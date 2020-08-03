Low-level logging on peerconnection API calls and periodic getStats calls for analytics/debugging purposes

Integration

Just one simple step: include rtcstats.js before any of your webrtc javascript.

< script src = '/path/to/rtcstats.js' > </ script >

It will transparently modify the RTCPeerConnection objects and start sending data. If you need things like a client or conference identifier to be sent along, the recommended way is to use the legacy peerconnection constraints when constructing your RTCPeerConnection like this:

var pc = new RTCPeerConnection(yourConfiguration, { optional : [ { rtcStatsClientId : "your client identifier" }, { rtcStatsPeerId : "identifier for the current peer" }, { rtcStatsConferenceId : "identifier for the conference, e.g. room name" } ] })

If that integration is not possible there is a fallback integration which allows sending per-client information about the user id and conference id. This can be used by calling

trace ( 'identity' , null, { user : 'your client identifier' , conference : 'identifier for the conference, e.g. room name' });

Requiring as module

build

in the root directory of the project:

$npm i ... $npm run dist

this will create the output in ./out/

require

const trace = require ( "rtcstats/trace-ws" )( "wss://rtcstats.appear.in" ); require ( "rtcstats" )( trace, 1000 , [ '' , 'webkit' , 'moz' ] );

When using ontop of adapter it is typically not necessary (and potentially harmful) to shim the webkit and moz prefixes in addition to the unprefixed version.

Importing the dumps

The dumps generated can be imported and visualized using this tool