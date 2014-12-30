openbase logo
rtm

rtmpdump

by Thibaut Séguy
0.1.1 (see all)

A streamable wrapper around the rtmpdump CLI

Readme

rtmpdump

A streamable wrapper around the rtmpdump CLI

This module is a thin wrapper around the rtmpdump binary. It provides a readable stream you can pipe to your heart's content.

The rtmpdump binary must be installed on your system.

The options are those used by rtmpdump, both short and long options are supported (see example). $ rtmpdump --help to list them all.

Installation

$ npm install rtmpdump

Example

var rtmpdump = require('rtmpdump');
var fs = require('fs');

var options = {
  rtmp: 'rtmp://host.tld/app/path',
  playpath: 'mp4:playpath',
  pageUrl: 'http://host.tld/somepage.html',
  swfVfy: 'http://host.tld/player.swf',
  v: null // parameter-less command line switches must have null as a value
};

var stream = rtmpdump.createStream(options);

stream.on('connected', function(info) {
  // info provides various details about the stream
  // duration, resolution, codecs, ...
  console.log(info);
});

stream.on('progress', function(kbytes, elapsed, percent) {
  console.log('%s kbytes read, %s secs elapsed, %s%%', kbytes, elapsed, percent);
});

stream.on('error', function(err) {
  // as usual, unhandled error events will throw
  console.log(err);
  process.exit(1);
});

stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('video.mp4'));

