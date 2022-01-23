openbase logo
rf

rtsp-ffmpeg

by Andrew D.Laptev
0.0.15

Node.js FFMpeg wrapper for streaming RTSP into MotionJPEG

Documentation
1.3K

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rtsp-ffmpeg

Lazy Node.js FFMpeg wrapper for streaming RTSP into MotionJPEG. It runs FFMpeg process only when someone is subscribed to its data event. Every data event contains one image Buffer object.

Installation

  1. Download FFmpeg to your local machine.

  2. Install package in your project npm install rtsp-ffmpeg

Sample

With socket.io library.

Server:

const app = require('express')(),
  server = require('http').Server(app),
  io = require('socket.io')(server),
  rtsp = require('rtsp-ffmpeg');
server.listen(6147);
var uri = 'rtsp://freja.hiof.no:1935/rtplive/definst/hessdalen03.stream',
  stream = new rtsp.FFMpeg({input: uri});
io.on('connection', function(socket) {
  var pipeStream = function(data) {
    socket.emit('data', data.toString('base64'));
  };
  stream.on('data', pipeStream);
  socket.on('disconnect', function() {
    stream.removeListener('data', pipeStream);
  });
});
app.get('/', function (req, res) {
  res.sendFile(__dirname + '/index.html');
});

Client (index.html):

NB!

this is not efficient example, but simple. For drawing images on canvas please look at this example by Seikon: 

<img id="img">
<script src="/socket.io/socket.io.js"></script>
<script>
    var img = document.getElementById('img'),
        socket = io('');
    socket.on('data', function(data) {
        img.src = 'data:image/jpeg;base64,' + data;
    });
</script>

For more detailed example look at /example/server.js For large images resolution or IP cameras example check /example/server-canvas.js

FFMpeg

  var ffmpeg = new FFMpeg({
    input: 'rtsp://localhost' // stream uri
    , rate: 10 // output framerate (optional)
    , resolution: '640x480' // output resolution in WxH format (optional)
    , quality: 3 // JPEG compression quality level (optional)
  });

If you have an error Error: spawn ffmpeg ENOENT, you should first install ffmpeg package. After that, if the starup command differs from ffmpeg, you can change it in the static property like this, for example:

FFMpeg.cmd = 'C:\\ffmpeg.exe';

