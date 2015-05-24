Runtime (recursive) type-checking for JavaScript.
This package is the official SDK for working with the RTTC type system. It includes a lot of methods suitable for everyday use, as well as some lower-level methods that are intended for developers building tools which leverage the machine specification.
Throwing errors in an asynchronous callback can be dangerous, particularly in Node.js. Too often, these types of errors and crashes occur because of a trivial mistake or miscommunication about the data type of a variable; particularly when you're working on a team with other developers.
RTTC is a lightweight type system that provides a safety net for JavaScript code. It provides flexible, performant type guarantees on an as-needed basis; without messing with your development stack or build tools. Instead, RTTC builds on top of the existing data structures and programming concepts from JavaScript and Node.js to validate and coerce data at runtime. This allows you to add as much or as little type-checking as you like, in any new or existing Node.js/Sails.js application.
RTTC semantics are used by:
machine runner
$ npm install rttc --save
var rttc = require('rttc');
The
rttc package has many different methods for working with fixtures, examples, type schemas, and runtime data in JavaScript. But the most commonly-used RTTC methods are related to validation and coercion of runtime data:
// If the value is valid vs. the specified type schema, then `.validateStrict()` simply returns undefined
rttc.validateStrict('number', 999);
// => undefined
// But if the provided value is **even slightly off**, then `.validateStrict()` throws.
rttc.validateStrict('number', '999');
// throws Error
// If the provided value is close-ish, `.validate()` coerces as needed to make it fit.
rttc.validate('number', '999');
// => 999
// But when confronted with **major** differences, `.validate()` throws too.
rttc.validate('number', { x: 32, y: 79 });
// throws Error
// As long as the provided type schema is valid, `.coerce()` **never** throws
rttc.coerce('number', '999');
// => 999
// When confronted with **major** differences, `.coerce()` returns the _base value_ for the given type
rttc.coerce('number', { x: 32, y: 79 });
// => 0
Unless otherwise stated, all RTTC methods support recursive (or "deep") traversal of values.
In other words, they iterate over the keys of dictionaries (aka plain old JavaScript
objects) and the indices of arrays-- and if those dictionary properties and array items
are themselves dictionaries or arrays, then
rttc recursively dives into them too (and
so on and so forth).
For example:
rttc.coerce([ { name: 'string', age: 'number', friends: [ 'string' ] } ], [
{ name: 'Karl', age: 258 },
{ name: 'Samantha', age: '937' },
{ name: 'Lupé', age: 82, friends: ['Henry', 'Mario', undefined] },
{ name: 'Andres', age: '22' },
{ age: ['nonsense!'] }
]);
// => [
// { name: 'Karl', age: 258, friends: [] },
// { name: 'Samantha', age: 937, friends: [] },
// { name: 'Lupé', age: 82, friends: ['Henry', 'Mario'] },
// { name: 'Andres', age: 22, friends: [] },
// { name: '', age: 0, friends: [] },
// ]
//
For a quick rundown of common use cases, as well as some additional examples, check out the RTTC quick start guide. Keep reading for a brief overview of how RTTC works and a tour of each of its data types. Or, if this isn't your first rodeo, feel free to skip ahead to the complete reference documentation below.
There are 10 different types recognized by
rttc, each of which is uniquely expressed by special notation called RTTC exemplar syntax. For example, if we were to interpret
'hello world' as an exemplar, we would be able to infer that it represents a string data type. Exemplars make it easier to write out intricate data structures and validation rules, because they allow us to reason about our data types using representative examples. Plus, when working with exemplars programatically, you have access to a much richer set of information about any given API. But most importantly: writing data types as examples makes it easier for other humans to read and understand our intentions.
Exemplars can be mixed and matched with varying levels of specificity, up to any imaginable depth, by using the recursive
array and faceted dictionary types. For example, we can infer from the exemplar
['Rover'] that its type schema is
['string'],
indicating that it accepts any array of strings. Similarly, given the exemplar
[{ name: 'Rover' }], we can infer the type schema
[{name: 'string'}]. This indicates that it accepts any array of dictionaries, so long as each of those dictionaries has a
key called
name with any string value.
