A React table component.
npm i rsuite-table --save
import { Table, Column, HeaderCell, Cell } from 'rsuite-table';
import 'rsuite-table/lib/less/index.less'; // or 'rsuite-table/dist/css/rsuite-table.css'
const dataList = [
{ id: 1, name: 'a', email: 'a@email.com', avartar: '...' },
{ id: 2, name: 'b', email: 'b@email.com', avartar: '...' },
{ id: 3, name: 'c', email: 'c@email.com', avartar: '...' }
];
const ImageCell = ({ rowData, dataKey, ...rest }) => (
<Cell {...rest}>
<img src={rowData[dataKey]} width="50" />
</Cell>
);
const App = () => (
<Table data={dataList}>
<Column width={100} sortable fixed resizable>
<HeaderCell>ID</HeaderCell>
<Cell dataKey="id" />
</Column>
<Column width={100} sortable resizable>
<HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
<Cell dataKey="name" />
</Column>
<Column width={100} sortable resizable>
<HeaderCell>Email</HeaderCell>
<Cell>
{(rowData, rowIndex) => {
return <a href={`mailto:${rowData.email}`}>{rowData.email}</a>;
}}
</Cell>
</Column>
<Column width={100} resizable>
<HeaderCell>Avartar</HeaderCell>
<ImageCell dataKey="avartar" />
</Column>
</Table>
);
<Table>
|Property
|Type
(Default)
|Description
|affixHeader
|boolean,number
|Affix the table header to the specified position on the page
|affixHorizontalScrollbar
|boolean,number
|Affix the table horizontal scrollbar to the specified position on the page
|autoHeight
|boolean
|Automatic height
|bordered
|boolean
|Show border
|cellBordered
|boolean
|Show cell border
|data *
|object[]
|Table data
|defaultExpandAllRows
|boolean
|Expand all nodes By default
|defaultExpandedRowKeys
|string[]
|Specify the default expanded row by
rowkey
|defaultSortType
|enum: 'desc', 'asc'
|Sort type
|expandedRowKeys
|string[]
|Specify the default expanded row by
rowkey (Controlled)
|headerHeight
|number
(40)
|Table Header Height
|height
|number
(200)
|Table height
|hover
|boolean
(true)
|The row of the table has a mouseover effect
|isTree
|boolean
|Show as Tree table
|loading
|boolean
|Show loading
|locale
|object: { emptyMessage:
('No data'), loading:
('Loading...') }
|Messages for empty data and loading states
|minHeight
|number
(0)
|Minimum height
|onExpandChange
|(expanded:boolean,rowData:object)=>void
|Tree table, the callback function in the expanded node
|onRowClick
|(rowData:object, event: SyntheticEvent)=>void
|Click the callback function after the row and return to
rowDate
|onRowContextMenu
|(rowData:object, event: SyntheticEvent)=>void
|Invoke the callback function on contextMenu and pass the
rowData
|onScroll
|(scrollX:object, scrollY:object)=>void
|Callback function for scroll bar scrolling
|onSortColumn
|(dataKey:string, sortType:string)=>void
|Click the callback function of the sort sequence to return the value
sortColumn,
sortType
|renderEmpty
|(info: React.ReactNode) => React.ReactNode
|Customized data is empty display content
|renderLoading
|(loading: React.ReactNode) => React.ReactNode
|Customize the display content in the data load
|renderRow
|(children?: ReactNode, rowData?: RowDataType) => ReactNode
|Custom row element
|renderRowExpanded
|(rowDate?: Object) => React.ReactNode
|Customize what you can do to expand a zone
|renderTreeToggle
|(icon:node,rowData:object,expanded:boolean)=> node
|Tree table, the callback function in the expanded node
|rowClassName
|string , (rowData:object)=>string
|Add an optional extra class name to row
|rowExpandedHeight
|number
(100)
|Set the height of an expandable area
|rowHeight
|number
(46), (rowData: object) => number
|Row height
|rowKey
|string
('key')
|Each row corresponds to the unique
key in
data
|rtl
|boolean
|Right to left
|shouldUpdateScroll
|boolean,(event)=>({x,y})
(true)
|Use the return value of
shouldUpdateScroll to determine whether to update the scroll after the table size is updated.
|showHeader
|boolean
(true)
|Display header
|sortColumn
|string
|Sort column name ˝
|sortType
|enum: 'desc', 'asc'
|Sort type (Controlled)
|virtualized
|boolean
|Effectively render large tabular data
|width
|number
|Table width
<Column>
|Property
|Type
(Default)
|Description
|align
|enum: 'left','center','right'
|Alignment
|colSpan
|number
|Merges column cells to merge when the
dataKey value for the merged column is
null or
undefined.
|fixed
|boolean, 'left', 'right'
|Fixed column
|flexGrow
|number
|Set the column width automatically adjusts, when set
flexGrow cannot set
resizable and
width property
|minWidth
|number
(200)
|When you use
flexGrow, you can set a minimum width by
minwidth
|onResize
|(columnWidth?: number, dataKey?: string) => void
|Callback after column width change
|resizable
|boolean
|Customizable Resize Column width
|rowSpan
|(rowData: any) => number
|Merges rows on the specified column.
|sortable
|boolean
|Sortable
|treeCol
|boolean
|A column of a tree.
|verticalAlign
|enum: 'top', 'middle', 'bottom'
|Vertical alignment
|width
|number
|Column width
sortableis used to define whether the column is sortable, but depending on what
keysort needs to set a
dataKeyin
Cell. The sort here is the service-side sort, so you need to handle the logic in the ' Onsortcolumn ' callback function of
<Table>, and the callback function returns
sortColumn,
sortTypevalues.
<ColumnGroup>
|Property
|Type
(Default)
|Description
|align
|enum: 'left','center','right'
|Alignment
|fixed
|boolean, 'left', 'right'
|Fixed column
|groupHeaderHeight
|number
|The height of the header of the merged cell group. The default value is 50% of the table
headerHeight
|header
|React.ReactNode
|Group header
|verticalAlign
|enum: 'top', 'middle', 'bottom'
|Vertical alignment
<Cell>
|Property
|Type
(Default)
|Description
|dataKey
|string
|Data binding
key, but also a sort of
key
|rowData
|object
|Row data
|rowIndex
|number
|Row number
<Cell>, as follows:
dataKey.
<Column width="{100}" align="center">
<HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
<Cell dataKey="name" />
</Column>
<Cell>.
const NameCell = ({ rowData, ...props }) => (
<Cell {...props}>
<a href={`mailto:${rowData.email}`}>{rowData.name}<a>
</Cell>
);
<Column width={100} align="center">
<HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
<NameCell />
</Column>
<Cell>.
<Column width={100} align="center">
<HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
<Cell>
{(rowData, rowIndex) => {
return <a href={`mailto:${rowData.email}`}>{rowData.name}</a>;
}}
</Cell>
</Column>
(For nested data read this: https://github.com/rsuite/rsuite-table/issues/158)