rosnodejs

Install

npm install rosnodejs

Start a node

const rosnodejs = require ( 'rosnodejs' ); rosnodejs.initNode( '/my_node' ) .then( () => { });

const nh = rosnodejs.nh; const sub = nh.subscribe( '/chatter' , 'std_msgs/String' , (msg) => { console .log( 'Got msg on chatter: %j' , msg); }); const pub = nh.advertise( '/chatter' , 'std_msgs/String' ); pub.publish({ data : "hi" });

Udp transport (Experimental)

const nh = rosnodejs.nh; const sub = nh.subscribe( '/chatter' , 'std_msgs/String' , (msg) => { console .log( 'Got msg on chatter: %j' , msg); }, { transports : [ "TCPROS" , "UDPROS" ], dgramSize : 1500 }); const pub = nh.advertise( '/chatter' , 'std_msgs/String' ); pub.publish({ data : "hi" });

Services

const service = nh.advertiseService( '/add_two_ints' , 'beginner_tutorials/AddTwoInts' , (req, res) => { res.sum = req.a + req.b; return true ; }); const client = nh.serviceClient( '/add_two_ints' , 'beginner_tutorials/AddTwoInts' ); client.call({ a : 1 , b : 2 });

Params

nh.setParam( 'val' , 2 ); nh.getParam( 'val' ) .then( ( val ) => { });

Generating Messages

Messages can be generated in a number of ways depending on the versions of ROS and Node.js you're using.

catkin - works in ROS Kinetic and later for Node.js v6+.

$ catkin_make OR $ catkin build

loadAllPackages() - One-time "build" call available through rosnodejs for versions of ROS before Kinetic and Node.js v6+. Should be called separately and in advance of processes attempting to use messages.

const rosnodejs = require ( 'rosnodejs' ); rosnodejs.loadAllPackages();

On the fly - all versions of ROS and Node.js 4.5+. When generating on the fly, messages can not be required until the node has initialized.

const rosnodejs = require ( 'rosnodejs' ); rosnodejs.initNode( 'my_node' , { onTheFly : true }).then( () => { const stdMsgs = rosnodejs.require( 'std_msgs' ); ... }

Pre-Kinetic Kinetic & Later Node.js >= v6 loadAllPackages() , on the fly catkin, loadAllPackages() , on the fly Node.js < v6 on the fly on the fly

Using Messages

const sensorMsgs = rosnodejs.require( 'sensor_msgs' ); const image = new sensorMsgs.msg.Image(); const temperature = new sensorMsgs.msg.Temperature({ temperature : 32 }); const SetCameraInfo = sensorMsgs.srv.SetCameraInfo; const setRequest = new SetCameraInfo.Request(); const nh = rosnodejs.nh; const StringMsg = rosnodejs.require( 'std_msgs' ).msg.String; const sub = nh.subscribe( '/chatter' , StringMsg, (msg) => { ... }); const pub = nh.advertise( '/chatter' , StringMsg); const AddTwoInts = rosnodejs.require( 'beginner_tutorials' ).srv.AddTwoInts; const service = nh.advertiseService( '/add_two_ints' , AddTwoInts, (req, res) => { ... }); const client = nh.serviceClient( '/add_two_ints' , AddTwoInts);

Actions (Experimental)

const nh = rosnodejs.nh; const as = new rosnodejs.ActionServer({ nh, type : 'turtle_actionlib/Shape' , actionServer : '/turtle_shape' }); as .on( 'goal' , function ( goal ) { goal.setAccepted(); }); as .start(); const ac = new rosnodejs.ActionClient({ nh, type : 'turtle_actionlib/Shape' , actionServer : '/turtle_shape' }); ac.sendGoal({ edges : 3 , radius : 1 });

Run the turtlesim example

Start:

roscore rosrun turtlesim turtlesim_node rosrun turtle_actionlib shape_server

Then run

node src/examples/turtle.js

or, if you are running an older version of node:

npm run compile node dist/examples/turtle.js

Checkout rosnodejs_examples for a more catkin-inspired take on using rosnodejs .