The table below gives each of the RTTC types, the exemplar notation used to describe it, as well as its base value:
|type
|rttc exemplar syntax
|type schema
|base value
|string
'any string like this'
'string'
''
|number
1337 (any number)
'number'
0
|boolean
false (or
true)
'boolean'
false
|lamda (aka function)
'->'
'lamda'
function () { throw new Error('Not implemented! (this function was automatically created by rttc
'); };
|generic dictionary
{}
{}
{} (empty dictionary)
|json
'*'
'json'
null
|ref
'==='
'ref'
null
|faceted dictionary (recursive, w/ keys called "facets")
{...} (i.e. w/ facet:nested-exemplar pairs)
{...} (i.e. w/ facet:nested-type-schema pairs)
{...} (w/ facet:nested-base-value pairs)
|array (recursive, w/ 1 item called the "pattern")
[...] (i.e. w/ pattern exemplar)
[...] (i.e. w/ pattern type schema)
[] (empty array)
A type's "base value" is its minimum empty state. When coercing some data vs. an exemplar, if coercion fails
at a particular path within that exemplar, then the "base value" for the type will be used at that path instead.
For example, if you are coercing the value
{name:'Lynda'} vs. the exemplar
{name: 'Angela', age: 47}, then
the result would be
{name: 'Lynda', age: 0} (because the base value for the number type is zero).
Compatibility Note
RTTC also supports an 11th type, sometimes called the "generic array" and represented by the exemplar (
[]). However, if an exemplar is specified as
[], it is really just an alias for
['*'], an array exemplar with a
*(json) pattern. That means it accepts any array of JSON-compatible items.
The
[]alias is for consistency with the generic dictionary type (
{}), as well as for backwards compatibility. While future versions of RTTC will likely continue to maintain support for the
[]exemplar, for clarity, you should switch to using
['*']in new code and documentation and migrate
[]to
['*']in existing code at your earliest convenience.
|Exemplar
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
'foo' (any string)
'string'
'String'
''
The string type accepts any string.
|Exemplar
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
32 (any number)
'number'
'Number'
0
The number type accepts integers and decimal numbers like
0,
-4, or
235.3. Number-ish properties like
Infinity,
-Infinity and
NaN (as well as
-0) are all coerced to zero.
|Exemplar
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
true (or
false)
'boolean'
'Boolean'
false
The boolean type accepts
true or
false.
|Exemplar
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
'->'
'lamda'
'Function'
|(see below)
The lamda type accepts any function.
The base value for the lamda type is the following automatically-generated function:
function () {
throw new Error('Not implemented! (this function was automatically created by `rttc`');
};
|Exemplar
|Type Schema
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
{}
{}
'dictionary'
'Dictionary'
{} (empty dictionary)
The generic dictionary type accepts any JSON-serializable dictionary.
Dictionaries that have been validated/coerced against the generic dictionary type:
Error instances get stringified into empty objects. Instead, rttc turns them into human-readable strings by reducing them to their
.stack property (this includes the error message and the stack trace w/ line numbers)
RegExp instances get stringified into empty objects. Instead, rttc turns them into human-readable strings like
'/some regexp/gi'
function() instances get stringified into empty objects. Instead, rttc turns them into human-readable strings like
'function doStuff (a,b) { console.log(\'wow I can actually read this!\'); }'
undefined values?
When validating or coercing a value vs. a generic dictionary exemplar or type schema, keys with
undefined values will always be stripped out. For example, coercing
{ name: 'Rob', age: undefined, weight: undefined } vs. the type schema
{} would result in
{ name: 'Rob' }. This ensures consistency with the behavior of the native JSON.stringify() and JSON.parse() methods in browser-side JavaScript and Node.js.
