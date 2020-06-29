Since version
1.3.1: now
rtcmulticonnection-serverdoes not creates any HTTP server.
Now you need to use this:
require('rtcmulticonnection-server').addSocket(socket)where
socketis your socket.io connection object.
It means that now you can integrate
rtcmulticonnection-serverinside any socket.io application or expressjsj/angular frameworks.
npm install rtcmulticonnection-server
# either
node server.js --help
# or
require('rtcmulticonnection-server').addSocket(socket);
Installation Guide:
connectin.socketURL = 'https://rtcmulticonnection.herokuapp.com:443/';
connectin.socketURL = 'https://webrtcweb.com:9002/';
config.json
const ioServer = require('socket.io');
const RTCMultiConnectionServer = require('rtcmulticonnection-server');
ioServer(httpApp).on('connection', function(socket) {
RTCMultiConnectionServer.addSocket(socket);
});
For more information:
RTCMultiConnection Socket.io Server is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.