Low-level logging on peerconnection API calls and periodic getStats calls for analytics/debugging purposes
Just one simple step: include rtcstats.js before any of your webrtc javascript.
<script src='/path/to/rtcstats.js'></script>
It will transparently modify the RTCPeerConnection objects and start sending data. If you need things like a client or conference identifier to be sent along, the recommended way is to use the legacy peerconnection constraints when constructing your RTCPeerConnection like this:
var pc = new RTCPeerConnection(yourConfiguration, {
optional: [
{rtcStatsClientId: "your client identifier"},
{rtcStatsPeerId: "identifier for the current peer"},
{rtcStatsConferenceId: "identifier for the conference, e.g. room name"}
]
})
If that integration is not possible there is a fallback integration which allows sending per-client information about the user id and conference id. This can be used by calling
trace('identity', null, {user: 'your client identifier',
conference:'identifier for the conference, e.g. room name'});
in the root directory of the project:
$npm i
...
$npm run dist
this will create the output in
./out/
const trace = require("rtcstats/trace-ws")("wss://rtcstats.appear.in"); // url-to-your-websocket-server
require("rtcstats")(
trace,
1000, // interval at which getStats will be polled.
['', 'webkit', 'moz'] // RTCPeerConnection prefixes to wrap.
);
When using ontop of adapter it is typically not necessary (and potentially harmful) to shim the webkit and moz prefixes in addition to the unprefixed version.
The dumps generated can be imported and visualized using this tool