Webpack plugin to use in addition to extract-text-webpack-plugin to create a second css bundle, processed to be rtl.
This uses rtlcss under the hood, please refer to its documentation for supported properties.
This is almost entirely based on work done in webpack-rtl-plugin
$ npm install rtlcss-webpack-plugin
Add the plugin to your webpack configuration:
import RtlCssPlugin from 'rtlcss-webpack-plugin';
module.exports = {
entry: path.join(__dirname, 'src/index.js'),
output: {
path: path.resolve(__dirname, 'dist'),
filename: 'bundle.js'
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({fallback: 'style-loader', use: 'css-loader'})
}
]
},
plugins: [new ExtractTextPlugin('style.css'), new RtlCssPlugin('style.rtl.css')]
};
This will create the normal
style.css and an additional
style.rtl.css.
new RtlCssPlugin('[name].rtl.css');
new RtlCssPlugin({filename: '[name].rtl.css'});
filename Name of the result file. May contain [name], [id] and [hash]