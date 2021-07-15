openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

rtl-detect

by Shadi Abu Hilal
1.0.4 (see all)

This library will help you to detect if the intl is right-to-left language

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rtl-detect

Build Status

This library will help you to detect if the locale is right-to-left language or not.

Usage

require rtl-detect lib

var rtlDetect = require('rtl-detect');

isRtlLang

This function will check if the locale is right-to-left language or not.

Examples:

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('ar-JO');
// isRtl will be true

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('ar_JO');
// isRtl will be true

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('ar');
// isRtl will be true

var isRtl = rtlDetect.isRtlLang('en-US');
// isRtl will be false

getLangDir

This function will get language direction for the locale.

Examples:

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('ar-JO');
// langDir will be 'rtl'

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('ar_JO');
// langDir will be 'rtl'

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('ar');
// langDir will be 'rtl'

var langDir = rtlDetect.getLangDir('en-US');
// langDir will be 'ltr'

Copyright 2015, Yahoo! Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial