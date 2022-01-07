a shallow river in northeastern Italy, just south of Ravenna

[a]synchronous functional programming

const { pipe, map, filter } = rubico const isOdd = number => number % 2 == 1 const asyncSquare = async number => number ** 2 const squaredOdds = pipe([ filter(isOdd), map(asyncSquare), ]) squaredOdds([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]).then( console .log)

Installation

Core build (~6.1 kB minified and gzipped)

with npm

npm i rubico

require rubico in Node.js

const rubico = require ( 'rubico' ) const pipe = require ( 'rubico/pipe' ) const tap = require ( 'rubico/tap' ) const defaultsDeep = require ( 'rubico/x/defaultsDeep' )

import rubico globally

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/pipe.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/tap.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/x/defaultsDeep.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(rubico) console .log(pipe) console .log(tap) console .log(defaultsDeep) </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/rubico.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/pipe.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/tap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/x/defaultsDeep.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(rubico) console .log(pipe) console .log(tap) console .log(defaultsDeep) </ script >

import rubico in the browser via ES (JavaScript) Modules

import rubico from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/rubico.es.js' import pipe from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/pipe.es.js' import tap from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/tap.es.js' import defaultsDeep from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/x/defaultsDeep.es.js' import rubico from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/rubico.es.min.js' import pipe from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/pipe.es.min.js' import tap from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/tap.es.min.js' import defaultsDeep from 'https://unpkg.com/rubico/dist/x/defaultsDeep.es.min.js'

import rubico as ESM in Node 16 and up

import rubico from 'rubico/dist/rubico.mjs' import pipe from 'rubico/dist/pipe.mjs' import tap from 'rubico/dist/tap.mjs' import defaultsDeep from 'rubico/dist/x/defaultsDeep.mjs' import rubico from 'rubico/dist/rubico.min.mjs' import pipe from 'rubico/dist/pipe.min.mjs' import tap from 'rubico/dist/tap.min.mjs' import defaultsDeep from 'rubico/dist/x/defaultsDeep.min.mjs'

Motivation

A note from the author

At a certain point in my career, I grew frustrated with the entanglement of my own code. While looking for something better, I found functional programming. I was excited by the idea of functional composition, but disillusioned by the redundancy of effectful types. I started Rubico to capitalize on the prior while rebuking the latter. Many iterations since then, the library has grown into something I personally enjoy using, and continue to use to this day.

Rubico is founded on the following principles:

asynchronous code should be simple

functional style should not care about async

functional transformations should be composable, performant, and simple to express

When you import this library, you obtain the freedom that comes from having those three points fulfilled. The result is something you may enjoy.

Introduction

Rubico is a module of twenty-nine operators for async-enabled functional programming in JavaScript.

const { pipe, tap, switchCase, tryCatch, fork, assign, get , set , pick, omit, map, filter, reduce, transform, flatMap, and, or, not, any, all, eq, gt, lt, gte, lte, thunkify, always, curry, __, } = rubico

These operators act sensibly on a wide range of vanilla JavaScript types to create declarative, extensible, and async-enabled function compositions.

const { pipe, map } = rubico const toTodosUrl = id => `https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/ ${id} ` const logTodoByID = pipe([ toTodosUrl, fetch, response => response.json(), console .log, ]) const todoIDs = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ] map(logTodoByID)(todoIDs)

For advanced asynchronous use cases, check out some of Rubico's property functions:

map - apply a mapper function concurrently

- apply a mapper function concurrently map.pool - apply a mapper function concurrently with a concurrency limit

- apply a mapper function concurrently with a concurrency limit map.series - apply a mapper function serially

For even more advanced functions, please visit rubico/x . You can find the full method documentation at rubico.land/docs.

Further Reading

Contributing

Your feedback and contributions are welcome. If you have a suggestion, please raise an issue. Prior to that, please search through the issues first in case your suggestion has been made already. If you decide to work on an issue, please announce on the issue thread that you will work on it.

Pull requests should provide some basic context and link the relevant issue. Here is an example pull request. If you are interested in contributing, the help wanted tag is a good place to start.

License

Rubico is MIT Licensed.

