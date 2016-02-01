rtc

This is a package that will provide you a "one-stop shop" for building WebRTC applications. It aggregates together a variety of packages (primarily from the rtc.io suite) to deliver a single package for building a WebRTC application.

Getting Started

Probably the easiest way to get started with RTC is to take it for a testdrive using jsbin. This demo uses the minified JS file (and associated sourcemaps for debugging) from:

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/rtc/latest/rtc.min.js

If you wish to use a specific version, then you can replace latest with the version number (from 3.0.1 onwards):

//cdn.jsdelivr.net/rtc/3.2.3/rtc.min.js

Package Managers FTW!

I'd recommend using a package manager if you aren't already and here are the relevant instructions for installing RTC from a number of popular options:

npm : npm install rtc --save

: bower: bower install rtc-io/rtc

Basic Usage

Establish a connection and render local and remote video feeds.

< html > < head > < title > rtc.io simple conferencing </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "http://yui.yahooapis.com/pure/0.5.0/pure-min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "layout.css" > </ head > < body onload = "RTC()" class = "pure-g" > < div class = "pure-u-1-5" > < div id = "l-video" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "pure-u-4-5" id = "r-video" > </ div > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/rtc/latest/rtc.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

In this example, the default configuration options are used for configuration, which are displayed below for informational purposes:

module .exports = { constraints : { video : true , audio : true }, signaller : 'https://switchboard.rtc.io' , room : undefined , ice : [], channels : { chat : true }, localContainer : '#l-video' , remoteContainer : '#r-video' , plugins : [], options : {} };

Diving Deeper

If there is a specific application that you are looking to build with rtc.io feel free to open an issue and outline a few of your requirements (video, audio, data, etc) and we can give you some advice. In most cases, the following is a good rule of thumb for working our where you should jump in with rtc.io packages.

Video and/or audio is crucial to my application and I haven't done a lot of work with browserify Use the rtc distribution files from the CDN, and build your app

I feel comfortable using browserify, and find it a great way of building apps. Configure your application using npm, and start by including the rtc package ( npm install --save rtc ). If you need more flexibility than what is offered through this package, take something like rtc-quickconnect for a spin.

I am building something that isn't really media related, and just want to play with data channels. You are going to want to use rtc-quickconnect and we'd strongly recommend getting comfortable with browserify if you aren't already as it's going to make your life a lot easier.

Other Simple Demos / Tutorials

Data Channels Only Demo - if you really don't want to go down the rtc-quickconnect and browserify road.

