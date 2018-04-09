What is this?

Sick of the incompatible mess of vendor prefixes, adapters, plugins, extensions, and native modules? rtc-everywhere aims to provide a spec-compliant WebRTC implementation in as many environments as possible.

Supported Environments

💻 Desktop

Chrome

Firefox

MS Edge [Partial] No data channels

Safari 7+ Requires Temasys Plugin

Internet Explorer 9+ [In Progress] Requires Temasys Plugin



📱 Mobile

Android 5+

Cordova iOS Requires install of cordova-iosrtc

Cordova Android Requires install of cordova-crosswalk

react-native iOS/Android [In Progress] Requires install of react-native-webrtc



Other

Node.js 0.10+ Requires install of wrtc Only works on x64 Linux, Mac, and Windows MediaStream APIs are not supported at this time See wrtc for more info.



Getting Started

npm install rtc-everywhere --save

var rtc = require ( 'rtc-everywhere' )();

🔮 Want a more detailed example that uses these functions? Check out the loopback stream example!

API

RTCPeerConnection

Exactly the same as the specification. See the Specification Documentation!

RTCSessionDescription

Exactly the same as the specification. See the Specification Documentation!

Similar to the specification, but slightly adjusted to have an easier API.

Modifications

constraints is optional (makes things easier) Defaults to {video: true, audio: true}

cb is a node-style error first callback

rtc.getUserMedia( function ( err, stream ) {}); rtc.getUserMedia({ video : true , audio : true }, function ( err, stream ) {});

Attaches a stream to a given video element

Returns the element the video was attached to

In IE and Safari, the video element will be replaced by an object element Elements will not be replaced or modified unless they exist on the DOM Regardless of replacement, the new object element will be returned

element

