rtlcss-webpack-plugin

by wix
4.0.6 (see all)

webpack plugin for rtlcss

npm
GitHub
CDN

9.4K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

RtlCss Webpack Plugin Build Status npm version npm downloads

Webpack plugin to use in addition to extract-text-webpack-plugin to create a second css bundle, processed to be rtl.

This uses rtlcss under the hood, please refer to its documentation for supported properties.

This is almost entirely based on work done in webpack-rtl-plugin

Installation

$ npm install rtlcss-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack configuration:

import RtlCssPlugin from 'rtlcss-webpack-plugin';

module.exports = {
  entry: path.join(__dirname, 'src/index.js'),
  output: {
    path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
    filename: 'bundle.js'
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({fallback: 'style-loader', use: 'css-loader'})
      }
    ]
  },
  plugins: [new ExtractTextPlugin('style.css'), new RtlCssPlugin('style.rtl.css')]
};

This will create the normal style.css and an additional style.rtl.css.

Options

new RtlCssPlugin('[name].rtl.css');

new RtlCssPlugin({filename: '[name].rtl.css'});
  • filename Name of the result file. May contain [name], [id] and [hash]