Note that
undefinedarray items are stripped out even if you are using
['==='].
|Exemplar
|Rttc Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
'*'
'json'
'JSON-Compatible Value'
null
This works pretty much like the generic dictionary type, with one major difference: the top-level value can be a string, boolean, number, dictionary, array, or
null value. When faced with a dictionary or array that contains nested values, the generic JSON type follows the same JSON-serializability as the generic dictionary type (see above).
|Exemplar
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
'==='
'ref'
'Anything'
null
This special type allows anything except
undefined at the top level (undefined is permitted at any other level). It also does not rebuild objects, which means it maintains the original reference (i.e. is
===). It does not guarantee JSON-serializability.
|Exemplar
|Type Schema
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
{...} (recursive)
{...} (see below)
'dictionary'
'Dictionary'
{...} (see below)
The faceted dictionary type is any dictionary type schema with at least one key. When coercing a value to a faceted dictionary, any keys in the value that are not in the type schema will be stripped out. Missing keys in the value will cause
.validate() to throw.
Dictionary type schemas (i.e. plain old JavaScript objects nested like
{a:{}}) can be infinitely nested. Type validation and coercion will proceed through the nested objects recursively.
{
id: 'number',
name: 'string',
isAdmin: 'boolean',
mom: {
id: 'number',
spouse: 'json',
occupation: {
title: 'string',
workplace: 'json',
hobbies: {},
incomingUploads: [
{
fd: 'string',
startBuffering: 'lamda',
rawStream: 'ref'
}
]
}
}
}
The base value for the faceted dictionary type is a dictionary which consists of a key for every expected facet, each with its own base value (recursively deep).
For example, for the type schema described above, the base value is:
{
id: 0,
name: '',
isAdmin: false,
mom: {
id: 0,
spouse: null,
hobbies: {},
occupation: {
title: '',
workplace: null,
incomingUploads: []
}
}
}
undefined values?
When validating or coercing a value vs. a faceted dictionary exemplar or type schema, if a required key exists, but has an
undefined value, it is considered the same thing as if the key did not exist at all. This is a deliberate decision designed to normalize the use of
null vs.
undefined in your application, and to avoid the pitfalls of
== vs.
=== equality comparisons and
hasOwnProperty checks. This approach prevents countless bugs and makes it much easier to hunt down the sources of problems when they occur.
The best way to allow dictionaries which may or may not include certain keys is to always provide those keys using the appropriate base values. For example, let's say a user in your app or script may or may not have
msOutlookEmail,
contactInfo, or
misc keys. Regardless, you could still use the same faceted dictionary exemplar:
var USER_SCHEMA = {
id: 38,
name: 'Margaret Thatcher',
email: 'margaret@gmail.com',
msOutlookEmail: 'marge@outlook.com',
contactInfo: {},
misc: '*'
}
Then whenever you build a dictionary that you want to validate at runtime, just coerce it first:
var alfred = rttc.cast(USER_SCHEMA, {
id: 100,
name: 'Alfred Roberts',
email: 'alfred@gmail.com',
contactInfo: {
phone: '+3 9284829424'
}
});
This will ensure that all of the facets exist, even if it's just as base values; e.g.:
console.log(alfred);
// - - - - - - - - - - - - -
{
id: 100,
name: 'Alfred Roberts',
email: 'alfred@gmail.com',
msOutlookEmail: '',
contactInfo: {
phone: '+3 9284829424'
},
misc: null
}
The best way to implement union facets, or facets that could be more than one type, is to use a more generic type (such as
{},
'*', or
'==='), and then add additional specificity through custom code.
Even if you don't need to validate every key recursively deep, to use the faceted dictionary exemplar, you still need to declare every facet you plan to use. Alternately, to indicate any dictionary of JSON-compatible values, just use the generic dictionary (
{}) type / exemplar instead. Then, implement any additional validation or coercion logic you need on top of that by writing it into your code.
