RSSHub

🍰 Everything is RSSible

Introduction

RSSHub is an open source, easy to use, and extensible RSS feed generator. It's capable of generating RSS feeds from pretty much everything.

RSSHub delivers millions of contents aggregated from all kinds of sources, our vibrant open source community is ensuring the deliver of RSSHub's new routes, new features and bug fixes.

RSSHub can be used with browser extension RSSHub Radar and mobile auxiliary app RSSBud (iOS) and RSSAid (Android)

English docs | Telegram Group | Telegram Channel

RSSHub 是一个开源、简单易用、易于扩展的 RSS 生成器，可以给任何奇奇怪怪的内容生成 RSS 订阅源。RSSHub 借助于开源社区的力量快速发展中，目前已适配数百家网站的上千项内容

可以配合浏览器扩展 RSSHub Radar 和 移动端辅助 App RSSBud (iOS) 与 RSSAid (Android) 食用

中文文档 | Telegram 群 | Telegram 频道

Special Thanks

Sayori Studio . Sion Kazama . 琚致远 . Rolly RSS 阅读器 . mokeyjay . 萌开源联盟 . hooke007 . feeds.pub

Contributors

Logo designer sheldonrrr

Backers

Related Projects

RSSHub Radar | 一个可以帮助你快速发现和订阅当前网站 RSS 和 RSSHub 的浏览器扩展

RSSBud (TestFlight 公测) | iOS 平台的 RSSHub Radar，专为移动生态优化

RSSAid | 基于 Flutter 构建的 Android 平台的 RSSHub Radar

Join Us

We welcome all pull requests. Suggestions and feedback are also welcomed here.

Refer to Join Us

见 参与我们

Deployment

Refer to Deployment

见 部署

Support RSSHub

Refer to Support RSSHub

见 支持 RSSHub

RSSHub is open source and completely free under the MIT license. However, just like any other open source project, as the project grows, the hosting, development and maintenance requires funding support.

You can support RSSHub via donations.

Recurring Donation

Recurring donors will be rewarded via express issue response, or even have your name displayed on our GitHub page and website.

Become a Sponser on GitHub

Become a Sponser on Patreon

Become a Sponser on 爱发电

Contact us directly: i@diygod.me

One-time Donation

We accept donations via the following ways:

Author

RSSHub © DIYgod, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by DIYgod with help from contributors (list).