This library will help you to detect if the locale is right-to-left language or not.

Usage

require rtl-detect lib

var rtlDetect = require ( 'rtl-detect' );

isRtlLang

This function will check if the locale is right-to-left language or not.

Examples:

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang( 'ar-JO' );

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang( 'ar_JO' );

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang( 'ar' );

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang( 'en-US' );

getLangDir

This function will get language direction for the locale.

Examples:

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir( 'ar-JO' );

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir( 'ar_JO' );

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir( 'ar' );

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir( 'en-US' );

Copyright 2015, Yahoo! Inc.