This is another way you can go about validating dictionaries with keys that may or may not exist, and keys that could be multiple different types. Just be careful: this approach has the problem of introducing human error into the equation. If possible, the best, safest, and most foolproof approach is to use a faceted dictionary. This ensures your runtime dictionaries always include the key/value pairs you expect them to, and it reduces the number of times you have to squint at the computer screen and read
Cannot read property "foo" of undefined.
|Exemplar
|Type Schema
|RTTC Display Type
|Display Type Label
|Base Value
[...] (recursive)
[...] (see below)
'array'
'Array'
[] (empty array)
The array type accepts any array, so long as all of that array's items are also valid (recursively deep). Every array exemplar and type schema must declare a pattern: a nested exemplar or type schema which indicates the expected type of array items. This pattern is how the array type is able to validate nested values. When validating vs. an array type schema, RTTC first checks that the corresponding value is an array (a la
_.isArray()), then also recursively checks each of its items vs. the expected pattern. For example, given the exemplar
['Margaret'], we can infer that the type schema is
['string'], and therefore that it would accept any array of strings. So when designing an array exemplar or type schema, make sure the array has exactly one item to serve as the pattern, which is itself another exemplar or type schema. This pattern will be used for validating/coercing array items.
An array type schema or exemplar may be infinitely nested simply by using another array or a faceted dictionary as its pattern. For example:
[
{
id: 'number',
name: 'string',
email: 'string',
age: 'number',
isAdmin: 'boolean',
favoriteColors: ['string'],
friends: [
{
id: 'number',
name: 'string'
}
]
}
]
Even if you don't need to validate array items, you still need a pattern. But luckily, there's another RTTC type (
'===') that you can easily use to accept any value. To indicate an array of anything, just use the mutable reference type as your pattern:
// Type schema that indicates an array of anything, where array items are passed by reference:
['ref']
// Exemplar that indicates an array of anything, where array items are passed by reference:
['===']
undefined?
When validating or coercing a value vs. an array exemplar or type schema,
undefined items in the array will always be stripped out. For example, coercing
['Jerry', undefined, undefined, 'Robin'] vs. the type schema
['string'] would result in
['Jerry', 'Robbin']. This ensures consistency with the behavior of the native JSON.stringify() and JSON.parse() methods in browser-side JavaScript and Node.js.
Note that
undefinedarray items are stripped out even if you are using
['==='].
The following is a high-level overview of important conventions used by the
rttc module. For detailed coverage of every permutation of validation and coercion, check out the declarative tests in the
spec/ folder of this repository.
undefined and
null values
undefined is never valid as a top-level value against ANY type, even mutable reference (
===)
undefined IS, however, allowed as an item in a nested array or value in a nested dictionary, but only within a dictionary or array being validated against the mutable reference type (
===)
null is only valid against the JSON (
*) and mutable reference (
===) types.
NaN is only valid against the mutable reference type (
'===')
Infinity and
-Infinity are only valid against the mutable reference type (
'===')
+0 and
-0 are always coerced to
0 (except against the mutable reference type)
When coerced against the generic dictionary or generic json types, the following is true:
Error instances are coerced to the string value of their
.stack property (i.e. the message + stack trace you're used to seeing in the terminal)
Date instances are coerced to the string value of running their
.toJSON() method (a ISO-8601 timestamp, e.g.
'2015-05-24T15:16:48.999Z'. This reflects the Date in GMT/UTC time, so is therefore timezone-agnostic).
RegExp instances are coerced to the string value you get from running their
.toString() method (e.g.
'/foo/' or
'/^bar/gi')
.toString() method (e.g.
'function someFunction (some,args,like,this,maybe){ /* and some kind of implementation in here prbly */ }')
Stream and
Buffer instances (from Node.js) are only valid against the mutable reference type.
null against the generic dictionary or the generic json types.
As mentioned above, every type has a base value.
""
0
false
'->'), base value is a function that uses the standard machine fn signature and triggers its "error" callback w/ a message about being the rttc default (e.g.
function(inputs,exits,env) { return exits.error(new Error('not implemented')); })
{}) or a faceted dictionary type (e.g.
{foo:'bar'}), the base value is
{}.
[3] or
[{age:48,name: 'Nico'}]), the base value is
[] (an empty array)
'*'), base value is
null.
