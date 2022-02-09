Schema for data modeling & validation

Installation

npm install schema -typed

Usage

Getting Started

import { SchemaModel, StringType, DateType, NumberType, ObjectType, ArrayType } from 'schema-typed' ; const model = SchemaModel({ username : StringType().isRequired( 'Username required' ), email : StringType().isEmail( 'Email required' ), age : NumberType( 'Age should be a number' ).range( 18 , 30 , 'Over the age limit' ), tags : ArrayType().of(StringType( 'The tag should be a string' ).isRequired()), role : ObjectType.shape({ name : StringType().isRequired( 'Name required' ), permissions : ArrayType().isRequired( 'Permissions required' ) }) }); const checkResult = model.check({ username : 'foobar' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , age : 40 , tags : [ 'Sports' , 'Games' , 10 ], role : { name : 'administrator' } }); console .log(checkResult);

checkResult return structure is:

{ username : { hasError : false }, email : { hasError : false }, age : { hasError : true , errorMessage : 'Over the age limit' }, tags : { hasError : true , array : [ { hasError : false }, { hasError : false }, { hasError : true , errorMessage : 'The tag should be a string' } ] }, role : { hasError : true , object : { name : { hasError : false }, permissions : { hasError : true , errorMessage : 'Permissions required' } } } };

Multiple verification

StringType() .minLength( 6 , "Can't be less than 6 characters" ) .maxLength( 30 , 'Cannot be greater than 30 characters' ) .isRequired( 'This field required' );

Custom verification

Customize a rule with the addRule function.

If you are validating a string type of data, you can set a regular expression for custom validation by the pattern method.

const model = SchemaModel({ field1 : StringType().addRule( ( value, data ) => { return /^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/ .test(value); }, 'Please enter legal characters' ), field2 : StringType().pattern( /^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/ , 'Please enter legal characters' ) }); model.check({ field1 : '' , field2 : '' });

Multi-field cross validation

E.g: verify that the two passwords are the same.

const model = SchemaModel({ password1 : StringType().isRequired( 'This field required' ), password2 : StringType().addRule( ( value, data ) => { if (value !== data.password1) { return false ; } return true ; }, 'The passwords are inconsistent twice' ) }); model.check({ password1 : '123456' , password2 : 'root' });

Asynchronous check

For example, verify that the mailbox is duplicated

function asyncCheckEmail ( email ) { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { if (email === 'foo@domain.com' ) { resolve( false ); } else { resolve( true ); } }, 500 ); }); } const model = SchemaModel({ email : StringType() .isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' ) .addRule( ( value, data ) => { return asyncCheckEmail(value); }, 'Email address already exists' ) .isRequired( 'This field cannot be empty' ) }); model.checkAsync({ email : 'foo@domain.com' }).then( checkResult => { console .log(checkResult); });

Validate nested objects, which can be defined using the ObjectType().shape method. E.g:

const model = SchemaModel({ id : NumberType().isRequired( 'This field required' ), name : StringType().isRequired( 'This field required' ), info : ObjectType().shape({ email : StringType().isEmail( 'Should be an email' ), age : NumberType().min( 18 , 'Age should be greater than 18 years old' ) }) }); const user = { id : 1 , name : '' , info : { email : 'schema-type' , age : 17 } }; model.check(data);

Combine

SchemaModel provides a static method combine that can be combined with multiple SchemaModel to return a new SchemaModel .

const model1 = SchemaModel({ username : StringType().isRequired( 'This field required' ), email : StringType().isEmail( 'Should be an email' ) }); const model2 = SchemaModel({ username : StringType().minLength( 7 , "Can't be less than 7 characters" ), age : NumberType().range( 18 , 30 , 'Age should be greater than 18 years old' ) }); const model3 = SchemaModel({ groupId : NumberType().isRequired( 'This field required' ) }); const model4 = SchemaModel.combine(model1, model2, model3); model4.check({ username : 'foobar' , email : 'foo@bar.com' , age : 40 , groupId : 1 });

API

SchemaModel

SchemaModel is a JavaScript schema builder for data model creation and validation.

static combine(...models)

A static method for merging multiple models.

const model1 = SchemaModel({ username : StringType().isRequired( 'This field required' ) }); const model2 = SchemaModel({ email : StringType().isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' ) }); const model3 = SchemaModel.combine(model1, model2);

Check whether the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.

const model = SchemaModel({ username : StringType().isRequired( 'This field required' ), email : StringType().isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' ) }); model.check({ username : 'root' , email : 'root@email.com' });

Asynchronously check whether the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.

