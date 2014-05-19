Node.JS Binding for LibRSVG

LibRSVG is a SVG rendering library, which parses SVG files and renders them in various formats. The formats include:

PNG

PDF

SVG

Raw memory buffer image

Basic Usage

Here is a simple example. Look in index.js for more documentation.

var Rsvg = require ( 'rsvg' ).Rsvg; var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var svg = new Rsvg(); svg.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { console .log( 'SVG width: ' + svg.width); console .log( 'SVG height: ' + svg.height); fs.writeFile( 'tiger.png' , svg.render({ format : 'png' , width : 600 , height : 400 }).data); }); fs.createReadStream( 'tiger.svg' ).pipe(svg);

Installation

First install the LibRSVG library and header files. Usually you have to look for a development package version. You must also have a functioning build tool chain including pkg-config . You can find instructions for different operating systems below. After that, you simply run:

npm install rsvg

Library versions known to work:

LibRSVG 2.26+

Cairo 1.8.8+

sudo apt-get install librsvg2-dev

RedHat / OpenSUSE:

sudo yum install librsvg2-devel

Mac OS X:

brew install librsvg

If, after installing LibRSVG through homebrew you are experiencing issues installing this module, try manually exporting the package config with this command:

export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=/opt/X11/lib/pkgconfig

Then try reinstalling this module. For further information, see this thread.

N/A; pull requests are accepted!