'==='), base value is
null.
Note that, for both arrays and dictionaries, any keys in the schema will get the base value for their type (and their keys for their type, etc. -- recursive)
This package exposes a number of different methods, some of which are much more likely to be relevant than others for your everyday development needs. The methods in this reference documentation are listed roughly in descending order of familiarity, starting with the most commonly-used and ending with the more bizarre.
Throw an error if the provided value is not the right type (recursive).
Either return a (potentially "lightly" coerced) version of the value that was accepted, or throw an error. The "lightly" coerced value turns
"3" into
3,
"true" into
true,
-4.5 into
"-4.5", etc.
undefined])
Determine whether two values are equivalent using
_.isEqual().
This is the method used by
rttc's own tests to validate that expected values and actual values match.
If the third argument is provided,
.isEqual also looks for expected
lamda values in the optional type schema and calls
toString() on functions before comparing them.
ALWAYS return an acceptable version of the value, even if it has to be mangled (i.e. by using the "base value" for the expected type schema).
Recursively rebuild (non-destructively) the specified
value using the provided transformer function (
handlePrimitive)
to potentially modify each primitive (
null, string, number, boolean, or function) therein. Values like JavaScript Dates,
Errors, streams, etc. are coerced to strings before being passed in to
handlePrimitive.
The
handlePrimitive transformer function is not run for dictionaries or arrays, since they're recursed into automatically
by default-- unless the
handleComposite transformer is provided. If provided, the
handleComposite transformer function
is called once for each array and once for each dictionary in
value. It is expected to return a modified dictionary or array
that will then continue to be recursively iterated into by
rebuild().
In any case, arrays and dictionaries end up as normal array and dictionary literals in the rebuilt value, meaning that any
JavaScript-language-specific metadata such as getters/setters/non-enumerable properties like prototypal methods and constructor
information are all stripped out.
.rebuild() also protects against endless recursion due to circular references, whether or
not the
handleComposite transformer function is being used (since even if it is provided, JSON-serializability is ensured before
it is called).
Both transformer functions should be written expecting the particular primitive, dictionary or array value as their first argument
and an RTTC display type string as the second argument. For
handlePrimitive, that second argument is either 'string', 'number',
'boolean', 'lamda', or 'null'. For
handleComposite, it is either 'dictionary' or 'array'.
If you need further technical specifics, see the implementation of
rebuild()in
lib/rebuild.jsin this repo.
Example usage:
return res.json(rttc.rebuild(someData, function handlePrimitive(val, type){
if (type === 'string') { return val + ' (a grass-type Pokemon)'; }
else { return val; }
}));
false], [dontStringifyFunctions=
false])
Prepare a value for serialization by taking care of a few edge-cases, such as:
.stack property), and functions (unless
dontStringifyFunctions is set)
[Circular])
-Infinity,
Infinity, and
NaN with 0
undefined or
null values. If
allowNull is set to true,
null values will not be stripped from the encoded string.
Note that arrays, dictionaries and literals are not stringified by
dehydrate. Rather,
dehydrate prepares a value for stringification (see
rttc.stringify() below).
undefined])
Use the provided
typeSchema to figure out where "lamda" values (functions) are expected, then use
eval() to bring them back to life. Use with care.
undefined], [unsafeMode=
false])
Parse a human-readable string (typically entered by a human into some kind of UI or CLI application) and return a best guess at the JavaScript value it represents.
typeSchema will be used to make a more educated guess. If you are calling
parseHuman() in order to parse a string that was generated using
stringifyHuman(), then be sure to use the same type schema.
unsafeMode flag is enabled, lamda functions will be hydrated.
