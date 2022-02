RTCMultiConnection - WebRTC JavaScript Library

RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)

Socket.io Signaling Server

Signaling server has a separate repository:

Demos

Getting Started Without Any Installation

YouTube Channel

Install On Your Own Website

mkdir demo && cd demo npm install rtcmulticonnection git clone https://github.com/muaz-khan/RTCMultiConnection.git ./ npm install node server --port=9001

Integrate Inside Any Nodejs Application

Config.json Explained

How to Enable HTTPs?

Want to Contribute?

RTCMultiConnection is using Grunt to compile javascript into dist directory:

Wiki Pages

License

RTCMultiConnection is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.