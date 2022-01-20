openbase logo
rsocket-tcp-server

by rsocket
0.0.27 (see all)

JavaScript implementation of RSocket

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

5K

GitHub Stars

462

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

4

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Under Development

This branch is a work in progress rewrite of rsocket-js from Flow to TypeScript. Please see #158.

You SHOULD NOT leverage any artifacts published from this branch as all are considered unstable.

Please see the master branch for source used to publish the latest 0.x.x versions on NPM.

rsocket-js

Build

A JavaScript implementation of the RSocket protocol intended for use in browsers and/or Node.js. From rsocket.io:

[RSocket] is an application protocol providing Reactive Streams semantics over an asynchronous, binary boundary.

It enables the following symmetric interaction models via async message passing over a single connection:

  • request/response (stream of 1)
  • request/stream (finite stream of many)
  • fire-and-forget (no response)
  • event subscription (infinite stream of many)
  • channel (bi-directional streams)

Install

TODO: add install instructions

Contributing

TODO: add CONTRIBUTING.md

Documentation

https://rsocket.io/guides/rsocket-js

License

TODO: add license