For example:
var result;
result = rttc.parseHuman('hi');
// result === 'hi'
result = rttc.parseHuman('"hi"', 'string');
// result === '"hi"'
result = rttc.parseHuman('"hi"', 'json');
// result === 'hi'
// typeof result === 'string'
result = rttc.parseHuman('3');
// result === '3'
// typeof result === 'string'
result = rttc.parseHuman('3', 'number');
// result === 3
// typeof result === 'number'
result = rttc.parseHuman('3', 'json');
// result === 3
// typeof result === 'number'
// JSON is not parsed by default:
result = rttc.parseHuman('{"foo":"100"}')
// result === '{"foo":"100"}'
// typeof result === 'string'
// But it will be, if given the proper type schema:
// e.g. either one of these:
result = rttc.parseHuman('{"foo":"100"}', 'json')
result = rttc.parseHuman('{"foo":"100"}', {})
// assert.deepEqual(result, { foo: '100' })
// typeof result === 'object'
// typeof result.foo === 'string'
// But:
result = rttc.parseHuman('{"foo":"100"}', { foo: 'number' })
// assert.deepEqual(result, { foo: 100 })
// typeof result === 'object'
// typeof result.foo === 'number'
Another example, this time using a more complex type schema:
var result = rttc.parseHuman('{"name":"Mr. Tumnus","friends":[{"name":"Broderick","age":13},{"name":"Ashley","age":8000}]}',{
name: 'string',
friends: [
{
name: 'string',
age: 'number'
}
]
});
// Results in the following dictionary:
//
// { name: 'Mr. Tumnus',
// friends:
// [ { name: 'Broderick', age: 13 },
// { name: 'Ashley', age: 8000 } ] }
Convert a JavaScript value into a string that can be parsed by
parseHuman().
Specifically, this method is an inverse operation of
.parseHuman(); that is, if you take the stringified result from this function and pass that in to
.parseHuman() using the same type schema, you'll end up back where you started: with the original JavaScript value you passed in to
rttc.stringifyHuman().
This losslessness is guaranteed by two factors: that
stringifyHuman()(1) enforces strict RTTC validation rules (i.e.
rttc.validateStrict(typeSchema, value)) and (2) the fact that it rejects values which cannot be safely stringified in a reversible way (e.g. JavaScript Dates, Errors, streams, prototypal objects, dictionaries and arrays with circular references, etc.). If either of these checks fails,
stringifyHuman()throws an error.
So even though
parseHuman()is quite forgiving (it uses RTTC loose validation), you can rest assured that any string you generate using
stringifyHuman()will be properly deserialized by
parseHuman(), provided it is passed in with the same type schema.
For example:
var result;
// Basic usage:
// - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
result = rttc.stringifyHuman(100, 'number');
// result === 100
// typeof result === 'number'
// The method performs strict validation, so the value must be compatible with the provided type schema:
// - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
result = rttc.stringifyHuman('100', 'number');
// Error: rttc.stringifyHuman() failed: the provided value does not match the expected type schema.
// Details:
// Error: 1 error validating value:
// • Specified value (a string: '100') doesn't match the expected type: 'number'
// at consolidateErrors (/Users/mikermcneil/code/rttc/lib/helpers/consolidate-errors.js:45:13)
// ...
// And even if you specify the `ref` type, non-serializable things are not allowed:
// - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
result = rttc.stringifyHuman(new Date(), 'ref');
// Error: rttc.stringifyHuman() failed: the provided value cannot be safely stringified in a reversible way.
// at Object.stringifyHuman (/Users/mikermcneil/code/rttc/lib/stringify-human.js:49:11)
// at repl:1:15
// ...
// One more normal-case usage scenario, this time using the same more complex value and type schema
// from the `parseHuman()` example above:
// - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
var result = rttc.stringifyHuman({
name: 'Mr. Tumnus',
friends: [
{ name: 'Broderick', age: 13 },
{ name: 'Ashley', age: 8000 }
]
},
{
name: 'string',
friends: [
{
name: 'string',
age: 'number'
}
]
});
// result === '{"name":"Mr. Tumnus","friends":[{"name":"Broderick","age":13},{"name":"Ashley","age":8000}]}'
// typeof result === 'string'
Given a value, return a human-readable string which represents it. This string is equivalent to a JavaScript code snippet which would accurately represent the value in code.