const model = SchemaModel({ username : StringType() .isRequired( 'This field required' ) .addRule( value => { return new Promise ( resolve => { }); }, 'Username already exists' ), email : StringType().isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' ) }); model .checkAsync({ username : 'root' , email : 'root@email.com' }) .then( result => { });

Check whether a field in the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.

const model = SchemaModel({ username : StringType().isRequired( 'This field required' ), email : StringType().isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' ) }); const data = { username : 'root' }; model.checkForField( 'username' , data);

Asynchronously check whether a field in the data conforms to the model shape definition. Return a check result.

const model = SchemaModel({ username : StringType() .isRequired( 'This field required' ) .addRule( value => { return new Promise ( resolve => { }); }, 'Username already exists' ), email : StringType().isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' ) }); const data = { username : 'root' }; model.checkForFieldAsync( 'username' , data).then( result => { });

Creates a type that matches all types. All types inherit from this base type.

isRequired(errorMessage?: string, trim: boolean = true)

MixedType().isRequired( 'This field required' );

isRequiredOrEmpty(errorMessage?: string, trim: boolean = true)

MixedType().isRequiredOrEmpty( 'This field required' );

MixedType().addRule( ( value, data ) => { return /^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/ .test(value); }, 'Please enter a legal character.' );

Define data verification rules based on conditions.

const model = SchemaModel({ age : NumberType().min( 18 , 'error' ), contact : MixedType().when( schema => { const checkResult = schema.age.check(); return checkResult.hasError ? StringType().isRequired( 'Please provide contact information' ) : StringType(); }) }); model.check({ age : 18 , contact : '' }); model.check({ age : 17 , contact : '' });

const type = MixedType().addRule( v => { if ( typeof v === 'number' ) { return true ; } return false ; }, 'Please enter a valid number' ); type.check( '1' ); type.check( 1 );

const type = MixedType().addRule( v => { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout( () => { if ( typeof v === 'number' ) { resolve( true ); } else { resolve( false ); } }, 500 ); }); }, 'Please enter a valid number' ); type.checkAsync( '1' ).then( checkResult => { }); type.checkAsync( 1 ).then( checkResult => { });

Define a string type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.

StringType().isEmail( 'Please input the correct email address' );

StringType().isURL( 'Please enter the correct URL address' );

StringType().isOneOf([ 'Javascript' , 'CSS' ], 'Can only type `Javascript` and `CSS`' );

StringType().containsLetter( 'Must contain English characters' );

StringType().containsUppercaseLetter( 'Must contain uppercase English characters' );

StringType().containsLowercaseLetter( 'Must contain lowercase English characters' );

StringType().containsLetterOnly( 'English characters that can only be included' );

StringType().containsNumber( 'Must contain numbers' );

StringType().pattern( /^[1-9][0-9]{3}\s?[a-zA-Z]{2}$/ , 'Please enter legal characters' );

StringType().rangeLength( 6 , 30 , 'The number of characters can only be between 6 and 30' );

StringType().minLength( 6 , 'Minimum 6 characters required' );

StringType().maxLength( 30 , 'The maximum is only 30 characters.' );

Define a number type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.

NumberType().isInteger( 'It can only be an integer' );

NumberType().isOneOf([ 5 , 10 , 15 ], 'Can only be `5`, `10`, `15`' );

NumberType().pattern( /^[1-9][0-9]{3}$/ , 'Please enter a legal character.' );

NumberType().range( 18 , 40 , 'Please enter a number between 18 - 40' );

NumberType().min( 18 , 'Minimum 18' );

NumberType().max( 40 , 'Maximum 40' );

Define a array type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.

ArrayType().isRequiredOrEmpty( 'This field required' );

ArrayType().rangeLength( 1 , 3 , 'Choose at least one, but no more than three' );

ArrayType().minLength( 1 , 'Choose at least one' );

ArrayType().maxLength( 3 , "Can't exceed three" );

ArrayType().unrepeatable( 'Duplicate options cannot appear' );

ArrayType().of(StringType( 'The tag should be a string' ).isRequired());

Define a date type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.

DateType().range( new Date ( '08/01/2017' ), new Date ( '08/30/2017' ), 'Date should be between 08/01/2017 - 08/30/2017' );

DateType().min( new Date ( '08/01/2017' ), 'Minimum date 08/01/2017' );

DateType().max( new Date ( '08/30/2017' ), 'Maximum date 08/30/2017' );

Define a object type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.

ObjectType().shape({ email : StringType().isEmail( 'Should be an email' ), age : NumberType().min( 18 , 'Age should be greater than 18 years old' ) });

Define a boolean type. Supports all the same methods as MixedType.

⚠️ Notes

Default check priority:

1.isRequired

2.All other checks are executed in sequence

If the third argument to addRule is true , the priority of the check is as follows: