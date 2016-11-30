WebRTC API wrapper to deal with different browsers transparently, eventually this library shouldn't be needed. We only have to wait until W3C group in charge finishes the specification and the different browsers implement it correctly 😅.
Supported environments:
$ npm install rtcninja
and then:
var rtcninja = require('rtcninja');
$ bower install rtcninja
Take a browserified version of the library from the
dist/ folder:
dist/rtcninja.js: The uncompressed version.
dist/rtcninja.min.js: The compressed production-ready version.
They expose the global
window.rtcninja module.
In the examples folder we provide a complete one.
// Must first call it.
rtcninja();
// Then check.
if (rtcninja.hasWebRTC()) {
// Do something.
}
else {
// Do something.
}
You can read the full API documentation in the docs folder.
gulp lint to be sure your code fits with them.
The library includes the Node debug module. In order to enable debugging:
In Node set the
DEBUG=rtcninja* environment variable before running the application, or set it at the top of the script:
process.env.DEBUG = 'rtcninja*';
In the browser run
rtcninja.debug.enable('rtcninja*'); and reload the page. Note that the debugging settings are stored into the browser LocalStorage. To disable it run
rtcninja.debug.disable('rtcninja*');.