rst-selector-parser
This is a fork of scalpel intended for use with enzyme for traversing
a React Standard Tree (RST) using CSS selectors, with minor divergences.
Usage
import {
createGenerator,
createParser
} from 'rst-selector-parser';
const generator = createGenerator();
const parser = createParser();
const tokens: Array<SelectorTokenType | CombinatorTokenType> = parser.parse('.foo.bar');
const selector: string = generator.generate(token);
Note:
For programmatic type definitions, refer to
./src/types.js.
Token types
Fields
Tokens have fields that describe additional information about the token. Fields are token type specific.
adjacentSiblingCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"adjacentSiblingCombinator"
attributePresenceSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the element attribute.
|"qux" in
[qux]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"attributePresenceSelector"
attributeValueSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the element attribute.
|"qux" in
[qux]
operator
|Operator of the expression.
|"*=" in
[qux*=val]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"attributeValueSelector"
value
|Value of the expression.
|"val" in
[qux=val]
childCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"childCombinator"
classSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Class name.
|"baz" in
.baz[qux]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"classSelector"
descendantCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"descendantCombinator"
generalSiblingCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"generalSiblingCombinator"
idSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the ID.
|"bar" in
#bar:corge()
type
|Name of the token type.
|"idSelector"
pseudoClassSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the pseudo-class.
|"corge" in
#bar:corge()
parameters
|Array of parameter values.
|"var0", "var1" and "var2" in
:corge(var0, 'var1', "var2")
type
|Name of the token type.
|"pseudoClassSelector"
pseudoElementSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the pseudo-element.
|"grault" in
#bar::grault
type
|Name of the token type.
|"pseudoElementSelector"
typeSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the node.
|"foo" in
foo#bar.baz
type
|Name of the token type.
|"typeSelector"
universalSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"universalSelector"
Development
git pull git@github.com:gajus/scalpel.git
cd ./scalpel
npm install
npm run test
The parser grammar is in the
./src/grammar.ne file. After making changes to the parser grammar, you need to compile the parser using
npm run compile-grammar command.
Note:
This parser could be extended to support the entire CSS grammar.
I don't have such a use case. However, should you want to add new grammar, raise an issue.
Usage
import {
createGenerator,
createParser
} from 'scalpel';
const generator = createGenerator();
const parser = createParser();
const tokens: Array<SelectorTokenType | CombinatorTokenType> = parser.parse('.foo.bar');
const selector: string = generator.generate(token);
Note:
For programmatic type definitions, refer to
./src/types.js.
Token types
Fields
Tokens have fields that describe additional information about the token. Fields are token type specific.
adjacentSiblingCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"adjacentSiblingCombinator"
attributePresenceSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the element attribute.
|"qux" in
[qux]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"attributePresenceSelector"
attributeValueSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the element attribute.
|"qux" in
[qux]
operator
|Operator of the expression.
|"*=" in
[qux*=val]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"attributeValueSelector"
value
|Value of the expression.
|"val" in
[qux=val]
childCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"childCombinator"
classSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Class name.
|"baz" in
.baz[qux]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"classSelector"
descendantCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"descendantCombinator"
generalSiblingCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"generalSiblingCombinator"
idSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the ID.
|"bar" in
#bar:corge()
type
|Name of the token type.
|"idSelector"
pseudoClassSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the pseudo-class.
|"corge" in
#bar:corge()
parameters
|Array of parameter values.
|"var0", "var1" and "var2" in
:corge(var0, 'var1', "var2")
type
|Name of the token type.
|"pseudoClassSelector"
pseudoElementSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the pseudo-element.
|"grault" in
#bar::grault
type
|Name of the token type.
|"pseudoElementSelector"
typeSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the node.
|"foo" in
foo#bar.baz
type
|Name of the token type.
|"typeSelector"
universalSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"universalSelector"
Development
git pull git@github.com:gajus/scalpel.git
cd ./scalpel
npm install
npm run test
The parser grammar is in the
./src/grammar.ne file. After making changes to the parser grammar, you need to compile the parser using
npm run compile-grammar command.
Note:
This parser could be extended to support the entire CSS grammar.
I don't have such a use case. However, should you want to add new grammar, raise an issue.
Usage
import {
createGenerator,
createParser
} from 'scalpel';
const generator = createGenerator();
const parser = createParser();
const tokens: Array<SelectorTokenType | CombinatorTokenType> = parser.parse('.foo.bar');
const selector: string = generator.generate(token);
Note:
For programmatic type definitions, refer to
./src/types.js.
Token types
Fields
Tokens have fields that describe additional information about the token. Fields are token type specific.
adjacentSiblingCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"adjacentSiblingCombinator"
attributePresenceSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the element attribute.
|"qux" in
[qux]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"attributePresenceSelector"
attributeValueSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the element attribute.
|"qux" in
[qux]
operator
|Operator of the expression.
|"*=" in
[qux*=val]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"attributeValueSelector"
value
|Value of the expression.
|"val" in
[qux=val]
childCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"childCombinator"
classSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Class name.
|"baz" in
.baz[qux]
type
|Name of the token type.
|"classSelector"
descendantCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"descendantCombinator"
generalSiblingCombinator
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"generalSiblingCombinator"
idSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the ID.
|"bar" in
#bar:corge()
type
|Name of the token type.
|"idSelector"
pseudoClassSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the pseudo-class.
|"corge" in
#bar:corge()
parameters
|Array of parameter values.
|"var0", "var1" and "var2" in
:corge(var0, 'var1', "var2")
type
|Name of the token type.
|"pseudoClassSelector"
pseudoElementSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the pseudo-element.
|"grault" in
#bar::grault
type
|Name of the token type.
|"pseudoElementSelector"
typeSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
name
|Name of the node.
|"foo" in
foo#bar.baz
type
|Name of the token type.
|"typeSelector"
universalSelector
|Name
|Description
|Example
type
|Name of the token type.
|"universalSelector"
Development
git pull git@github.com:gajus/scalpel.git
cd ./scalpel
npm install
npm run test
The parser grammar is in the
./src/grammar.ne file. After making changes to the parser grammar, you need to compile the parser using
npm run compile-grammar command.