RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)
Signaling server has a separate repository:
mkdir demo && cd demo
# install from NPM
npm install rtcmulticonnection
# or clone from github
git clone https://github.com/muaz-khan/RTCMultiConnection.git ./
# install all required packages
# you can optionally include --save-dev
npm install
node server --port=9001
Config.json Explained
RTCMultiConnection is using
Grunt to compile javascript into
dist directory:
RTCMultiConnection is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.
there is only one thing that makes a developer go outside this library that it can not specify a peer connection as host or give some functions for only that peer connection, so for this thing we have to go websockets or in main js go and pragram it for some peer connection. ~Thank you