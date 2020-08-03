openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rtc

rtcstats

by Philipp Hancke
5.2.0 (see all)

gather WebRTC API traces and statistics

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

82

GitHub Stars

110

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

rtcstats.js

Low-level logging on peerconnection API calls and periodic getStats calls for analytics/debugging purposes

Integration

Just one simple step: include rtcstats.js before any of your webrtc javascript.

<script src='/path/to/rtcstats.js'></script>

It will transparently modify the RTCPeerConnection objects and start sending data. If you need things like a client or conference identifier to be sent along, the recommended way is to use the legacy peerconnection constraints when constructing your RTCPeerConnection like this:

var pc = new RTCPeerConnection(yourConfiguration, {
  optional: [
    {rtcStatsClientId: "your client identifier"},
    {rtcStatsPeerId: "identifier for the current peer"},
    {rtcStatsConferenceId: "identifier for the conference, e.g. room name"}
  ]
})

If that integration is not possible there is a fallback integration which allows sending per-client information about the user id and conference id. This can be used by calling

trace('identity', null, {user: 'your client identifier',
    conference:'identifier for the conference, e.g. room name'});

Requiring as module

build

in the root directory of the project:

$npm i
...
$npm run dist

this will create the output in ./out/

require

const trace = require("rtcstats/trace-ws")("wss://rtcstats.appear.in"); // url-to-your-websocket-server
require("rtcstats")(
   trace,
   1000, // interval at which getStats will be polled.
   ['', 'webkit', 'moz'] // RTCPeerConnection prefixes to wrap.
);

When using ontop of adapter it is typically not necessary (and potentially harmful) to shim the webkit and moz prefixes in addition to the unprefixed version.

Importing the dumps

The dumps generated can be imported and visualized using this tool

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Kostas KapetanakisLondon15 Ratings0 Reviews
November 26, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial