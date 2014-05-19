openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsv

rsvg

by Bjarke Walling
0.2.5 (see all)

Parse SVG files and render them as PNG, PDF, SVG, or raw memory buffer images.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

89

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node.JS Binding for LibRSVG

LibRSVG is a SVG rendering library, which parses SVG files and renders them in various formats. The formats include:

  • PNG
  • PDF
  • SVG
  • Raw memory buffer image

Build Status

Basic Usage

Here is a simple example. Look in index.js for more documentation.

var Rsvg = require('rsvg').Rsvg;
var fs = require('fs');

// Create SVG render instance.
var svg = new Rsvg();

// When finishing reading SVG, render and save as PNG image.
svg.on('finish', function() {
  console.log('SVG width: ' + svg.width);
  console.log('SVG height: ' + svg.height);
  fs.writeFile('tiger.png', svg.render({
    format: 'png',
    width: 600,
    height: 400
  }).data);
});

// Stream SVG file into render instance.
fs.createReadStream('tiger.svg').pipe(svg);

Installation

First install the LibRSVG library and header files. Usually you have to look for a development package version. You must also have a functioning build tool chain including pkg-config. You can find instructions for different operating systems below. After that, you simply run:

npm install rsvg

Library versions known to work:

  • LibRSVG 2.26+
  • Cairo 1.8.8+

Ubuntu:

sudo apt-get install librsvg2-dev

RedHat / OpenSUSE:

sudo yum install librsvg2-devel

Mac OS X:

brew install librsvg

If, after installing LibRSVG through homebrew you are experiencing issues installing this module, try manually exporting the package config with this command:

export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/opt/X11/lib/pkgconfig

Then try reinstalling this module. For further information, see this thread.

Windows:

N/A; pull requests are accepted!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial