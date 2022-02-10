English | 中文版
React Suite is a set of react component libraries for enterprise system products. It is a well-thought-out and developer-friendly UI framework.
React Suite Design Prototype and specification, click to view.
React Suite supports the latest, stable releases of all major browsers and platforms. IE<=10 is no longer supported since React Suite 5.0. React Suite is designed and implemented for use on modern desktop browsers rather than mobile browsers.
|IE
|Edge
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Safari
|>=11
|>=14
|>= 45
|>= 49
|>= 10
React Suite supports server side rendering. Support Next.js to build applications.
React Suite is available as an npm package.
npm i rsuite --save
or if you prefer Yarn
yarn add rsuite
Here's a simple example
import { Button } from 'rsuite';
import 'rsuite/styles/index.less'; // or 'rsuite/dist/rsuite.min.css'
ReactDOM.render(<Button>Button</Button>, mountNode);
You can go through full documentation or start with following sections
The previous major version 4.x will no longer receive new features, and it is recommended to upgrade to the latest 5.x releases. Bug fixes for 4.x are still being supported for a period of time, and security fixes are supported until 6.x is in progress.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Make sure you've read the guidelines before you start contributing.
If you like React Suite, you can show your support by either
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
React Suite is MIT licensed. Copyright (c) 2016-present, HYPERS.