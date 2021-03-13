ANONYMOUS ● 9 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● a 14 year old developer and student at 10th standard

September 1, 2020

Easy to Use Highly Customizable Slow Great Documentation Unwelcoming Community

there is only one thing that makes a developer go outside this library that it can not specify a peer connection as host or give some functions for only that peer connection, so for this thing we have to go websockets or in main js go and pragram it for some peer connection. ~Thank you