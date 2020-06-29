openbase logo
rtcmulticonnection-server

by Muaz Khan
1.3.2 (see all)

RTCMultiConnection socket.io server (npm install rtcmulticonnection-server)

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

979

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

RTCMultiConnection Socket.io Server

npm downloads

Since version 1.3.1: now rtcmulticonnection-server does not creates any HTTP server.

Now you need to use this: require('rtcmulticonnection-server').addSocket(socket) where socket is your socket.io connection object.

It means that now you can integrate rtcmulticonnection-server inside any socket.io application or expressjsj/angular frameworks.

npm install rtcmulticonnection-server

# either
node server.js --help

# or
require('rtcmulticonnection-server').addSocket(socket);

Installation Guide:

Free socket.io servers

connectin.socketURL = 'https://rtcmulticonnection.herokuapp.com:443/';
connectin.socketURL = 'https://webrtcweb.com:9002/';

config.json

Integrate inside nodejs applications

const ioServer = require('socket.io');
const RTCMultiConnectionServer = require('rtcmulticonnection-server');

ioServer(httpApp).on('connection', function(socket) {
    RTCMultiConnectionServer.addSocket(socket);
});

For more information:

Demos

License

RTCMultiConnection Socket.io Server is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.

