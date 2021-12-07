RTL conversion for CSS in JS objects
For some locales, it's necessary to change
padding-left to
padding-right
when your text direction is right to left. There are tools like this for CSS
(
cssjanus for example) which
manipulate strings of CSS to do this, but none for CSS in JS where your CSS is
represented by an object.
This is a function which accepts a CSS in JS object and can convert
padding-left to
padding-right as well as all other properties where it makes
sense to do that (at least, that's what it's going to be when it's done... This
is a work in progress).
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
npm install --save rtl-css-js
This module is exposed via CommonJS as
well as UMD with the global as
rtlCSSJS
CommonJS:
const rtlCSSJS = require('rtl-css-js')
const styles = rtlCSSJS({paddingLeft: 23})
console.log(styles) // logs {paddingRight: 23}
You can also just include a script tag in your browser and use the
rtlCSSJS
variable:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/rtl-css-js"></script>
<script>
const styles = rtlCSSJS({paddingRight: 23})
console.log(styles) // logs {paddingLeft: 23}
</script>
You can also control which rules you don't want to flip by adding a
/* @noflip */ CSS comment to your rule
const rtlCSSJS = require('rtl-css-js')
const styles = rtlCSSJS({paddingLeft: '20px /* @noflip */'})
console.log(styles) // logs {paddingLeft: '20px /* @noflip */' }
This library support kebab-case properties too.
const rtlCSSJS = require('rtl-css-js')
const styles = rtlCSSJS({'padding-right': 23})
console.log(styles) // logs {'padding-left': 23}
rtl-css-js also exposes its internal helpers and utilities so you can deal
with certain scenarios
yourself. To use these you can use the
rtlCSSJSCore global with the UMD build,
require('rtl-css-js/core'), or use
import {propertyValueConverters, arrayToObject} from 'rtl-css-js/core'.
You can import anything that's exported from
src/core. Please see the code
comments for documentation on how to use these.
background
Right now
background and
backgroundImage just replace all instances of
ltr
with
rtl and
right with
left. This is so you can have a different image
for your LTR and RTL, and in order to flip linear gradients. Note that this is
case sensitive! Must be lower case. Note also that it will not change
bright
to
bleft. It's a little smarter than that. But this is definitely something
to consider with your URLs.
var()
Since it's impossible to know what the contents of a css variable are until the
styles are actually calculated by the browser, any property value that includes
css variables with
var() will not be converted.
CSSJanus was a major inspiration.
react-with-styles with
Aphrodite
rtl-css-js's core.
jss to support flipping styles
dynamically.
I'm not aware of any, if you are please make a pull request and add it here!
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
|
Kent C. Dodds
💻 ⚠️ 🚇
|
Ahmed El Gabri
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Maja Wichrowska
💻 ⚠️
|
Yaniv
💻 ⚠️
|
Jonathan Pollak
💻 ⚠️
|
Ali Taheri Moghaddar
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
garrettberg
💻 ⚠️
|
Miles Johnson
💻 ⚠️
|
Kevin Weber
💻
|
Justin Dorfman
🔍
|
Royston Shufflebotham
🐛 💻 ⚠️
|
Oleksandr Fediashov
💻
|
Lingfan Gao
💻 ⚠️
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
MIT