DATA_PLANE_URL>, {loadIntegration: false})
For more information on the
load()method, refer to the detailed JavaScript SDK documentation.
A few important things to note:
loadIntegration is supported only for Amplitude and Google Analytics.
window.amplitude and
window.ga to be already defined by the user separately for the sending the events to these destinations.
The APIs exported by the module are:
load
ready
identify
alias
page
track
group
reset
getAnonymousId
setAnonymousId
Refer to the following projects for a detailed walk-through of the above steps:
|Browser
|Supported Versions
|Safari
|v7 or later
|IE
|v10 or later
|Edge
|v15 or later
|Mozilla Firefox
|v40 or later
|Chrome
|v37 or later
|Opera
|v23 or later
|Yandex
|v14.12 or later
If the SDK does not work on the browser versions that you are targeting, verify if adding the browser polyfills to your application solves the issue.
The
identify call lets you identify a visiting user and associate them to their actions. It also lets you record the traits about them like their name, email address, etc.
A sample
identify() call is shown below:
rudderanalytics.identify(
"12345", {
email: "name@domain.com"
}, {
page: {
path: "",
referrer: "",
search: "",
title: "",
url: "",
},
},
() => {
console.log("in identify call");
}
);
In the above example, the user-related information like the
userId and
There is no need to call
identify()for anonymous visitors to your website. Such visitors are automatically assigned an
anonymousId.
For more information on how to use the
identify call, refer to the JavaScript SDK documentation.
The
track call lets you record the customer events, i.e. the actions that they perform, along with any associated properties.
A sample
track call is shown below:
rudderanalytics.track(
"test track event GA3", {
revenue: 30,
currency: "USD",
user_actual_id: 12345,
},
() => {
console.log("in track call");
}
);
In the above example, the
track method tracks the user event ‘test track event GA3’ and information such as the
revenue,
currency,
anonymousId.
You can use the
trackmethod to track various success metrics for your website like user signups, item purchases, article bookmarks, and more.
ready API
There are cases when you may want to tap into the features provided by the end-destination SDKs to enhance tracking and other functionalities. The JavaScript SDK exposes a
ready API with a
callback parameter that fires when the SDK is done initializing itself and the other third-party native SDK destinations.
An example is shown in the following snippet:
rudderanalytics.ready(() => {
console.log("we are all set!!!");
});
For more information on the other supported methods, refer to the JavaScript SDK APIs.
If you are using a device mode destination like Heap, FullStory, etc., the JavaScript SDK needs to fetch the required configuration from the control plane.
If you are self-hosting the control plane using the RudderStack Control Plane Lite utility, your
load call will look like the following:
rudderanalytics.load(<WRITE_KEY>, <DATA_PLANE_URL>, {
configUrl: <CONTROL_PLANE_URL>,
});
More information on how to get the
CONTROL_PLANE_URLcan be found here.
|For detailed technical documentation and troubleshooting guide on the RudderStack’s JavaScript SDK, check out our docs.
You can start adding integrations of your choice for sending the data through their respective web (JavaScript) SDKs.
Look for run scripts in the
package.json file for getting the browser minified and non-minified builds. The builds are updated in the
dist folder of the directory. Among the others, some of the important ones are:
npm run buildProdBrowser: This outputs rudder-analytics.min.js.
npm run buildProdBrowserBrotli: This outputs two files - rudder-analytics.min.br.js (the original minified file, same as above) and rudder-analytics.min.br.js.br (the Brotli-compressed file).
npm run buildProdBrowserGzip: This outputs two files, rudder-analytics.min.gzip.js (the original minified file, same as above) and rudder-analytics.min.gzip.js.gz (the gzipped compressed file).
We use rollup to build our SDKs. The configuration for it is present in
rollup.config.jsin the repo directory.
index.js under the
integrations folder.
We would love to see you contribute to this project. Get more information on how to contribute here.
For more information on any of the sections covered in this readme, you can contact us or start a conversation on our Slack channel.