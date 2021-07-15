This library will help you to detect if the locale is right-to-left language or not.
var rtlDetect = require('rtl-detect');
This function will check if the locale is right-to-left language or not.
Examples:
var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('ar-JO');
// isRtl will be true
var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('ar_JO');
// isRtl will be true
var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('ar');
// isRtl will be true
var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('en-US');
// isRtl will be false
This function will get language direction for the locale.
Examples:
var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('ar-JO');
// langDir will be 'rtl'
var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('ar_JO');
// langDir will be 'rtl'
var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('ar');
// langDir will be 'rtl'
var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('en-US');
// langDir will be 'ltr'
Copyright 2015, Yahoo! Inc.