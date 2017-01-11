rss

RSS feed generator. Add RSS feeds to any project. Supports enclosures and GeoRSS.

Usage

Create a new feed

var RSS = require ( 'rss' ); var feed = new RSS(feedOptions);

feedOptions

title string Title of your site or feed

Title of your site or feed description optional string A short description of the feed.

optional A short description of the feed. generator optional string Feed generator.

optional Feed generator. feed_url url string Url to the rss feed.

Url to the rss feed. site_url url string Url to the site that the feed is for.

Url to the site that the feed is for. image_url optional url string Small image for feed readers to use.

optional Small image for feed readers to use. docs optional url string Url to documentation on this feed.

optional Url to documentation on this feed. managingEditor optional string Who manages content in this feed.

optional Who manages content in this feed. webMaster optional string Who manages feed availability and technical support.

optional Who manages feed availability and technical support. copyright optional string Copyright information for this feed.

optional Copyright information for this feed. language optional string The language of the content of this feed.

optional The language of the content of this feed. categories optional array of strings One or more categories this feed belongs to.

optional One or more categories this feed belongs to. pubDate optional Date object or date string The publication date for content in the feed

optional The publication date for content in the feed ttl optional integer Number of minutes feed can be cached before refreshing from source.

optional Number of minutes feed can be cached before refreshing from source. hub optional PubSubHubbub hub url Where is the PubSubHub hub located.

optional Where is the PubSubHub hub located. custom_namespaces optional object Put additional namespaces in element (without 'xmlns:' prefix)

optional Put additional namespaces in element (without 'xmlns:' prefix) custom_elements optional array Put additional elements in the feed (node-xml syntax)

Add items to a feed

An item can be used for a blog entry, project update, log entry, etc. Your RSS feed can have any number of items. Most feeds use 20 or fewer items.

feed.item(itemOptions);

itemOptions

title string Title of this particular item.

description string Content for the item. Can contain html but link and image urls must be absolute path including hostname.

url url string Url to the item. This could be a blog entry.

guid unique string A unique string feed readers use to know if an item is new or has already been seen. If you use a guid never change it. If you don't provide a guid then your item urls must be unique.

categories optional array of strings If provided, each array item will be added as a category element

author optional string If included it is the name of the item's creator. If not provided the item author will be the same as the feed author. This is typical except on multi-author blogs.

date Date object or date string The date and time of when the item was created. Feed readers use this to determine the sort order. Some readers will also use it to determine if the content should be presented as unread.

lat optional number The latitude coordinate of the item.

long optional number The longitude coordinate of the item.

custom_elements optional array Put additional elements in the item (node-xml syntax)

enclosure optional object An enclosure object { 'url' : 'http://www.example.com/path/to/image' , 'size' : 1668 , 'type' : 'image/jpeg' }

Feed XML

var xml = feed.xml({ indent : true });

This returns the XML as a string.

indent optional boolean or string What to use as a tab. Defaults to no tabs (compressed). For example you can use '\t' for tab character, or ' ' for two-space tabs. If you set it to true it will use four spaces.

Example Usage

var RSS = require ( 'rss' ); var feed = new RSS({ title : 'title' , description : 'description' , feed_url : 'http://example.com/rss.xml' , site_url : 'http://example.com' , image_url : 'http://example.com/icon.png' , docs : 'http://example.com/rss/docs.html' , managingEditor : 'Dylan Greene' , webMaster : 'Dylan Greene' , copyright : '2013 Dylan Greene' , language : 'en' , categories : [ 'Category 1' , 'Category 2' , 'Category 3' ], pubDate : 'May 20, 2012 04:00:00 GMT' , ttl : '60' , custom_namespaces : { 'itunes' : 'http://www.itunes.com/dtds/podcast-1.0.dtd' }, custom_elements : [ { 'itunes:subtitle' : 'A show about everything' }, { 'itunes:author' : 'John Doe' }, { 'itunes:summary' : 'All About Everything is a show about everything. Each week we dive into any subject known to man and talk about it as much as we can. Look for our podcast in the Podcasts app or in the iTunes Store' }, { 'itunes:owner' : [ { 'itunes:name' : 'John Doe' }, { 'itunes:email' : 'john.doe@example.com' } ]}, { 'itunes:image' : { _attr : { href : 'http://example.com/podcasts/everything/AllAboutEverything.jpg' } }}, { 'itunes:category' : [ { _attr : { text : 'Technology' }}, { 'itunes:category' : { _attr : { text : 'Gadgets' } }} ]} ] }); feed.item({ title : 'item title' , description : 'use this for the content. It can include html.' , url : 'http://example.com/article4?this&that' , guid : '1123' , categories : [ 'Category 1' , 'Category 2' , 'Category 3' , 'Category 4' ], author : 'Guest Author' , date : 'May 27, 2012' , lat : 33.417974 , long : -111.933231 , enclosure : { url : '...' , file : 'path-to-file' }, custom_elements : [ { 'itunes:author' : 'John Doe' }, { 'itunes:subtitle' : 'A short primer on table spices' }, { 'itunes:image' : { _attr : { href : 'http://example.com/podcasts/everything/AllAboutEverything/Episode1.jpg' } }}, { 'itunes:duration' : '7:04' } ] }); var xml = feed.xml();

Notes

You do not need to escape anything. This module will escape characters when necessary.

This module is very fast but you might as well cache the output of xml() and serve it until something changes.

Inspiration

I started this module years ago (April 2011) because there weren't any Node modules for creating RSS. Nearly 50 modules use RSS, as well as many web sites and the popular Ghost publishing platform.

Contributing

Contributions to the project are welcome. Feel free to fork and improve. I do my best accept pull requests in a timely manor, especially when tests and updated docs are included.

About the Author

Hi! Thanks for checking out this project! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two young kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm also a tech lead at Opower.

Here's some of my other Node projects:

License

Copyright (c) 2017 Dylan Greene, contributors.

Released under the MIT license.

Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).