rtree

by leaflet-extras
1.4.2 (see all)

R-Tree Library for Javascript, optimized for maps.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

741

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#rTree Build Status

A non-recursive R-Tree library in pure JavaScript with no dependencies. Fork of Jon-Carlos Rivera's fantastic library which sadly seems not to be maintained. MIT Licensed.

##So far:

  • Bug fix when deleting points.
  • Common.js module.
  • Updated tests.
  • Factory function for constructor.
  • Method for dealing with GeoJSON.
  • All methods now accept callbacks.
  • Query by bbox instead of rectangle.
  • Submit to NPM.
  • Update examples.
  • add closure
  • add GruntFile
  • fix syntax (make it pass jslint)
  • more modular
  • that bug with deleting

##API

  • RTree ( [ Number max_node_width, Function callback ] )

###Parameters:

  • max_node_width : optional : The maximum width of a node before a split is performed1.

###Returns:

  • An empty rTree object.

###Usage:

  • Make a new rTree with a max node width of 10:
  • var myRTree = RTree(10);

##rTree.insert

  • rTree.insert ( Rectangle3 bounds, Object element)

###Parameters:

  • bounds : required : A minimally bounding box for element.
  • element : required : An object to add to the R-Tree.

###Returns:

  • True.

###Usage:

  • Insert a 10x10 object that starts at position 10x10:
  • myRTree.insert({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10}, myObject);

##rTree.remove

  • rTree.remove ( Rectangle3 area _[, Object element)

###Parameters:

  • area : required : An area to search within.
  • element : optional : An object to remove from the R-Tree. If no object is specified, all elements that touch area are deleted.

###Returns:

  • An array of leafs deleted from the R-Tree.

###Usage:

  • Deletes all object that touch the 10x10 rectangle starting at position 10x10:
  • var myDelCount = myRTree.delete({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10});
  • Delete only specific object if it touches the 10x10 rectangle starting at position 10x10:
  • var myDelCount = myRTree.delete({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10}, specific_object);

##rTree.geoJSON:

  • rTree.geoJSON ( Object or Array geoJSON)

###Parameters

  • geoJSON : required : Either an Object representing a GeoJSON feature collection or an Array representing a list of GeoJSON features.

###Usage:

myRTree.geoJSON({
    "type":"FeatureCollection",
    "features":[
        {
            "type":"Feature",
            "geometry":{
                "type":"Point",
                "coordinates":[100,1]
            },
            "properties":{
                "prop0":"value0"
            }
        },
        {
            "type":"Feature",
            "geometry":{
                "type":"LineString",
                "coordinates":[
                    [100,0],
                    [101,1]
                ]
            },
            "properties":{
                "prop0":"value0"
            }
        }
    ]
});

##rTree.bbox:

  • rTree.bbox ( Bounds area)

###Parameters

  • area : required : Area to search, this can either be represented by a single parameter bounds array [[x1,y1],[x2,y2]], two parameters representing the southwest and northeast corners [x1,y1],[x2,y2], or 4 parameters of [x1,y1,x2,y2].

###Returns:

  • An array of matched features.

###Usage:

  • Search a 10x10 area that starts at position 10x10 (these are all equivalent):
  • var myObjects1 = myRTree.bbox([[10,10],[20,20]]);
  • var myObjects2 = myRTree.bbox([[10,10],[20,20]]);
  • var myObjects3 = myRTree.bbox([10,10],[20,20]);
  • var myObjects4 = myRTree.bbox([10,10],[20,20]);
  • var myObjects5 = myRTree.bbox(10,10,20,20);
  • var myObjects6 = myRTree.bbox(10,10,20,20);

##rTree.search

  • RTree.search ( Rectangle3 area [, Boolean return node, Array return_array ])

###Parameters:

  • area : required : An area to search within.
  • return node : optional : Whether to return the entire node, mainly internal option.
  • return array : optional : An existing array to add the results to, defaults to [], mainly internal option.

###Returns:

  • An array of objects that overlap or touch area.

###Usage:

  • Search a 10x10 area that starts at position 10x10:
  • var myObjects = myRTree.search({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10});

###Notes

1 Default max node width is currently 6.

3 A Rectangle is any object with public x, y, w, h properties. The object itself is not saved or used directly but copies are made of its x, y, w, h properties.

