rtmpdump

A streamable wrapper around the rtmpdump CLI

This module is a thin wrapper around the rtmpdump binary. It provides a readable stream you can pipe to your heart's content.

The rtmpdump binary must be installed on your system.

The options are those used by rtmpdump , both short and long options are supported (see example). $ rtmpdump --help to list them all.

Installation

$ npm install rtmpdump

Example