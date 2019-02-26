This is a fork of scalpel intended for use with enzyme for traversing a React Standard Tree (RST) using CSS selectors, with minor divergences.

Usage

import { createGenerator, createParser } from 'rst-selector-parser' ; const generator = createGenerator(); const parser = createParser(); const tokens: Array <SelectorTokenType | CombinatorTokenType> = parser.parse( '.foo.bar' ); const selector: string = generator.generate(token);

Note: For programmatic type definitions, refer to ./src/types.js .

Token types

Fields

Tokens have fields that describe additional information about the token. Fields are token type specific.

adjacentSiblingCombinator

Name Description Example type Name of the token type. "adjacentSiblingCombinator"

attributePresenceSelector

Name Description Example name Name of the element attribute. "qux" in [qux] type Name of the token type. "attributePresenceSelector"

attributeValueSelector

Name Description Example name Name of the element attribute. "qux" in [qux] operator Operator of the expression. "*=" in [qux*=val] type Name of the token type. "attributeValueSelector" value Value of the expression. "val" in [qux=val]

childCombinator

Name Description Example type Name of the token type. "childCombinator"

classSelector

Name Description Example name Class name. "baz" in .baz[qux] type Name of the token type. "classSelector"

descendantCombinator

Name Description Example type Name of the token type. "descendantCombinator"

generalSiblingCombinator

Name Description Example type Name of the token type. "generalSiblingCombinator"

idSelector

Name Description Example name Name of the ID. "bar" in #bar:corge() type Name of the token type. "idSelector"

pseudoClassSelector

Name Description Example name Name of the pseudo-class. "corge" in #bar:corge() parameters Array of parameter values. "var0", "var1" and "var2" in :corge(var0, 'var1', "var2") type Name of the token type. "pseudoClassSelector"

pseudoElementSelector

Name Description Example name Name of the pseudo-element. "grault" in #bar::grault type Name of the token type. "pseudoElementSelector"

typeSelector

Name Description Example name Name of the node. "foo" in foo#bar.baz type Name of the token type. "typeSelector"

universalSelector

Name Description Example type Name of the token type. "universalSelector"

Development

git pull git@github.com:gajus/scalpel.git cd ./scalpel npm install npm run test

The parser grammar is in the ./src/grammar.ne file. After making changes to the parser grammar, you need to compile the parser using npm run compile-grammar command.

Note: This parser could be extended to support the entire CSS grammar. I don't have such a use case. However, should you want to add new grammar, raise an issue.

