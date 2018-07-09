RTCPeerConnection

What is this?

A tiny browser module that normalizes and simplifies the API for WebRTC peer connections.

It gives us a cleaner (cross-browser) way to handle offer/answer and is based on an event emitter.

If you're not using browserify or you want AMD support use rtcpeerconnection.bundle.js .

Installing

npm install rtcpeerconnection

How to use it

Instantiation

Instantiation takes the same options as a normal peer connection constructor:

var PeerConnection = require ( 'rtcpeerconnection' ); var pc = new PeerConnection({config servers as usual}, {constraints as to regular PC});

Events

Unlike stock Peer Connections this inherits from a generic event emitter. Powered by WildEmitter which has a very familiar API if you're used to node.js/jQuery/Backbone but also includes a wildcard handler so you can easily debug events. Just do emitter.on('*') to log them out or whatnot.

But instead of doing pc.onicecandidate = function () {} on a peer connection you listen for events like this:

pc.on( 'ice' , function ( candidate ) { connection.send( 'ice' , candidate); }); pc.on( 'endOfCandidates' , function ( ) { }); pc.on( 'addStream' , function ( event ) { }); pc.on( 'removeStream' , function ( event ) { }); pc.on( 'answer' , function ( err, answer ) { ... }); pc.on( 'offer' , function ( err, offer ) { ... }); pc.on( 'close' , function ( ) { ... });

Methods

Note that all callbacks follow the "error first" convention. Meaning, rather than pass a success and fail callback, you pass a single callback.

If there is an error, the first argument passed to the callback will be a truthy value (the error itself).

The whole offer/answer cycle looks like this:

var pc = new PeerConnection(config, constraints); var connection = new RealTimeConnection(); pc.offer( function ( err, offer ) { if (!err) connection.send( 'offer' , offer) }); pc.offer( { offerToReceiveAudio : true , offerToReceiveVideo : false }, function ( err, offer ) { if (!err) connection.send( 'offer' , offer); } ); connection.on( 'offer' , function ( offer ) { pc.handleOffer(offer, function ( err ) { if (err) { return ; } pc.answer( function ( err, answer ) { if (!err) connection.send( 'answer' , answer); }); pc.answer(MY_CONSTRAINTS, function ( err, answer ) { if (!err) connection.send( 'answer' , answer); }); pc.answerVideoOnly( function ( err, answer ) { ... }); pc.answerAudioOnly( function ( err, answer ) { ... }); }); }); connection.on( 'answer' , function ( answer ) { pc.handleAnswer(answer); }); pc.on( 'ice' , function ( candidate ) { connection.send( 'ice' , candidate); }); connection.on( 'ice' , function ( candidate ) { pc.processIce(candidate); });

That's it!

More

If you want higher level functionality look at SimpleWebRTC that uses this library.

License

MIT

Credits

If you like this, follow: @HenrikJoreteg on twitter.