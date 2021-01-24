|ℹ️ Rucksack has a successor!
|Satchel is thew new Rucksack, built on CSS-in-JS
A little bag of CSS superpowers, built on PostCSS.
Rucksack makes CSS development less painful, with the features and shortcuts it should have come with out of the box.
Read the full docs at rucksackcss.org/docs
Rucksack is available on NPM under
rucksack-css
$ npm i rucksack-css -D
Automagical fluid typography with new
responsive arguments to
font-size,
line-height, and
letter-spacing properties
.foo {
font-size: responsive;
}
Use the shorthand syntax from
margin and
padding on
position properties
.foo {
position: absolute 0 20px;
}
Generate bulletproof clearfixes with a new argument on the
clear property
.foo {
clear: fix;
}
Automatically generate
src sets for
@font-face based on the path to your font files
@font-face {
font-family: 'My Font';
font-path: '/path/to/font/file';
}
Standardize the unweidly
<input type="range"> element across browsers with new
::track and
::thumb pseudo elements
input[type="range"]::track {
height: 2px;
}
Generate RGBA colors from a hex color + alpha value
.foo {
color: rgba(#fff, 0.8);
}
Use a whole library of modern easing functions in transitions and animations
.foo {
transition: all 250ms ease-out-cubic;
}
Create truly responsive designs with powerful content quantity selectors
li:at-least(4) {
color: blue;
}
li:between(4,6) {
color: red;
}
Automatically apply vendor prefixes to relevant properties based on data from CanIUse, via autoprefixer.
Automatically generate CSS fallbacks for legacy browsers, via laggard.
Rucksack is built on PostCSS, and can be used in most build tools and stacks easily.
Use gulp-postcss
const gulp = require('gulp');
const postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
const rucksack = require('rucksack-css');
gulp.task('rucksack', () => {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(postcss([ rucksack() ]))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Use postcss-loader
postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
plugins: {
'rucksack-css': {},
}
};
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: [ 'style-loader', 'postcss-loader' ]
}
]
}
};
Use grunt-postcss
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
processors: [
require('rucksack-css')()
]
},
dist: {
src: 'css/*.css'
}
}
});
Use Rucksack on the command line with postcss-cli
$ npm i postcss-cli -g
postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
use: [ 'rucksack-css' ]
};
$ postcss "input.css" -o 'output.css'
Note: Rucksack currently ships with its own CLI tool, this will be deprecated in favor of using the more powerful PostCSS CLI directly in Rucksack 2
Since Rucksack is just a PostCSS plugin, you can also use it in JS/Node directly, via the PostCSS API
const postcss = require('postcss');
const rucksack = require('rucksack-css');
postcss([ rucksack() ])
.process(css, { from: 'src/style.css', to: 'style.css' })
.then(result => {
fs.writeFileSync('style.css', result.css);
if ( result.map ) fs.writeFileSync('style.css.map', result.map);
});
See the PostCSS Docs for examples for your environment.
Rucksack can be used as a Stylus plugin with PostStylus
stylus(css).use(poststylus('rucksack-css'))
See the PostStylus Docs for more examples for your environment.
All features in Rucksack can be toggled by passing options on initialization. By default core features are set to
true, and optional
addons are set to
false
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
responsiveType
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable responsive typography
shorthandPosition
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable shorthand position properties
quantityQueries
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable quantity query pseudo selectors
inputPseudo
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable whether to enable extra input pseudo elements
clearFix
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable native clear fix
fontPath
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable font
src set generation
hexRGBA
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable hex RGBA shortcuts
easings
|Boolean
true
|Whether to enable extra easing functions
fallbacks
|Boolean
false
|Whether to enable CSS fallbacks addon
autoprefixer
|Boolean
false
|Whether to enable autoprefixer addon
reporter
|Boolean
false
|Whether to enable error reporting from plugins used inside Rucksack
MIT © Madeleine Ostoja