This is a lot like
util.inspect(val, {depth: null}) in the Node core util package. But there are a few differences.
rttc.compile() also has special handling for Errors, Dates, and RegExps (using
dehydrate() with
allowNull enabled), as well as for Functions (making them
eval()-ready.) The biggest difference is that the string you get back from
rttc.compile() is ready for use as the right hand side of a variable initialization statement in JavaSript.
Useful for:
Finally, here's a table listing notable differences between
util.inspect() and
rttc.compile() for reference:
|value
|util.inspect()
|rttc.compile()
|a function
[Function: foo]
function foo (){}
|a Date
Tue May 26 2015 20:05:37 GMT-0500 (CDT)
'2015-05-27T01:06:37.072Z'
|a RegExp
/foo/gi
'/foo/gi/'
|an Error
[Error]
'Error\n at repl:1:24\n...'
|a deeply nested thing
{ a: { b: { c: [Object] } } }
{ a: { b: { c: { d: {} } } } }
|a circular thing
{ y: { z: [Circular] } }
{ y: { z: '[Circular ~]' } }
|undefined
undefined
null
|[undefined]
[undefined]
[]
|{foo: undefined}
{foo: undefined}
{}
|Infinity
Infinity
0
|-Infinity
-Infinity
0
|NaN
NaN
0
|Readable (Node stream)
{ _readableState: { highWaterMar..}}
null
|Buffer (Node bytestring)
<Buffer 61 62 63>
null
Note that undefined values in arrays and undefined values of keys in dictionaries will be stripped out, and circular references will be handled as they are in
util.inspect(val, {depth: null}).
undefined], [unsafeMode=
false])
Parse a stringified value back into a usable value.
This is basically just a variation on JSON.parse that calls
rttc.hydrate() first if
unsafeMode is enabled.
false])
Encode a value into a string.
This is basically just a variation on JSON.stringify that calls
rttc.dehydrate() first.
Methods for working w/ exemplars, type schemas, and display types
Infer the type schema from the given exemplar.
rttc.infer([
{
name: 'Rachael',
age: 27,
filesBeingUploaded: ['==='],
friends: [
{
name: 'Mr. Bailey',
species: 'cat',
getClawSharpness: '->'
}
]
}
]);
/* =>
[
{
name: 'string'
age: 'number',
filesBeingUploaded: [
'ref'
],
friends: [
{
name: 'string',
species: 'string',
getClawSharpness: 'lamda'
}
]
}
]
*/
Compute the display type (aka "typeclass") for an RTTC exemplar.
Always returns one of the standard RTTC display types:
Or
'' (empty string) if the exemplar is unrecognized or invalid; e.g.
null.
rttc.inferDisplayType({foo: 'bar'});
// => 'dictionary'
rttc.inferDisplayType('->');
// => 'lamda'
Get the appropriate human-readable label for a given RTTC "display type" (aka "typeclass") string.
Useful for error messages, user interfaces, etc.
rttc.getDisplayTypeLabel('ref');
// => 'Anything'
rttc.getDisplayTypeLabel('string');
// => 'String'
rttc.getDisplayTypeLabel('dictionary');
// => 'Dictionary'
Build a reasonable-looking exemplar from a normal value-- specifically, the most specific exemplar which would accept that value.
Note: This is particularly useful for inferring RTTC exemplar schemas from fixture data.
In most cases, this leaves the value untouched-- however it does take care of a few special cases:
{}). The most specific exemplar which can accept an empty dictionary is the generic dictionary.
[]). Since we don't know the contents, we have to assume this array could be heterogeneous (i.e. have items with different types).
null becomes '*'.
undefined, it becomes '==='. (however this behavior is subject to change in an upcoming release; since
undefined is not supported by any exemplar)
'an arrow symbol'.
'a star symbol'.
'3 equal signs'.
NaN,
Infinity,
-Infinity, and
-0 become 0.
undefined values are stripped.
dehydrate internally.
