rsp

rst-selector-parser

by Brandon Dail
2.2.3 (see all)

A CSS selector-based parser for React Standard Tree (RST) traversal.

2.2M

GitHub Stars

17

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

rst-selector-parser

This is a fork of scalpel intended for use with enzyme for traversing a React Standard Tree (RST) using CSS selectors, with minor divergences.

Usage

import {
  createGenerator,
  createParser
} from 'rst-selector-parser';

const generator = createGenerator();
const parser = createParser();

const tokens: Array<SelectorTokenType | CombinatorTokenType> = parser.parse('.foo.bar');

// [
//   {
//     type: 'selector',
//     body: [
//       {
//         type: 'classSelector',
//         name: 'foo'
//       },
//       {
//         type: 'classSelector',
//         name: 'bar'
//       }
//     ]
//   }
// ]

const selector: string = generator.generate(token);

// .foo.bar

Note:

For programmatic type definitions, refer to ./src/types.js.

Token types

TypeDescriptionExample
adjacentSiblingCombinatorAn adjacent sibling combinator..baz0 + .baz1
attributePresenceSelectorAn attribute presence selector.[qux]
attributeValueSelectorAn attribute value selector.[qux=val], [qux~=val]
childCombinatorA child combinator..baz0 > .baz1
classSelectorA class selector..baz
descendantCombinatorA descendant combinator..baz0 .baz1
generalSiblingCombinatorA general sibling combinator..baz0 ~ .baz1
idSelectorAn ID selector#bar
pseudoClassSelectorA pseudo-class selector.:corge, :corge(), :corge(val0, 'val1', "val2")
pseudoElementSelectorA pseudo-element selector.::grault
typeSelectorA type selector.foo
universalSelectorA universal selector.*

Fields

Tokens have fields that describe additional information about the token. Fields are token type specific.

adjacentSiblingCombinator

NameDescriptionExample
typeName of the token type."adjacentSiblingCombinator"

attributePresenceSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameName of the element attribute."qux" in [qux]
typeName of the token type."attributePresenceSelector"

attributeValueSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameName of the element attribute."qux" in [qux]
operatorOperator of the expression."*=" in [qux*=val]
typeName of the token type."attributeValueSelector"
valueValue of the expression."val" in [qux=val]

childCombinator

NameDescriptionExample
typeName of the token type."childCombinator"

classSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameClass name."baz" in .baz[qux]
typeName of the token type."classSelector"

descendantCombinator

NameDescriptionExample
typeName of the token type."descendantCombinator"

generalSiblingCombinator

NameDescriptionExample
typeName of the token type."generalSiblingCombinator"

idSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameName of the ID."bar" in #bar:corge()
typeName of the token type."idSelector"

pseudoClassSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameName of the pseudo-class."corge" in #bar:corge()
parametersArray of parameter values."var0", "var1" and "var2" in :corge(var0, 'var1', "var2")
typeName of the token type."pseudoClassSelector"

pseudoElementSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameName of the pseudo-element."grault" in #bar::grault
typeName of the token type."pseudoElementSelector"

typeSelector

NameDescriptionExample
nameName of the node."foo" in foo#bar.baz
typeName of the token type."typeSelector"

universalSelector

NameDescriptionExample
typeName of the token type."universalSelector"

Development

git pull git@github.com:gajus/scalpel.git
cd ./scalpel
npm install
npm run test

The parser grammar is in the ./src/grammar.ne file. After making changes to the parser grammar, you need to compile the parser using npm run compile-grammar command.

Note:

This parser could be extended to support the entire CSS grammar. I don't have such a use case. However, should you want to add new grammar, raise an issue.

