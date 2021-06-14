A lightweight message queue for Node.js that requires no dedicated queue server. Just a Redis server.
tl;dr: If you run a Redis server and currently use Amazon SQS or a similar message queue you might as well use this fast little replacement. Using a shared Redis server multiple Node.js processes can send / receive messages.
Note: RSMQ uses the Redis EVAL command (LUA scripts) so the minimum Redis version is 2.6+.
npm install rsmq
To keep the core of RSMQ small additional functionality is available as modules:
The simplicity of RSMQ is useful in other languages. Here is a list of implementations in other languages:
Note: Should you plan to port RSQM to another language please make sure to have tests to ensure compatibility with all RSMQ clients. And of course: let me know so i can mention your port here.
Creates a new instance of RSMQ.
Parameters:
host (String): optional (Default: "127.0.0.1") The Redis server
port (Number): optional (Default: 6379) The Redis port
options (Object): optional (Default: {}) The Redis options object.
client (RedisClient): optional A existing redis client instance.
ns (String): optional (Default: "rsmq") The namespace prefix used for all keys created by RSMQ
realtime (Boolean): optional (Default: false) Enable realtime PUBLISH of new messages (see the Realtime section)
password (String): optional (Default: null) If your Redis server requires a password supply it here
Example:
const RedisSMQ = require("rsmq");
const rsmq = new RedisSMQ( {host: "127.0.0.1", port: 6379, ns: "rsmq"} );
Create a new queue.
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name. Maximum 160 characters; alphanumeric characters, hyphens (-), and underscores (_) are allowed.
vt (Number): optional (Default: 30) The length of time, in seconds, that a message received from a queue will be invisible to other receiving components when they ask to receive messages. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
delay (Number): optional (Default: 0) The time in seconds that the delivery of all new messages in the queue will be delayed. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
maxsize (Number): optional (Default: 65536) The maximum message size in bytes. Allowed values: 1024-65536 and -1 (for unlimited size)
Returns:
1 (Number)
Example:
rsmq.createQueue({ qname: "myqueue" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
if (resp === 1) {
console.log("queue created")
}
});
List all queues
Returns an array:
["qname1", "qname2"]
Example:
rsmq.listQueues(function (err, queues) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
console.log("Active queues: " + queues.join( "," ) )
});
Deletes a queue and all messages.
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
Returns:
1 (Number)
Example:
rsmq.deleteQueue({ qname: "myqueue" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
if (resp === 1) {
console.log("Queue and all messages deleted.")
} else {
console.log("Queue not found.")
}
});
Get queue attributes, counter and stats
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
Returns an object:
vt (Number): The visibility timeout for the queue in seconds
delay (Number): The delay for new messages in seconds
maxsize (Number): The maximum size of a message in bytes
totalrecv (Number): Total number of messages received from the queue
totalsent (Number): Total number of messages sent to the queue
created (Number): Timestamp (epoch in seconds) when the queue was created
modified (Number): Timestamp (epoch in seconds) when the queue was last modified with
setQueueAttributes
msgs (Number): Current number of messages in the queue
hiddenmsgs (Number): Current number of hidden / not visible messages. A message can be hidden while "in flight" due to a
vt parameter or when sent with a
delay
Example:
rsmq.getQueueAttributes({ qname: "myqueue" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
return;
}
console.log("==============================================");
console.log("=================Queue Stats==================");
console.log("==============================================");
console.log("visibility timeout: ", resp.vt);
console.log("delay for new messages: ", resp.delay);
console.log("max size in bytes: ", resp.maxsize);
console.log("total received messages: ", resp.totalrecv);
console.log("total sent messages: ", resp.totalsent);
console.log("created: ", resp.created);
console.log("last modified: ", resp.modified);
console.log("current n of messages: ", resp.msgs);
console.log("hidden messages: ", resp.hiddenmsgs);
});
Sets queue parameters.
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
vt (Number): optional * The length of time, in seconds, that a message received from a queue will be invisible to other receiving components when they ask to receive messages. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
delay (Number): optional The time in seconds that the delivery of all new messages in the queue will be delayed. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
maxsize (Number): optional The maximum message size in bytes. Allowed values: 1024-65536 and -1 (for unlimited size)
Note: At least one attribute (vt, delay, maxsize) must be supplied. Only attributes that are supplied will be modified.
