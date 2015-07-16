rtail(1)
rtail is a command line utility that grabs every line in
stdin and broadcasts it over UDP. That's it. Nothing fancy. Nothing complicated. Tail log files, app output, or whatever you wish, using
rtail broadcasting to an
rtail-server – See multiple streams in the browser, in realtime.
$ npm install -g rtail
Whether you deploy your code on remote servers using multiple environments or simply have multiple projects, you must
ssh to each machine running your code, in order to monitor the logs in realtime.
There are many log aggregation tools out there, but few of them are realtime. Most other tools require you to change your application source code to support their logging protocol/transport.
rtail is meant to be a replacement of logio, which isn't actively maintained anymore, doesn't support node v0.12., and uses TCP. (TCP requires strict client / server handshaking, is resource-hungry, and very difficult to scale.)
The
rtail approach is very simple:
rtail using UNIX I/O redirection [2]
rtail-server, if listening, will dispatch the stream into your browser, using socket.io.
rtail is a realtime debugging and monitoring tool, which can display multiple aggregate streams via a modern web interface. There is no persistent layer, nor does the tool store any data. If you need a persistent layer, use something like loggly.
In your app init script:
$ node server.js 2>&1 | rtail --id "api.myproject.com"
$ mycommand | rtail > server.log
$ node server.js 2>&1 | rtail --mute
Supports JSON5 lines:
$ while true; do echo [1, 2, 3, "hello"]; sleep 1; done | rtail
$ echo { "foo": "bar" } | rtail
$ echo { format: 'JSON5' } | rtail
Using log files (log rotate safe!):
$ node server.js 2>&1 > log.txt
$ tail -F log.txt | rtail
For fun and debugging:
$ cat ~/myfile.txt | rtail
$ echo "Server rebooted!" | rtail --id `hostname`
$ rtail --help
Usage: cmd | rtail [OPTIONS]
Options:
--host, -h The server host [string] [default: "127.0.0.1"]
--port, -p The server port [string] [default: 9999]
--id, --name The log stream id [string] [default: (moniker)]
--mute, -m Don't pipe stdin with stdout [boolean]
--tty Keeps ansi colors [boolean] [default: true]
--parse-date Looks for dates to use as timestamp [boolean] [default: true]
--help Show help [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
server | rtail > server.log localhost + file
server | rtail --id api.domain.com Name the log stream
server | rtail --host example.com Sends to example.com
server | rtail --port 43567 Uses custom port
server | rtail --mute No stdout
server | rtail --no-tty Strips ansi colors
server | rtail --no-date-parse Disable date parsing/stripping
rtail-server(1)
rtail-server receives all messages broadcast from every
rtail client, displaying all incoming log streams in a realtime web view. Under the hood, the server uses socket.io to pipe every incoming UDP message to the browser.
There is little to no configuration – The default UDP/HTTP ports can be changed, but that's it.
Use default values:
$ rtail-server
Always use latest, stable webapp:
$ rtail-server --web-version stable
Use custom ports:
$ rtail-server --web-port 8080 --udp-port 9090
Set debugging on:
$ DEBUG=rtail:* rtail-server
Open your browser and start tailing logs!
$ rtail-server --help
Usage: rtail-server [OPTIONS]
Options:
--udp-host, --uh The listening UDP hostname [default: "127.0.0.1"]
--udp-port, --up The listening UDP port [default: 9999]
--web-host, --wh The listening HTTP hostname [default: "127.0.0.1"]
--web-port, --wp The listening HTTP port [default: 8888]
--web-version Define web app version to serve [string]
--help, -h Show help [boolean]
--version, -v Show version number [boolean]
Examples:
rtail-server --web-port 8080 Use custom HTTP port
rtail-server --udp-port 8080 Use custom UDP port
rtail-server --web-version stable Always uses latest stable webapp
rtail-server --web-version unstable Always uses latest develop webapp
rtail-server --web-version 0.1.3 Use webapp v0.1.3
To scale and broadcast on multiple servers, instruct the
rtail client to stream to the broadcast address. Every message will then be delivered to all servers in your subnet.
For the time being, the webapp doesn't have an authentication layer; it assumes that you will run it behind a VPN or reverse proxy, with a simple
Authorization header check.
This project follows the awesome Vincent Driessen branching model.
This project uses JSCS to enforce a consistent code style. Your contribution must be pass jscs validation.
The test suite is written on top of mochajs/mocha. Use the tests to check if your contribution breaks some part of the library and be sure to add new tests for each new feature.
$ npm test
❤ rTail? Consider sponsoring this project to keep it alive and free for the community.
Professional support or ad-hoc is also available.
