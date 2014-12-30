This module is a thin wrapper around the
rtmpdump binary. It provides
a readable stream you can pipe to your heart's content.
The
rtmpdump binary must be installed on your system.
The options are those used by
rtmpdump, both short and long options are supported (see example).
$ rtmpdump --help to list them all.
$ npm install rtmpdump
var rtmpdump = require('rtmpdump');
var fs = require('fs');
var options = {
rtmp: 'rtmp://host.tld/app/path',
playpath: 'mp4:playpath',
pageUrl: 'http://host.tld/somepage.html',
swfVfy: 'http://host.tld/player.swf',
v: null // parameter-less command line switches must have null as a value
};
var stream = rtmpdump.createStream(options);
stream.on('connected', function(info) {
// info provides various details about the stream
// duration, resolution, codecs, ...
console.log(info);
});
stream.on('progress', function(kbytes, elapsed, percent) {
console.log('%s kbytes read, %s secs elapsed, %s%%', kbytes, elapsed, percent);
});
stream.on('error', function(err) {
// as usual, unhandled error events will throw
console.log(err);
process.exit(1);
});
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('video.mp4'));