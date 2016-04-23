A transport agnostic RTSP serial multiplexer module for Node. Use it to encode or decode RTSP data streams.
This project aims for 100% compliance with RFC 2326. If you find something missing, please open an issue.
Protocol features currently supported:
Protocol features that are out of scope for this module:
npm install rtsp-stream
Let's set up a TCP server, listen on port 5000 and have it respond to RTSP requests:
var net = require('net')
var rtsp = require('rtsp-stream')
var server = net.createServer(function (socket) {
var decoder = new rtsp.Decoder()
var encoder = new rtsp.Encoder()
decoder.on('request', function (req) {
console.log(req.method, req.uri)
// output the request body
req.pipe(process.stdout)
req.on('end', function () {
// prepare a new response to the client
var res = encoder.response()
res.setHeader('CSeq', req.headers['cseq'])
res.end('Hello World!')
})
})
// pipe the data from the client into the decoder
socket.pipe(decoder)
// ...and pipe the response back to the client from the encoder
encoder.pipe(socket)
})
server.listen(5000)
In some scenarios the server will make a request to the client. Here is what the RFC have to say about that:
Unlike HTTP, RTSP allows the media server to send requests to the media client. However, this is only supported for persistent connections, as the media server otherwise has no reliable way of reaching the client. Also, this is the only way that requests from media server to client are likely to traverse firewalls.
In the example below, the server sends two request to the client using
the
Encoder object:
decoder.on('response', function (res) {
console.log('Response to CSeq %s (code %s)', res.headers['cseq'], res.statusCode)
// output the response body
res.pipe(process.stdout)
})
var body = 'Hello World!'
var options = {
method: 'OPTIONS',
uri: '*',
headers: {
CSeq: 1,
'Content-Length': Buffer.byteLength(body)
}
body: body
}
encoder.request(options, function () {
console.log('done sending request 1 to client')
})
var req = encoder.request({ method: 'OPTIONS', uri: '*' })
req.setHeader('CSeq', 2)
req.setHeader('Content-Length', Buffer.byteLength(body))
req.end(body)
The rtsp-stream module exposes the following:
STATUS_CODES - List of valid RTSP status codes
Decoder - The decoder object
Encoder - The encoder object
IncomingMessage - A readable stream representing an incoming RTSP
message. Can be either a request or a response. Given as the first
argument to the
Decoder request and response event
OutgoingMessage - A writable stream representing an outgoing RTSP
message. Can be either a request or a response
Request - A writable stream of type
OutgoingMessage representing
an outgoing RTSP request. Generated by
encoder.request()
Response - A writable stream of type
OutgoingMessage representing
an outgoing RTSP response. Generated by
encoder.response()
Decoder
A writable stream used to parse incoming RTSP data. Emits the following events:
Emitted every time a new request header is found. The event listener is called with a single arguemnt:
req - An
rtspStream.IncomingMessage object
Emitted every time a new response header is found. The event listener is called with a single arguemnt:
res - An
rtspStream.IncomingMessage object
Encoder
A readable stream. Outputs valid RTSP responses.
Encoder.response()
Returns a writable stream of type
Response.
Encoder.request()
Returns a writable stream of type
Request.
IncomingMessage
Exposes the body of the incoming RTSP message by implementing a readable stream interface.
Also exposes the RTSP start-line using the following properties:
IncomingMessage.rtspVersion
The RTSP protocol version used in the message. By all intents and
purposes you can expect this to always be
1.0.
IncomingMessage.method
Only used if the message is a request
The RTSP request method used in the request. The following are standardized in RFC 2326, but others are also used in the wild:
DESCRIBE
ANNOUNCE
GET_PARAMETER
OPTIONS
PAUSE
PLAY
RECORD
SETUP
SET_PARAMETER
TEARDOWN
IncomingMessage.uri
Only used if the message is a request
The RTSP request URI used.
IncomingMessage.statusCode
Only used if the message is a response
The RTSP response code used.
IncomingMessage.statusMessage
Only used if the message is a response
The message matching the RTSP response code used.
IncomingMessage.headers
An object containing the headers used on the RTSP request. Object keys represent header fields and the object values the header values.
All header field names are lowercased for your convenience.
Values from repeating header fields are joined in an array.
OutgoingMessage
A writable stream representing an outgoing RTSP message. Can be either a request or a response.
OutgoingMessage.headersSent
A boolean.
true if the response headers have flushed.
OutgoingMessage.setHeader(name, value)
Set a header to be sent along with the RTSP response body. Throws an error if called after the headers have been flushed.
OutgoingMessage.getHeader(name)
Get a header value. Case insensitive.
OutgoingMessage.removeHeader(name)
Remove a header so it is not sent to the client. Case insensitive. Throws an error if called after the headers have been flushed.
Request
A writable stream of type
OutgoingMessage representing an outgoing
RTSP request. Generated by
encoder.request().
Response
A writable stream of type
OutgoingMessage representing an outgoing
RTSP response. Generated by
encoder.response().
Response.statusCode
The status code used in the response. Defaults to
200. For alist of
valid status codes see the
rtspStream.STATUS_CODES object.
Response.writeHead([statusCode[, statusMessage][, headers]])
Force writing of the RTSP response headers to the client. Will be called
automatically on the first to call to either
response.write() or
response.end().
Throws an error if called after the headers have been flushed.
Arguments:
statusCode - Set a custom status code (overrides the
response.statusCode property)
statusMessage - Set a custom status message related to the status
code (e.g. the default status message for the status code
200 is
OK)
headers - A key/value headers object used to set extra headers to be
sent along with the RTSP response. This will augment the headers
already set using the
response.setHeader() function
MIT