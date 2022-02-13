openbase logo
Readme

rsuite-table

A React table component.

npm

Travis Coverage Status

Features

  • Support virtualized.
  • Support fixed header, fixed column.
  • Support custom adjustment column width.
  • Support for custom cell content.
  • Support for displaying a tree form.
  • Support for sorting.
  • Support for expandable child nodes
  • Support for RTL

Preview

  • Fixed Column

  • Custom Cell

  • Tree Table

  • Expandable

More Examples

Install

npm i rsuite-table --save

Usage

import { Table, Column, HeaderCell, Cell } from 'rsuite-table';
import 'rsuite-table/lib/less/index.less'; // or 'rsuite-table/dist/css/rsuite-table.css'

const dataList = [
  { id: 1, name: 'a', email: 'a@email.com', avartar: '...' },
  { id: 2, name: 'b', email: 'b@email.com', avartar: '...' },
  { id: 3, name: 'c', email: 'c@email.com', avartar: '...' }
];

const ImageCell = ({ rowData, dataKey, ...rest }) => (
  <Cell {...rest}>
    <img src={rowData[dataKey]} width="50" />
  </Cell>
);

const App = () => (
  <Table data={dataList}>
    <Column width={100} sortable fixed resizable>
      <HeaderCell>ID</HeaderCell>
      <Cell dataKey="id" />
    </Column>

    <Column width={100} sortable resizable>
      <HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
      <Cell dataKey="name" />
    </Column>

    <Column width={100} sortable resizable>
      <HeaderCell>Email</HeaderCell>
      <Cell>
        {(rowData, rowIndex) => {
          return <a href={`mailto:${rowData.email}`}>{rowData.email}</a>;
        }}
      </Cell>
    </Column>

    <Column width={100} resizable>
      <HeaderCell>Avartar</HeaderCell>
      <ImageCell dataKey="avartar" />
    </Column>
  </Table>
);

API

<Table>

PropertyType (Default)Description
affixHeaderboolean,numberAffix the table header to the specified position on the page
affixHorizontalScrollbarboolean,numberAffix the table horizontal scrollbar to the specified position on the page
autoHeightbooleanAutomatic height
borderedbooleanShow border
cellBorderedbooleanShow cell border
data *object[]Table data
defaultExpandAllRowsbooleanExpand all nodes By default
defaultExpandedRowKeysstring[]Specify the default expanded row by rowkey
defaultSortTypeenum: 'desc', 'asc'Sort type
expandedRowKeysstring[]Specify the default expanded row by rowkey (Controlled)
headerHeightnumber(40)Table Header Height
heightnumber(200)Table height
hoverboolean (true)The row of the table has a mouseover effect
isTreebooleanShow as Tree table
loadingbooleanShow loading
localeobject: { emptyMessage: ('No data'), loading: ('Loading...') }Messages for empty data and loading states
minHeightnumber (0)Minimum height
onExpandChange(expanded:boolean,rowData:object)=>voidTree table, the callback function in the expanded node
onRowClick(rowData:object, event: SyntheticEvent)=>voidClick the callback function after the row and return to rowDate
onRowContextMenu(rowData:object, event: SyntheticEvent)=>voidInvoke the callback function on contextMenu and pass the rowData
onScroll(scrollX:object, scrollY:object)=>voidCallback function for scroll bar scrolling
onSortColumn(dataKey:string, sortType:string)=>voidClick the callback function of the sort sequence to return the value sortColumn, sortType
renderEmpty(info: React.ReactNode) => React.ReactNodeCustomized data is empty display content
renderLoading(loading: React.ReactNode) => React.ReactNodeCustomize the display content in the data load
renderRow(children?: ReactNode, rowData?: RowDataType) => ReactNodeCustom row element
renderRowExpanded(rowDate?: Object) => React.ReactNodeCustomize what you can do to expand a zone
renderTreeToggle(icon:node,rowData:object,expanded:boolean)=> nodeTree table, the callback function in the expanded node
rowClassNamestring , (rowData:object)=>stringAdd an optional extra class name to row
rowExpandedHeightnumber (100)Set the height of an expandable area
rowHeightnumber(46), (rowData: object) => numberRow height
rowKeystring ('key')Each row corresponds to the unique key in data
rtlbooleanRight to left
shouldUpdateScrollboolean,(event)=>({x,y}) (true)Use the return value of shouldUpdateScroll to determine whether to update the scroll after the table size is updated.
showHeaderboolean (true)Display header
sortColumnstringSort column name ˝
sortTypeenum: 'desc', 'asc'Sort type (Controlled)
virtualizedbooleanEffectively render large tabular data
widthnumberTable width

<Column>

PropertyType (Default)Description
alignenum: 'left','center','right'Alignment
colSpannumberMerges column cells to merge when the dataKey value for the merged column is null or undefined.
fixedboolean, 'left', 'right'Fixed column
flexGrownumberSet the column width automatically adjusts, when set flexGrow cannot set resizable and width property
minWidthnumber(200)When you use flexGrow, you can set a minimum width by minwidth
onResize(columnWidth?: number, dataKey?: string) => voidCallback after column width change
resizablebooleanCustomizable Resize Column width
rowSpan(rowData: any) => numberMerges rows on the specified column.
sortablebooleanSortable
treeColbooleanA column of a tree.
verticalAlignenum: 'top', 'middle', 'bottom'Vertical alignment
widthnumberColumn width

sortable is used to define whether the column is sortable, but depending on what key sort needs to set a dataKey in Cell. The sort here is the service-side sort, so you need to handle the logic in the ' Onsortcolumn ' callback function of <Table>, and the callback function returns sortColumn, sortType values.

<ColumnGroup>

PropertyType (Default)Description
alignenum: 'left','center','right'Alignment
fixedboolean, 'left', 'right'Fixed column
groupHeaderHeightnumberThe height of the header of the merged cell group. The default value is 50% of the table headerHeight
headerReact.ReactNodeGroup header
verticalAlignenum: 'top', 'middle', 'bottom'Vertical alignment

<Cell>

PropertyType (Default)Description
dataKeystringData binding key, but also a sort of key
rowDataobjectRow data
rowIndexnumberRow number

There are three ways to use <Cell>, as follows:

  • 1.Associate the fields in the data with dataKey.
<Column width="{100}" align="center">
  <HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
  <Cell dataKey="name" />
</Column>
  • 2.Customize a <Cell>.
const NameCell = ({ rowData, ...props }) => (
  <Cell {...props}>
    <a href={`mailto:${rowData.email}`}>{rowData.name}<a>
  </Cell>
);

<Column width={100} align="center">
  <HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
  <NameCell />
</Column>
  • 3.Customize functions directly within the <Cell>.
<Column width={100} align="center">
  <HeaderCell>Name</HeaderCell>
  <Cell>
    {(rowData, rowIndex) => {
      return <a href={`mailto:${rowData.email}`}>{rowData.name}</a>;
    }}
  </Cell>
</Column>

(For nested data read this: https://github.com/rsuite/rsuite-table/issues/158)

Methods

  • scrollTop(top:number = 0)
  • scrollLeft(left:number = 0)

