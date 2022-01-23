Lazy Node.js FFMpeg wrapper for streaming RTSP into MotionJPEG. It runs FFMpeg process only when someone is subscribed to
its
data event. Every
data event contains one image
Buffer object.
Download FFmpeg to your local machine.
Install package in your project
npm install rtsp-ffmpeg
With socket.io library.
Server:
const app = require('express')(),
server = require('http').Server(app),
io = require('socket.io')(server),
rtsp = require('rtsp-ffmpeg');
server.listen(6147);
var uri = 'rtsp://freja.hiof.no:1935/rtplive/definst/hessdalen03.stream',
stream = new rtsp.FFMpeg({input: uri});
io.on('connection', function(socket) {
var pipeStream = function(data) {
socket.emit('data', data.toString('base64'));
};
stream.on('data', pipeStream);
socket.on('disconnect', function() {
stream.removeListener('data', pipeStream);
});
});
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.sendFile(__dirname + '/index.html');
});
Client (index.html):
this is not efficient example, but simple. For drawing images on canvas please look at this example by Seikon:
<img id="img">
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script>
var img = document.getElementById('img'),
socket = io('');
socket.on('data', function(data) {
img.src = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + data;
});
</script>
For more detailed example look at /example/server.js For large images resolution or IP cameras example check /example/server-canvas.js
var ffmpeg = new FFMpeg({
input: 'rtsp://localhost' // stream uri
, rate: 10 // output framerate (optional)
, resolution: '640x480' // output resolution in WxH format (optional)
, quality: 3 // JPEG compression quality level (optional)
});
If you have an error
Error: spawn ffmpeg ENOENT, you should first install ffmpeg package.
After that, if the starup command differs from
ffmpeg, you can change it in the static property like this, for example:
FFMpeg.cmd = 'C:\\ffmpeg.exe';