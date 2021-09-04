RtlCss Webpack Plugin

Webpack plugin to use in addition to extract-text-webpack-plugin to create a second css bundle, processed to be rtl.

This uses rtlcss under the hood, please refer to its documentation for supported properties.

This is almost entirely based on work done in webpack-rtl-plugin

Installation

npm install rtlcss-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the plugin to your webpack configuration:

import RtlCssPlugin from 'rtlcss-webpack-plugin' ; module .exports = { entry : path.join(__dirname, 'src/index.js' ), output : { path : path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist' ), filename : 'bundle.js' }, module : { rules : [ { test : /\.css$/ , use : ExtractTextPlugin.extract({ fallback : 'style-loader' , use : 'css-loader' }) } ] }, plugins : [ new ExtractTextPlugin( 'style.css' ), new RtlCssPlugin( 'style.rtl.css' )] };

This will create the normal style.css and an additional style.rtl.css .

Options

new RtlCssPlugin( '[name].rtl.css' );

new RtlCssPlugin ({ filename : '[name].rtl.css' });