#rTree

A non-recursive R-Tree library in pure JavaScript with no dependencies. Fork of Jon-Carlos Rivera's fantastic library which sadly seems not to be maintained. MIT Licensed.

##So far:

Bug fix when deleting points.

Common.js module.

Updated tests.

Factory function for constructor.

Method for dealing with GeoJSON.

All methods now accept callbacks.

Query by bbox instead of rectangle.

Submit to NPM.

Update examples.

add closure

add GruntFile

fix syntax (make it pass jslint)

more modular

that bug with deleting

##API

RTree ( [ Number max_node_width, Function callback ] )

###Parameters:

max_node_width : optional : The maximum width of a node before a split is performed1.

###Returns:

An empty rTree object.

###Usage:

Make a new rTree with a max node width of 10:

var myRTree = RTree(10);

##rTree.insert

rTree.insert ( Rectangle3 bounds, Object element)

###Parameters:

bounds : required : A minimally bounding box for element .

: : A minimally bounding box for . element : required : An object to add to the R-Tree.

###Returns:

True.

###Usage:

Insert a 10x10 object that starts at position 10x10:

myRTree.insert({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10}, myObject);

##rTree.remove

rTree.remove ( Rectangle3 area _[, Object element)

###Parameters:

area : required : An area to search within.

: : An area to search within. element : optional : An object to remove from the R-Tree. If no object is specified, all elements that touch area are deleted.

###Returns:

An array of leafs deleted from the R-Tree.

###Usage:

Deletes all object that touch the 10x10 rectangle starting at position 10x10:

var myDelCount = myRTree.delete({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10});

Delete only specific object if it touches the 10x10 rectangle starting at position 10x10:

var myDelCount = myRTree.delete({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10}, specific_object);

##rTree.geoJSON:

rTree.geoJSON ( Object or Array geoJSON)

###Parameters

geoJSON : required : Either an Object representing a GeoJSON feature collection or an Array representing a list of GeoJSON features.

###Usage:

myRTree.geoJSON({ "type" : "FeatureCollection" , "features" :[ { "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" :{ "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" :[ 100 , 1 ] }, "properties" :{ "prop0" : "value0" } }, { "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" :{ "type" : "LineString" , "coordinates" :[ [ 100 , 0 ], [ 101 , 1 ] ] }, "properties" :{ "prop0" : "value0" } } ] });

##rTree.bbox:

rTree.bbox ( Bounds area)

###Parameters

area : required : Area to search, this can either be represented by a single parameter bounds array [[x1,y1],[x2,y2]] , two parameters representing the southwest and northeast corners [x1,y1],[x2,y2] , or 4 parameters of [x1,y1,x2,y2] .

###Returns:

An array of matched features.

###Usage:

Search a 10x10 area that starts at position 10x10 (these are all equivalent):

var myObjects1 = myRTree.bbox([[10,10],[20,20]]);

var myObjects2 = myRTree.bbox([[10,10],[20,20]]);

var myObjects3 = myRTree.bbox([10,10],[20,20]);

var myObjects4 = myRTree.bbox([10,10],[20,20]);

var myObjects5 = myRTree.bbox(10,10,20,20);

var myObjects6 = myRTree.bbox(10,10,20,20);

##rTree.search

RTree.search ( Rectangle3 area [, Boolean return node, Array return_array ])

###Parameters:

area : required : An area to search within.

: : An area to search within. return node : optional : Whether to return the entire node, mainly internal option.

: optional : Whether to return the entire node, mainly internal option. return array : optional : An existing array to add the results to, defaults to [], mainly internal option.

###Returns:

An array of objects that overlap or touch area.

###Usage:

Search a 10x10 area that starts at position 10x10:

var myObjects = myRTree.search({x:10, y:10, w:10, h:10});

###Notes

1 Default max node width is currently 6.

3 A Rectangle is any object with public x, y, w, h properties. The object itself is not saved or used directly but copies are made of its x, y, w, h properties.