If the
allowSpecialSyntax flag is enabled, then
*,
->, and
=== will be left untouched (allowing them to be intperpreted as special rttc exemplar syntax) instead of being replaced with string samples (e.g. "a star symbol" or "an arrow symbol").
rttc.coerceExemplar([{a:null}, {b: [[74,39,'surprise string!']] }])
// => [ {} ]
rttc.coerceExemplar([74,39,'surprise string!'])
// => [ 'surprise string!' ]
rttc.coerceExemplar({x:'*'})
// => { x: 'a star symbol' }
rttc.coerceExemplar({x:'*'}, true)
// => { x: '*' }
Given an exemplar schema and a keypath, return information about the specified segment. If the path is inside of a generic, then the exemplar is '*', and this path is optional. If the path is inside of a
ref, then the exemplar is '===', and this path is optional. If the path is not reachable (i.e. inside of a string, or lamda... or something) then throw an error.
WARNING: Since hops in keypaths are represented by
.(dots), this method is not safe to use on exemplars which contain any keys which contain dots. This may be improved in future versions.
var SOME_EXEMPLAR = {
salutation: 'Mr.',
hobbies: ['knitting'],
medicalInfo: {
numYearsBlueberryAbuse: 12.5,
latestBloodWork: {}
}
};
rttc.getPathInfo(SOME_EXEMPLAR, 'hobbies.238');
// =>
// {
// exemplar: 'knitting',
// optional: false
// }
rttc.getPathInfo(SOME_EXEMPLAR, 'medicalInfo.latestBloodWork.whiteBloodCellCount');
// =>
// {
// exemplar: '*',
// optional: true
// }
Given two rttc schemas (e.g.
A and
B), return the most specific schema that would accept the superset of what both schemas accept normally (
A ∪ B).
validateStrict())
Given two rttc schemas, return the most specific schema that accepts the shared subset of values accepted by both. Formally, this subset is the intersection of A and B (A ∩ B), where A is the set of values accepted by
schema0 and B is the set of values accepted by
schema1. If
A ∩ B is the empty set, then this function will return
null. Otherwise it will return the schema that precisely accepts
A ∩ B.
validateStrict())
Simple convenience methods that wrap up one or more of the other
rttcmethods for a particular use case.
A convenience method to return the base value for the given exemplar. This is effectively the same thing as calling
rttc.infer() to get the exemplar's type schema, then coercing
undefined to match it (i.e. passing the type schema to
rttc.coerce() without a second argument).
rttc.getBaseVal(exemplar);
// ... is just a shorcut for doing:
rttc.coerce(rttc.infer(exemplar), undefined);
A convenience method that calls
rttc.infer() on the provided exemplar to get the type schema, then uses it to
rttc.coerce() the
actualValue provided.
rttc.cast(exemplar, actualValue);
// ... is just a shorcut for doing:
rttc.coerce(rttc.infer(exemplar), actualValue);
The following functions are newly implemented, experimental, and tend to be a bit more advanced. They may undergo frequent changes over the coming months, so use with care. You have been warned!
Given a type schema, return an array of up to
n unique sample values that would validate against it (in random order).
n defaults to 2 if left undefined.
Determine whether the given type schema is "specific". String, number, boolean, lamda, faceted dictionary, or patterned array types are "specific". Everything else is "generic".
If the second argument (
recursive) is set to
true, then also recursively check the subkeys of faceted dictionaries and patterns of arrays in the type schema.
If the third argument (
isExemplar) is set to
true, then treat the provided schema as an rttc example rather than a type schema.
For reference
|type
|is specific?
|string
|yes (always)
|number
|yes (always)
|boolean
|yes (always)
|lamda
|yes (always)
{} (generic)
|no
[] (generic)
|no
{...} (faceted)
|yes (maybe recursively)
[...] (patterned)
|yes (maybe recursively)
|json
|no
|ref
|no
Given a type schema, return a random exemplar which accepts precisely the same set of values.
MIT
© 2014 Mike McNeil, Cody Stoltman; © 2015-2016 The Treeline Company