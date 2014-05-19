LibRSVG is a SVG rendering library, which parses SVG files and renders them in various formats. The formats include:
Here is a simple example. Look in
index.js for more documentation.
var Rsvg = require('rsvg').Rsvg;
var fs = require('fs');
// Create SVG render instance.
var svg = new Rsvg();
// When finishing reading SVG, render and save as PNG image.
svg.on('finish', function() {
console.log('SVG width: ' + svg.width);
console.log('SVG height: ' + svg.height);
fs.writeFile('tiger.png', svg.render({
format: 'png',
width: 600,
height: 400
}).data);
});
// Stream SVG file into render instance.
fs.createReadStream('tiger.svg').pipe(svg);
First install the LibRSVG library and header files. Usually you have to look for a development package version. You must also have a functioning build tool chain including
pkg-config. You can find instructions for different operating systems below. After that, you simply run:
npm install rsvg
Library versions known to work:
sudo apt-get install librsvg2-dev
sudo yum install librsvg2-devel
brew install librsvg
If, after installing LibRSVG through homebrew you are experiencing issues installing this module, try manually exporting the package config with this command:
export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/opt/X11/lib/pkgconfig
Then try reinstalling this module. For further information, see this thread.
N/A; pull requests are accepted!