rtc

rtcmulticonnection

by Muaz Khan
3.7.0

RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)

Overview

Downloads/wk

844

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js WebRTC

Average Rating

4.0/5
Slow
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Unwelcoming Community

Readme

RTCMultiConnection - WebRTC JavaScript Library

npm downloads Build Status: Linux

RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)

Socket.io Signaling Server

Signaling server has a separate repository:

Demos

Getting Started Without Any Installation

YouTube Channel

Install On Your Own Website

mkdir demo && cd demo

# install from NPM
npm install rtcmulticonnection

# or clone from github
git clone https://github.com/muaz-khan/RTCMultiConnection.git ./

# install all required packages
# you can optionally include --save-dev
npm install

node server --port=9001

Integrate Inside Any Nodejs Application

Config.json Explained

How to Enable HTTPs?

Want to Contribute?

RTCMultiConnection is using Grunt to compile javascript into dist directory:

Wiki Pages

  1. https://github.com/muaz-khan/RTCMultiConnection/wiki
  2. https://github.com/muaz-khan/RTCMultiConnection-Server/wiki

License

RTCMultiConnection is released under MIT licence . Copyright (c) Muaz Khan.

100
ANONYMOUS9 Ratings0 Reviews
a 14 year old developer and student at 10th standard
September 1, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Slow
Great Documentation
Unwelcoming Community

there is only one thing that makes a developer go outside this library that it can not specify a peer connection as host or give some functions for only that peer connection, so for this thing we have to go websockets or in main js go and pragram it for some peer connection. ~Thank you

0
codingmikesh1 Rating0 Reviews
7 months ago
Slow

sp
simple-peer📡 Simple WebRTC video, voice, and data channels
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
mediasoupCutting Edge WebRTC Video Conferencing
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
2Poor Documentation
discord-rpcA simple RPC client for Discord
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
webrtc-adapterShim to insulate apps from spec changes and prefix differences. Latest adapter.js release:
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
193K
jssipJsSIP, the JavaScript SIP library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5K