Returns an object:
vt (Number): The visibility timeout for the queue in seconds
delay (Number): The delay for new messages in seconds
maxsize (Number): The maximum size of a message in bytes
totalrecv (Number): Total number of messages received from the queue
totalsent (Number): Total number of messages sent to the queue
created (Number): Timestamp (epoch in seconds) when the queue was created
modified (Number): Timestamp (epoch in seconds) when the queue was last modified with
setQueueAttributes
msgs (Number): Current number of messages in the queue
hiddenmsgs (Number): Current number of hidden / not visible messages. A message can be hidden while "in flight" due to a
vt parameter or when sent with a
delay
Example:
rsmq.setQueueAttributes({ qname: "myqueue", vt: "30"}, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
console.log("changed the invisibility time of messages that have been received to 30 seconds");
console.log(resp);
});
Sends a new message.
Parameters:
qname (String)
message (String)
delay (Number): optional (Default: queue settings) The time in seconds that the delivery of the message will be delayed. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
Returns:
id (String): The internal message id.
Example:
rsmq.sendMessage({ qname: "myqueue", message: "Hello World "}, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
console.log("Message sent. ID:", resp);
});
Receive the next message from the queue.
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
vt (Number): optional (Default: queue settings) The length of time, in seconds, that the received message will be invisible to others. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
Returns an object:
message (String): The message's contents.
id (String): The internal message id.
sent (Number): Timestamp of when this message was sent / created.
fr (Number): Timestamp of when this message was first received.
rc (Number): Number of times this message was received.
Note: Will return an empty object if no message is there
Example:
rsmq.receiveMessage({ qname: "myqueue" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
if (resp.id) {
console.log("Message received.", resp)
} else {
console.log("No messages for me...")
}
});
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
id (String): message id to delete.
Returns:
1 if successful,
0 if the message was not found (Number).
Example:
rsmq.deleteMessage({ qname: "myqueue", id: "dhoiwpiirm15ce77305a5c3a3b0f230c6e20f09b55" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
if (resp === 1) {
console.log("Message deleted.")
} else {
console.log("Message not found.")
}
});
Receive the next message from the queue and delete it.
Important: This method deletes the message it receives right away. There is no way to receive the message again if something goes wrong while working on the message.
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
Returns an object:
message (String): The message's contents.
id (String): The internal message id.
sent (Number): Timestamp of when this message was sent / created.
fr (Number): Timestamp of when this message was first received.
rc (Number): Number of times this message was received.
Note: Will return an empty object if no message is there
Example:
rsmq.popMessage({ qname: "myqueue" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
if (resp.id) {
console.log("Message received and deleted from queue", resp)
} else {
console.log("No messages for me...")
}
});
Change the visibility timer of a single message.
The time when the message will be visible again is calculated from the current time (now) +
vt.
Parameters:
qname (String): The Queue name.
id (String): The message id.
vt (Number): The length of time, in seconds, that this message will not be visible. Allowed values: 0-9999999 (around 115 days)
Returns:
1 if successful,
0 if the message was not found (Number).
Example:
rsmq.changeMessageVisibility({ qname: "myqueue", vt: "60", id: "dhoiwpiirm15ce77305a5c3a3b0f230c6e20f09b55" }, function (err, resp) {
if (err) {
console.error(err)
return
}
if (resp === 1) {
console.log("message hidden for 60 seconds")
}
});
Disconnect the redis client. This is only useful if you are using rsmq within a script and want node to be able to exit.
When initializing RSMQ you can enable the realtime PUBLISH for new messages. On every new message that gets sent to RSQM via
sendMessage a Redis PUBLISH will be issued to
{rsmq.ns}:rt:{qname}.
Example for RSMQ with default settings:
testQueue already contains 5 messages.
testQueue.
PUBLISH rsmq:rt:testQueue 6
Besides the PUBLISH when a new message is sent to RSMQ nothing else will happen. Your app could use the Redis SUBSCRIBE command to be notified of new messages and issue a
receiveMessage then. However make sure not to listen with multiple workers for new messages with SUBSCRIBE to prevent multiple simultaneous
receiveMessage calls.
see the CHANGELOG
|Name
|Description
|node-cache
|Simple and fast Node.js internal caching. Node internal in memory cache like memcached.
|redis-tagging
|A Node.js helper library to make tagging of items in any legacy database (SQL or NoSQL) easy and fast.
|redis-sessions
|An advanced session store for Node.js and Redis
|rsmq-worker
|Helper to implement a worker based on RSMQ (Redis Simple Message Queue).
|connect-redis-sessions
|A connect or express middleware to use redis sessions that lets you handle multiple sessions per user_id.
Please see the LICENSE.md file.