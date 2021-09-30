openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rtr-rosnodejs

by RethinkRobotics-opensource
3.0.2 (see all)

Client library for writing ROS nodes in JavaScript with nodejs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

156

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

9

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rosnodejs Build Status

Install

npm install rosnodejs

Start a node

const rosnodejs = require('rosnodejs');
rosnodejs.initNode('/my_node')
.then(() => {
  // do stuff
});

Publish/Subscribe

const nh = rosnodejs.nh;
const sub = nh.subscribe('/chatter', 'std_msgs/String', (msg) => {
  console.log('Got msg on chatter: %j', msg);
});

const pub = nh.advertise('/chatter', 'std_msgs/String');
pub.publish({ data: "hi" });

Udp transport (Experimental)

const nh = rosnodejs.nh;
const sub = nh.subscribe('/chatter', 'std_msgs/String', (msg) => {
  console.log('Got msg on chatter: %j', msg);
}, {
  transports: ["TCPROS", "UDPROS"],  // specify transports, default ["TCPROS"]
  dgramSize: 1500   // optional: datagram packet size, default: 1500 bytes
});

const pub = nh.advertise('/chatter', 'std_msgs/String');
pub.publish({ data: "hi" });

Services

const service = nh.advertiseService('/add_two_ints', 'beginner_tutorials/AddTwoInts', (req, res) => {
  res.sum = req.a + req.b;
  return true;
});

const client = nh.serviceClient('/add_two_ints', 'beginner_tutorials/AddTwoInts');
client.call({a: 1, b: 2});

Params

nh.setParam('val', 2);
nh.getParam('val')
.then((val) => {
  // do stuff
});

Generating Messages

Messages can be generated in a number of ways depending on the versions of ROS and Node.js you're using.

  • catkin - works in ROS Kinetic and later for Node.js v6+.
$ catkin_make
OR
$ catkin build
  • loadAllPackages() - One-time "build" call available through rosnodejs for versions of ROS before Kinetic and Node.js v6+. Should be called separately and in advance of processes attempting to use messages.
const rosnodejs = require('rosnodejs');
rosnodejs.loadAllPackages();
  • On the fly - all versions of ROS and Node.js 4.5+. When generating on the fly, messages can not be required until the node has initialized.
const rosnodejs = require('rosnodejs');
rosnodejs.initNode('my_node', { onTheFly: true }).then(() => {
  const stdMsgs = rosnodejs.require('std_msgs');
  ...
}
Pre-KineticKinetic & Later
Node.js >= v6loadAllPackages(), on the flycatkin, loadAllPackages(), on the fly
Node.js < v6on the flyon the fly

Using Messages

const sensorMsgs = rosnodejs.require('sensor_msgs');

const image = new sensorMsgs.msg.Image();
const temperature = new sensorMsgs.msg.Temperature({ temperature: 32 });

const SetCameraInfo = sensorMsgs.srv.SetCameraInfo;
const setRequest = new SetCameraInfo.Request();

// messages can be used when advertising/subscribing
const nh = rosnodejs.nh;
const StringMsg = rosnodejs.require('std_msgs').msg.String;
const sub = nh.subscribe('/chatter', StringMsg, (msg) => { ... });
const pub = nh.advertise('/chatter', StringMsg);

const AddTwoInts = rosnodejs.require('beginner_tutorials').srv.AddTwoInts;
const service = nh.advertiseService('/add_two_ints', AddTwoInts, (req, res) => { ... });
const client = nh.serviceClient('/add_two_ints', AddTwoInts);

Actions (Experimental)

const nh = rosnodejs.nh;
const as = new rosnodejs.ActionServer({
  nh,
  type: 'turtle_actionlib/Shape',
  actionServer: '/turtle_shape'
});

as.on('goal', function (goal) {
  goal.setAccepted();
});

as.start();

const ac = new rosnodejs.ActionClient({
  nh,
  type: 'turtle_actionlib/Shape',
  actionServer:'/turtle_shape'
});

ac.sendGoal({edges: 3, radius: 1});

Run the turtlesim example

Start:

roscore
rosrun turtlesim turtlesim_node
rosrun turtle_actionlib shape_server

Then run

node src/examples/turtle.js

or, if you are running an older version of node:

npm run compile
node dist/examples/turtle.js

Catkin-Like

Checkout rosnodejs_examples for a more catkin-inspired take on using rosnodejs.

Inspired By

rosnodejs was inspired by other work that you can learn more about here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial